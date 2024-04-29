President joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign, reiterates importance of careful attitude to nature

Images | Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The meeting of the ministers of defense of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization took place in the Kazakh capital of Astana under Kazakhstan’s presidency of the Organization, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Attending the meeting were the defense ministers of the SCO member states, Secretary General, director of the SCO RATS Executive Committee and Belarusian minister of defense.





The current issues of international and regional security were discussed as well as the steps towards developing cooperation between the defense ministries were defined in a traditionally friendly and constructive way.





During the event, it was noted that the SCO is not a military and political bloc and that military cooperation does not target other countries. The meeting’s aim is to strengthen confidence-building measures in the military sphere, coordinate efforts against challenges and threats to regional security. In this regard, the need to continue the holding of the Peaceful Mission joint military anti-terrorist drills was noted.





With the aim to promote the activities of armed forces of the member states of the Organization, the defense ministers reached agreement to develop cooperation between the military historic museums.





In his speech, head of the Kazakh defense ministry colonel-general Ruslan Zhakssylykov drew attention to the historic aspect of the Organization.





If we go back to the origins of the SCO, it is necessary to note that Agreement on Confidence Building in the Military Field in the Border Area, as of April 26, 1996, (Shanghai Treaty) and the Agreement on Mutual Reduction of Military Forces in the Border Areas as of April 24, 1997 (Moscow Treaty) are the basis of the Organization’s creation, said Zhakssylykov.





The Kazakh minister put forward a proposal to develop and adopt an agreement on confidence-building measures for all SCO member states, providing for voluntary mutual visits of military units, provision of information on holding major military drills, management and structure of defense departments.





Following the meeting, a protocol and a number of documents regulating cooperation as well as a joint communique were signed.





A joint statement by the Kazakh defense minister and the SCO Secretary General was made.