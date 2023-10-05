02.10.2023, 21:21 26151
President holds meeting on returning illegally acquired assets
The meeting on the return of illegally acquired assets was chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Presidential press service reports.
The event was attended by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Head of the Presidential Administration Olzhas Bektenov, Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu and the leadership of the General Prosecutor's Office.
The Head of State was reported on the measures taken and the results of fulfilment of the previously given instructions on the agenda of the meeting.
President Tokayev noted the importance of this work aimed at restoring social justice and using the assets returned to the state for the development of the country.
The Head of State stressed the need to intensify the activities of all the structures involved.
At the end of the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.10.2023, 00:23 7131
Jordan's TAG Global interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Toumatov held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors and founder of the largest Jordanian company Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG Global) - Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
TAG Global is a large international group (possessing more than 100 offices around the world), offering a comprehensive range of professional services in the field of corporate governance, taxation, e-government, e-commerce, intellectual property, education, economic and strategic research, finance, investment and others.
During the meeting Ambassador outlined the prospects of cooperation in the field of digital transformation, promotion of Kazakhstani digital solutions into the Middle East’s market, realization of investment projects, etc. An agreement was reached on the revitalization of the company's office, founded in 2017 in Kazakhstan with the extension of its activities to the Central Asian region.
Talal Abu-Ghazaleh expressed interest in further development of cooperation with Kazakhstan, including governmental supportive measures for foreign investors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2023, 21:12 19196
Head of State attended the ceremony to mark the 30-th anniversary of Shell in Kazakhstan
In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the global energy group Shell was one of the first foreign investors in the country's oil and gas industry. As the President highlighted, the 30th anniversary of Shell's operations in Kazakhstan is an important milestone in the history of the industry, Presidential press service reports.
In the midst of difficult years, Shell brought substantial investments and also introduced new technologies, scientific advancements, and invaluable management experience to our economy. We sincerely appreciate these contributions. Over the past 30 years, Shell has invested more than 18 billion dollars in our economy, solidifying its position as one of the largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
As he further noted, Shell, together with other partners, is actively participating in delivering of major oil and gas projects in our country. The company is the operator of Karachaganak, one of the largest oil and gas condensate fields in the world. Timely implementation of the phases of the Karachaganak Expansion Project contributes to maintaining liquid hydrocarbon production at the level of 10-11 million tons.
The coordinated work of Shell and other shareholders made it possible to launch the Kashagan Project. Today, the North Caspian project provides almost 20% of the country's oil production, playing an important role in the global energy market. In addition to the production of hydrocarbons, the creation of infrastructure for their transportation to world markets is of great importance. The first such successful project was the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Leading oil companies such as Chevron, ENI, Shell, Lukoil and a number of others took part in its implementation," the President indicated.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the presence of transnational oil and gas corporations in Kazakhstan is a vivid indication of our attractive investment climate, particularly in terms of protecting investors’ rights and interests.
The company's social responsibility was distinctly highlighted. In its projects, Shell pays special attention to the involvement of local specialists. Today, more than 95% of employees working at the Karachaganak and Kashagan projects are citizens of Kazakhstan. Shell also actively engages young people in addressing environmental issues through projects such as Solar Energy for Schools, Shell Eco-Marathon and others.
The President reminded that in his recent State of the Nation Address he paid special attention to the development of small and medium-sized businesses. In his opinion, Shell is making a significant contribution to this task through programs supporting young entrepreneurs and women from socially vulnerable categories. The Company provides them with consulting services and start-up capital to launch a business. The Head of State pointed out the potential for expanding the Shell’s activities in this area.
At a meeting with domestic entrepreneurs, I ordered to promote the relocation of project design offices to Kazakhstan with the mandatory involvement of local engineers and companies. It is important to open access for our manufacturers to implement major oil and gas projects in order to increase their local content. I am confident that Shell's active and constructive stance will make a significant contribution to the diversification of Kazakhstan's economy and further improve the company's image," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
In conclusion, the Head of State expressed sincere gratitude to the company for its valuable contribution to the country's prosperity and sustainable development, noting separately that Shell has become one of Kazakhstan's strategic partners in the energy industry. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded a number of the company's employees with state awards for special merits in the development of Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry.
Deputy Chair Kuralbek Keljanov was awarded with the "Barys" Order of Third Class; Diyas Jubandykov, Manager for Government Relations - with the "Kurmet" Order. Director for Human Resources and Services Slushash Izbassarova and Subsurface Manager Gadilbek Uxukbayev received the "Eren enbegi ushin" medal.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2023, 15:29 19036
Gabit Sadyrbekov appointed as Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan
As per a decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Gabit Sadyrbekov has been appointed deputy prosecutor general of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports via Akorda.
Gabit Sadyrbekov was born on June 3, 1978 in Akmola region. In 1999, he graduated from Almaty-based Abai State University.
From 2001 to 2017, he worked for the prosecution agencies. In 2017, he joined banking sector. From 2020 to 2021, he was an advisor to the minister of digital development, innovations and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan.
From March 2021 to January 2022, Gabit Sadyrbekov was chief of staff of the Financial Monitoring Agency. In January 2022, he was appointed as first deputy chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.10.2023, 12:55 19566
The bill «On Protection of Consumer Rights» was presented in the Majilis
Majilis deputies began work on the draft law «On Protection of Consumer Rights» in a new version. In the House Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development under the chairmanship of Nurtay Sabilyanov held a presentation of the main and related bills. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Institute of Parliamentarism, expert organizations and public associations, as well as political parties not represented in the Parliament, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Speaking before the deputies, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Balykbayev noted that in the development of draft laws took into account the results of analysis and monitoring of citizens' appeals, proposals of public institutions for the protection of consumer rights, the results of sociological research, as well as international experience.
According to the Vice-Minister, the bill proposes to change the current four-stage sequential bureaucratic algorithm for consideration of consumer complaints.
«I remind you that at the first stage, the consumer has to address the entrepreneur directly with a claim about the violation of his consumer rights. If the negotiations are not successful and the entrepreneur does not agree with the claim, the consumer must go through the second step - it is obligatory to apply to a mediator or arbitrator. The third step is an appeal to a public body. The administrative state body has no authority to resolve the dispute between the parties, as private disputes are resolved exclusively by civil courts. This situation created red tape for ordinary citizens», - explained Kairat Balykbayev.
The bill proposes to eliminate an illogical and mandatory sequence, which is inconsistent with the constitutional provision for unconditional judicial protection. With the adoption of these amendments, the consumer will have a free choice of ways to protect their rights, including the ability to directly file a lawsuit in court or in the presence of an administrative offense to the state body for prosecution under the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In addition, it is proposed to introduce the institution of the Consumer Rights Protection Ombudsman, who would deal with complaints, counseling, coordinate public institutions in this area and participate in the development of draft regulatory legal acts.
It is also proposed to extend consumer protection rules to the spheres of housing and communal services, communications, tourism, culture, trade and transportation.
The bill provides for the introduction of civil legal liability of the entrepreneur, imposed in the form of a fine by the court in favor of the consumer whose rights were violated and not resolved at the pre-trial stage when applying to entrepreneurs. The amount of the fine ranges from 10 to 50% of the amount of the consumer's claim. The smaller the amount of the claim, the larger the amount of the fine, within the limits specified above.
A separate norm concerns online commerce. Speaking about it, the Vice-Minister noted that for 6 months of 2023 the number of consumer complaints about the e-commerce segment increased by 411% (4,795 pcs.) compared to the same period of 2022 (937 pieces). Taking this into account, the bill proposes to fix the inadmissibility in contracts of conditions that violate and infringe on the rights and legitimate interests of consumers, as well as to equate Internet resources used for the sale of goods to «trading facilities». This will make it possible to hold business entities administratively liable.
The accompanying bill amends the Civil and Civil Procedure Codes, laws on transportation, tourism, regulation of trade activities, access to information and natural monopolies.
After the presentation, the Vice-Minister answered the questions of the Majilis deputies and other participants of the meeting. During the discussion various opinions and proposals of the deputies and representatives of the public were voiced, which will be considered in the working group headed by the deputy Murat Abenov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.10.2023, 11:18 26341
Presidential Address: Keleshek voluntary savings system to make higher education more affordable
Measures to introduce a unified voluntary savings system "Keleshek" were considered at the Republican headquarters for the implementation of the Election Program and the Address of the Head of State under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayassat Nurbek noted that against the background of high birth rate growth the education system in the future will face a significant increase in the load. Thus, to date, the state educational order allows to cover grants to just over 40% of school graduates. However, by 2040, if the existing approaches are maintained, this figure will be reduced to about 15%. At the same time, the Ministry is increasing the number of grants by an average of 10% annually starting from 2020.
In this regard, as part of the implementation of the Address of the Head of State, the development of a unified voluntary savings system "Keleshek" has begun, which will be an additional mechanism to ensure access of citizens to higher education and will combine existing support measures.
Within the system, a child will be able to open a special account, to which the state will deposit a starting educational capital of 60 MRP (for children aged 5). The account will then accumulate funds through voluntary contributions from parents, an annual state premium of 5%-7% and investment income. Thus, with minimum contributions of 1 monthly calculation indexes (3,450 tenge) per month, more than 3.3 million tenge will be accumulated by the citizen's 18th birthday. Accordingly, if the voluntary contributions of parents are increased, for example, to 3 monthly calculation indexes, it will be possible to accumulate more than 7 million tenge.
Additional measures are also envisaged to support socially vulnerable segments of the population, especially the changes will affect orphans and children left without parental care. In addition, instruments of protection against devaluation are envisaged.
At the same time, funds will be accumulated within the framework of the initiative of the Head of State "National Fund for Children", which will allow to consolidate savings and pay for education in the chosen university.
It was separately emphasized that the system of state educational grants will be preserved, for which one can apply based on the results of passing the UNT. The "Keleshek" system will become an additional mechanism of support for citizens. In this case, in case of admission to the grant, the applicant will be able to use the accumulated funds for the purchase of housing.
The Minister stressed that the creation of the system provides for digitalization of all processes of accumulation, ensuring full transparency and integration of the relevant module in the applications of second-tier banks.
On the planned implementation mechanisms told the Chairman of the Board of Financial Center Askar Ibraimov. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duisenova also made a comment on the topic.
Prime Minister emphasized that the issue of introduction of voluntary savings system "Keleshek" concerns almost all Kazakhstani families.
It provides for start-up capital from the state, voluntary contributions from parents, investment income and state premium. Thus there will be an accumulation of state support measures in a single solidarity accumulation system "Kelezhek", taking into account the integration of educational soft loans. The accumulated funds by the age of university enrollment will make higher education more accessible," Alikhan Smailov said.
As Head of the Government noted, the welfare and competitiveness of the country directly depend on the level of education of the population. According to the World Bank, the growth of the economy is only 16% due to physical capital, 20% - to natural capital, the remaining 64% are related to human and social capital.
He pointed out that the state has previously provided full support to young people in getting higher education. Thus, over the past 6 years, the number of grants for university studies has almost doubled.
This year, more than 73 thousand grants (bachelor's degree) were allocated, while in 2017 there were just over 38 thousand. In addition, in three years, the cost per student has doubled from 420 thousand tenge in 2019 to almost one million tenge in 2023," Alikhan Smailov noted.
At the same time, given the growth of birth rate from 2019 to 2022, a significant increase in the number of 18-year-old Kazakhs is expected by 2040. At the same time, the increase in the number of grants will not allow to ensure a wide coverage of higher education.
Keleshek should help address these issues. Accessibility and quality of education will be ensured by consolidating resources and sharing responsibility between the state, business, educational institutions and citizens. This will allow to fully provide support to children until they receive their first specialty," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister emphasized that the "Keleshek" system should be introduced next year. In this regard, it is required to ensure a wide discussion of the proposed measures and thoroughly work out the mechanism of the system.
It should be simple and understandable not only for the Ministry, but also for the population and all participants," he concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.10.2023, 10:14 26531
20 new multidisciplinary hospitals with private investment to be built in Kazakhstan
Issues of further development of the healthcare sector in Kazakhstan were discussed at the regular meeting of the Council for Improvement of Investment Climate chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The event was attended by British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, Canadian Ambassador Alan Hamson, US Ambassador Daniel Rosenblum, representatives of the World Bank and Citibank for Kazakhstan, Ernst & Young, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Pfizer, heads of central government agencies of Kazakhstan.
The participants discussed in detail the introduction of modern medical technologies, modernization of health infrastructure, training of qualified specialists, development of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing public access to innovative medicines, provision of medical services to residents of remote communities and a number of others.
Prime Minister emphasized that in recent years a large-scale reform of health care has been carried out in Kazakhstan. In particular, the Unified National Health System has been created, compulsory medical insurance has been introduced, telemedicine is being developed, the process of procurement of equipment and medicines has been improved, the salaries of doctors have been significantly increased.
In general, the Government is working to create a sustainable model for the development of this sphere with bringing the level of its financing to 5% of GDP by 2027. In this regard, we are interested in attracting investments and advanced technologies," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that the measures taken by the Government have a positive impact on the investment attractiveness of the industry. Thus, at the end of last year, investments in fixed assets in the health sector increased by almost 30%, amounting to about $540 million. At the same time, the volume of the pharmaceutical market has increased 2.9 times over the past 7 years.
According to him, complex measures are taken in terms of improving medical infrastructure. For example, by order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan it is planned to build 20 modern multidisciplinary hospitals with the involvement of private investment. In addition, within the framework of the national project "Modernization of rural health care" 655 primary health care facilities will be commissioned and 32 multidisciplinary district hospitals will be modernized.
Prime Minister noted that the Government was also actively cooperating with major representatives of the global pharmaceutical industry, providing packages of state support measures. Thus, with Pfizer it is planned to conclude an Investment Agreement on localization of production of medicines. An agreement has been reached with AstraZeneca on the creation of contract manufacturing of original medicines with an investment volume of $32 million.
At the same time, within the framework of the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the USA, a framework agreement was signed with GE Healthcare on localization of production of medical equipment for the amount of $60 million. At the same time, a number of projects with the company Roсhe for the amount of $2.5 million are being worked out. At various stages of implementation there are projects of contract manufacturing with investors from South Korea, Turkey, Egypt and Israel.
Thus, against the background of growing demand for medicines, the healthcare sector, including the pharmaceutical industry, has a huge potential for further development," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
As a result, Prime Minister instructed the authorized state bodies to work out the proposals and recommendations voiced during the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.09.2023, 15:32 62006
New CEO of Kazatomprom appointed
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom announces changes in its Management Board as of 28 September 2023, Kazinform reports.
As the company informed on its website, Yerzhan Mukanov will be departing from his roles as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Management Board, and will resign from Kazatomprom’s Board of Directors on 2 October 2023. The Company’s Board approved the appointment of Meirzhan Yussupov, previously the CEO of Kazakh Invest and Kazatomprom’s Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to 2020, as Kazatomprom’s new CEO.
Meirzhan Yussupov is a graduate of the the Middle East Technical University with a degree in Economics and Management, London School of Economics with a Master of Science in Economic Development Management degree, Harvard University with a Master's degree in Public Administration. He held various positions prior to joining Kazatomprom in 2010 as the Director of Corporate Finance Department. In 2015-2020, he served as Kazatomprom’s CFO and has successfully completed Company’s cost optimization, transformation and digitization projects. Meirzhan Yussupov also played a key role throughout the Company’s IPO. His most recent position was the Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest National Company.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.09.2023, 13:45 61026
Several large investment projects discussed by Government
Measures to implement a number of major investment projects were considered at a meeting of the State Commission on Economic Modernization headed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants discussed the construction of the railroad "Bakhty-Ayagoz" with a length of 270 km, which will significantly increase the transport and transit potential of the republic, as well as the construction of jointly with a French company agro-processing logistics hub in Almaty region. A diversified center of new format for sales of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and dairy products is planned to be opened within the framework of G4 City project.
In addition, the meeting discussed topical issues of construction of a gas processing plant at the field "Kashagan", which will give the economy at least 700 million cubic meters of gas per year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
