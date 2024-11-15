This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Percentage of Internet users reaches 93% in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to boost pharmaceuticals production
In 2024, under the long-term contracts, 702 items of pharmaceutical products have been supplied. In 2025, production of pharmaceuticals is set to be increased to 1,728 items," the minister emphasized.
As part of import substitution work, starting from 2025, the list of home-produced pharmaceuticals will be expanded with the support of the existing domestic producers, the cooperation with the global international pharmaceutical companies will be intensified, and the terms for concluding long-term offtake contracts will be revised," the minister added.
How many people live in Kazakhstan
New deputy interior minister of Kazakhstan named
President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for OTS Summit
Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from Lebanon
Olzhas Bektenov discusses investment cooperation with CII meeting participants
Draft reform of phytosanitary control system presented in Government
At present, out of 77 existing phytosanitary quarantine posts, five posts have no control at all due to lack of specialists, and 22 posts have no attached inspectors, inspectors from district or regional inspections are sent there. The deficit of staff units of quarantine inspectors is more than 150 people, more than one hundred - territorial inspectors on plant protection. Also, for effective work, modular or stationary laboratories need to be set up at border checkpoints," Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ermek Kenzhekhanuly said.
Due to the lack of internet at 32 phytosanitary quarantine posts documents are executed in paper form. In addition, without the Internet specialists will not be able to have access to the EASU system for verification of documents that arrived and crossed the border," Yermek Kenzhekhanuly explained.
Works on test connection to the National Gateway have already been carried out and messages have been successfully delivered to the EEC loop. Work is underway to finalise the functionality. It is planned to join the EEC information system already this year," Baglan Bekbauov noted.
Majilis approves Law on Republican Budget for 2025-2027
According to the Forecast of socio-economic development of the country for 2025-2029, the base scenario, annual GDP growth, on average, is planned at the level of 5.4 per cent. If this figure is achieved, the country's Gross Domestic Product will increase from $321bn in 2025 to $498bn in 2029. Thus, the task set by the Head of State to bring GDP to $450bn by 2029 will be fulfilled. But the Government sets higher benchmarks in its work, which are envisaged in the approved National Development Plan of the Republic until 2029. According to this document, the annual GDP growth should be from 5.6 % to 6.9 % per year. This is a very ambitious task. In order to achieve such indicators, it is necessary to actively work on diversification of the economy, increase its complexity, organise the launch of production of high-value-added products in the country, and move away from dependence on raw materials. As you know, according to the results of 9 months of the current year, GDP growth was 4%. Moreover, the growth was achieved against the background of a decline in oil production. That is, we are growing at the expense of other, non-oil industries. The economy is developing at the expense of agriculture, which grew by 11.4%. At the expense of transport and trade, which showed growth above 6%. Construction grew by more than 10%. Thus, growth in these sectors allows us to support the economy. Of course, this is not enough. We realise this, and therefore we will work and are already working on a key issue: attracting serious amounts of investment into the economy to implement major industrial and infrastructure projects in the country. One of the points of growth will be the implementation of the National Infrastructure Development Plan, which provides for very serious investments in infrastructure. Also, as instructed by the President in his Address, a new National Project to modernise the housing and utilities system is at the final stage of development. The National Project envisages a total investment of about 10 trillion tenge until 2029-2030. The project will bring serious upgrades to the engineering infrastructure, which, as you know, is in a rather deplorable state. These are great reserves for our domestic business. In the National Project, we envisage preferential purchase of all goods, works and services from domestic entrepreneurs. Thus, there is a lot of work to be done to achieve the ambitious goals. The instruction of the President will be unambiguously fulfilled," Prime Minister stressed.
