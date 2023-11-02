30.10.2023, 19:04 14586
President Tokayev gives instructions to better Baiterek Holding’s activity
Images | Akorda
Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of the National Management Holding Baiterek Nurlan Baibazarov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, Tokayev was briefed on the results of the activity of the Holding in nine months of 2023, including the work on the support of entrepreneurship and agro-industrial complex, as well as housing provision.
According to the presented information, the volume of investment projects financing stood at KZT511bn, support for 18.1 thousand projects of SMEs was provided to the tune of around KZT1trl. The financial support for the country’s agro-industrial complex was estimated at KZT447bn. In the nine months of this year, 811.2 thousand square meters of housing were commissioned, around 47 thousand families received new housing.
The Head of State was also informed about the measures taken to transform and digitalize the Holding’s activity. It was noted that Baiterek is to double its amount of support for the country’s non-primary economy in the next two years. The work on attracting investments and involving commercial banks in lending manufacturing projects is to be stepped up.
Launch of programs to finance projects in the food industry as well as creation of a full-fledged export-credit agency are slated to saturate the domestic market and increase the export capacity of the agro-industrial complex.
As part of the implementation of the President’s instructions, the Holding’s housing direction will be transformed taking into account the significance of providing housing to residents of single-industry towns, district centers and villages.
Following the meeting, President Tokayev stressed the importance of introducing new approaches to support the economic growth and increase the standard of living of citizens as well as set a number of tasks to better the activity of the Baiterek Holding.
31.10.2023, 16:40
Kazakhstan works out legislative amendments to strengthen protection of creditors rights
The block of amendments is aimed at reducing the population's creditworthiness, limiting the growth of debt burden, combating fraud and protecting the rights of consumers of financial services. This was announced at the Government session by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, primeminister.kz reports.
It is planned to strengthen the activities of the Banking Ombudsman and reduce the risks of indebtedness in the segment of unsecured online lending. Deputy Minister reminded that the Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan emphasized the issues of creditworthiness of the population. The Government is instructed to scale the project "Karyzsyz qogam" throughout the country.
Work in this direction is carried out, the Road Map has been developed and approved. It includes 25 activities in 6 key areas. The Memorandum of cooperation between state bodies and the party "AMANAT" is concluded, responsible officials in akimats for coordination of work on each direction of the map are fixed," Zhamaubayev noted.
Regional project offices will be created in three cities of republican significance and 17 regions of the country to work with the population. Citizens will be assisted in settling overdue debts, as well as assisted on issues of protection from financial fraud, bankruptcy procedures, employment, support for business development. Akimats allocate premises and necessary material and technical base for opening of offices, and local branch offices will be assisted by the STB.
Another important direction of the project is improving the financial literacy of Kazakhstanis. In addition to the introduction of financial literacy courses for university students, a special course for schoolchildren is being developed, as well as appropriate methods and teaching aids. In total, 750 thousand Kazakhstani schoolchildren and students are planned to be trained within the framework of this direction.
Reducing the population's debt burden is a complex task that requires revision of prudential regulation of banks and Ministry of Finance. Legislative amendments to strengthen the protection of borrowers' rights are under consideration. The Government supports all proposals of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market on this issue, said Deputy Prime Minister.
Legislative norms on the procedure of bankruptcy and restoration of solvency of individuals have come into force and are successfully applied. The most popular is extrajudicial bankruptcy, this procedure can be applied to debts to banks, MFIs and collection agencies. Citizens can submit applications through the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, e-government portal, e-Salyq Azamat and eGov Mobile mobile applications. A new information system on bankruptcy of individuals "Qoldau" was launched. It provides an opportunity to submit an application and automatic verification of the applicant's compliance with the entry criteria through the bases of 24 state bodies and organizations.
Yerulan Zhamaubaev said that since March 3, more than 70 thousand applications have been received. Of these, more than 80% do not meet the criteria for bankruptcy proceedings. The main reasons - the presence of property, the discrepancy of debtors on the amount of debt and terms of non-payment, the lack of debt settlement with the creditor.
In total, to date in Kazakhstan recognized bankruptcy of more than 6 thousand citizens, their total debt amount - more than 9 billion tenge. About 1,200 citizens have applied to the courts for judicial bankruptcy proceedings and restoration of solvency.
For debtors who cannot apply the bankruptcy procedure due to existing legislative barriers, the following norms are proposed:
- expansion of the list of financial organizations subject to out-of-court bankruptcy;
- exemption of a citizen from the obligation to attach additional documents to the application for extrajudicial bankruptcy;
- lifting the ban on the debtor traveling outside the country after the approval of the solvency recovery plan.
Of course, bankruptcy will not solve all problems and many citizens are well aware of all the consequences. The relevant explanatory work has had a positive impact on the correct application of this process," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Explanatory work is carried out with the population. The websites of the Ministry of Finance and its agencies contain relevant explanations of the main provisions of the Law, as well as meetings with the population. Also, citizens are sent SMS-notifications about the possibility to receive advice on bankruptcy in the centers of services by phone number 14-14.
Deputy Chairman of the Bankruptcy Commission Olzhas Kizatov reported that today the total volume of consumer loans of the STB is over 9 trillion tenge. For 2022 their growth amounted to 25.3%, for 8 months of this year by 20%. The share of loans overdue for more than 90 days is 5.2% or more than 500 billion tenge. Borrowers with arrears in Kazakhstan are 516 thousand people.
In the microfinance sector, the portfolio of consumer microcredits increased by 46% in 2022 and by 11% to 1.1 trillion tenge in 8 months of 2023. Loans overdue for more than 90 days account for 8.8% or 98 billion tenge. The number of borrowers with overdue loans amounted to 347 thousand people.
To limit the growth of consumer lending in the country, the Agency has implemented a set of measures.
The requirements to the capital of credit organizations have been raised. For banks, risk-weighting ratios for consumer loans increased from 150% to 350%. For microfinance organizations, risk-weighting ratios were raised from 100% to 500%. In addition, for MFIs the maximum limit on the share of overdue microcredits over 90 days in the loan portfolio of MFIs at the level of 20% was introduced," Kizatov said.
To improve the quality of assessment of borrowers' solvency to banks and MFIs introduced a requirement to calculate the coefficient of debt burden of the borrower. The DLC is set at the level of 50% of the citizen's income.
Also, in 2022, the number of types of indirect income has been reduced: from 18 to 12 types. This is expected to improve the quality of loans issued. To reduce the burden on borrowers, the cap on the nominal interest rate on microcredits up to 50 MRP has been reduced from 25% to 15%. A daily rate limit of 1% has also been introduced.
To support borrowers with overdue loans, a unified procedure for pre-trial settlement of bad debts was introduced in 2021. It includes a mandatory procedure for banks and MFIs to consider borrowers' applications for restructuring of overdue loans. It also provides for the borrower's right to apply to the Agency in case of failure to reach an agreement with the lender on the terms of restructuring.
Last year, the FRA requested from banks and MFIs individual plans to reduce problem loans to the population. Credit institutions updated them as part of the implementation of the Decree of the Head of State. By the end of 2024, the credit burden of 1,449 thousand borrowers will be reduced by 275 billion tenge.
To strengthen the protection of borrowers' interests, since 2021 at the legislative level introduced qualification requirements for senior employees of collectors. The requirements for the minimum amount of capital of collection agencies have been raised to 100 million tenge. Together with the General Prosecutor's Office a block of legislative amendments on introduction of personal administrative and criminal liability of collectors has been developed, which is under consideration of the Majilis of the Parliament," the Deputy Chairman of the Agency said.
A block of amendments to legislative acts on the issues of reducing the creditworthiness and strengthening the rights of borrowers has also been developed. Thus, it is envisaged to introduce a ban on granting unsecured consumer bank loans to citizens with overdue debts over 90 days. It is also planned to introduce restrictions on the sale of consumer bank loans and microcredits to collection agencies. It is planned to include in the duties of collectors the settlement of debts on purchased loans.
As an additional measure at the legislative level it is proposed to set a limit on the maximum amount of consumer credit. Taking into account the remaining risks in the segment of online microcrediting, the issue of complete abolition of a special type of microcredit for a period of up to 45 days and an amount of up to 50 MRP has been initiated. As well as the establishment of a single annual effective interest rate for all microcredits.
The Government also discussed the proposed systemic measures to protect borrowers within the framework of enforcement proceedings in the collection of overdue debt on loans. For mortgage borrowers it is the introduction of a ban on eviction of families with minor children from the only housing during the heating season. Banks may also be given the option of renting out foreclosed homes to previous owners.
It is envisaged to protect the balance of money on the borrower's account from collection in the amount of one minimum wage, as well as the introduction of mandatory deferment of loans for the entire period of military service without interest.
In order to improve the mechanism of dispute resolution between consumers and financial organizations, the Agency proposes to expand the powers of the institute of bank ombudsman to consider disputes on all loans of citizens. Credit organizations will be obliged to execute the decisions of the ombudsman, otherwise the regulator will apply supervisory response measures and fines to banks and MFIs.
The Government session also considered the issues of compensation for damages from illegal actions of financial fraudsters. Together with the National Bank it is planned to create a single Anti-Fraud Center, which will ensure the collection of data on fraudulent transactions and allow market players to block suspicious transactions in real time.
At the same time, it is proposed to introduce voluntary refusal of citizens to receive loans and online transfer of information on loans issued by financial organizations to credit bureaus. The responsibility of a financial organization to compensate for damages or terminate claims against a client for fraudulent transactions conducted without complying with information security procedures is introduced.
In addition to the above-mentioned legislative initiatives, the Agency will take the following measures at the level of by-laws: together with the National Bank it is planned to establish increased risk-weighting coefficients; when calculating the CAR, it is planned to reduce the types of indirect income from 12 to 8; additionally, the requirements for calculating the CAR will be extended to all borrowers and all loans to individuals. Citizens under the age of 21 will be granted loans after confirmation of official income.
To further clean up the microfinance and collection services market from entities unable to comply with legal requirements, Kazakhstan will continue to gradually increase the minimum capital requirements for MFIs and collection agencies.
Reducing the population's creditworthiness, countering fraud in the financial market and improving financial literacy of the population remain important priorities in the Agency's activities. Systematic work in these areas will be continued," Kizatov summarized.
31.10.2023, 14:14
President orders to shape new vision of Kazakhstan’s tourism and sport industry
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Tourism and Sport Yermek Marzhikpayev who reported on the current activity of the ministry and shared its plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The President was briefed on the analysis the ministry carried out in terms of the results of the Asian Para Asian Games 2023 in China.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, ordered to carry out gradual quality work to shape the new vision of how Kazakhstan’s tourism and sport industry should be developed in the future.
Minister Marzhikpayev also told the Head of State about the improvement of regulatory framework related to the areas coordinated by the ministry as well as further development of Kazakhstan’s tourism potential.
In conclusion, the Head of State set specific tasks before the ministry.
31.10.2023, 13:50
Roadmaps for TOP-20 priority tourist territories development to be approved in Kazakhstan
Further measures to develop tourism were discussed at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Minister of Tourism and Sports Ermek Marzhikpaev, at the end of the first half of the year, more than 3 million Kazakhstanis traveled within the country by 400 thousand more than in the same period last year. According to forecasts, by the end of the year the number of domestic tourists will reach 9 million people. There is also a twofold increase in foreign tourists: more than 500 thousand people at the end of 6 months. It is expected that by the end of the year the figure will reach 1.4 million tourists.
With the growth in the number of tourists, the income of entrepreneurs in the tourism sector has also increased. For the first half of the year, places of accommodation for travelers and holidaymakers earned about 100 billion tenge, which is 30 billion tenge more compared to the same period last year.
At the same time for 9 months of the current year in the tourism sector managed to attract 404.8 billion tenge of investment growth of 44%. In the context of regions on this indicator are leading North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Aktobe and Almaty regions.
The Minister reminded that since 2022 in Kazakhstan introduced new measures of state support aimed at stimulating the activity of entrepreneurs in this industry. In general, since the beginning of 2023, there has been a positive trend in all measures of state support. To date, applications totaling more than 600 million tenge have been approved.
In parallel, work continues on the development of tourism infrastructure, expansion of the "Kids go free" program, promotion of the republic's tourist image at the international level, digitalization of the industry, etc.
On the development of skiing and eco-tourism in Almaty region, promotion of historical and cultural heritage of Abai region and attracting tourists to Bayanaul resort area of Pavlodar region reported Akims of the regions Marat Sultangaziev, Nurlan Urankhaev and Asain Bayhanov.
Representative of tourism business Alexander Guzhavin also spoke at the meeting.
Alikhan Smailov noted that in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State in the issue of diversification of the economy, the Government should pay significant attention to the development of tourism potential of the republic.
We need new breakthrough projects in the sphere of tourism. Over the past 3 years the industry has attracted investments of $4 billion. More than 400 facilities have been built and about 7 thousand permanent jobs have been created," he said.
Prime Minister added that hotels of more than 20 well-known international chains have been opened in Kazakhstan and this factor serves to attract foreign tourists. In addition, only for the last 3 years there has been a continuous growth of ecotourists in national parks.
Since last year, state support measures have covered projects for the construction of tourism facilities, the development of ski resorts and the purchase of tourist buses. Children's air tickets for citizens of Kazakhstan traveling within the country are subsidized. Tour operators receive subsidies for attracting foreign tourists," Alikhan Smailov said.
In general, citizens of 80 countries can stay in Kazakhstan without a visa. Foreigners from 109 countries have the opportunity to get an electronic visa. Along with this, the geography of international air services is expanding.
Today, priority tourist territories in Kazakhstan have been identified. The "anchor" projects will be realized there. Moreover, I believe that given the great potential of the tourism industry in our country, every region should be involved," the Prime Minister said.
According to him, in this regard, the TOP of tourist destinations should be expanded and the concept of year-round use of tourist facilities should be laid down. Head of the Government emphasized that it is important to build the work at the system level. As a result, it will improve the rating of Kazakhstan in the global Travel and Tourism Development Index of the World Economic Forum.
However, he pointed out that the effective development of the industry is hindered by a number of constraints. Among them are lack of infrastructure, limited number of accommodation facilities, low level of logistics and quality of services.
We need to be sensitive to the complaints and recommendations of tourists. For example, this year tourists spoke about frequent power outages in the resort area of Alakol. The increasing flow of tourists requires active development of infrastructure. Addressing these issues should become the responsibility of each akim," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to the Prime Minister, today the entire tourism potential of the country is also not taken into account. In particular, on the territory of Bayanaul resort zone development is limited only by Lake Zhasybay. The possibilities of other lakes, mountains and cultural monuments of the region are not fully utilized.
In the past summer season there were many complaints about the quality of services for organizing tours on the Assy plateau and Kapshagai tourist zone. Systematically there is information about inflated prices for cab services, in the spheres of catering and hotel services. Such precedents reduce the tourist attractiveness of the country," he said.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, it is necessary to start work on reforming the hotel classification system and raising the standards to the international level. In this regard, the Ministry of Tourism together with the Ministry of Trade has been instructed to conduct an audit of facilities and services in the tourism sector for their compliance with international standards.
Prime Minister also demanded to approve road maps for the development of TOP-20 priority tourist areas.
All local monuments of history, picturesque natural landscapes and other assets of our people should be properly integrated into tourist products," he said.
At the same time, the head of the Government instructed to work out specific approaches to the development of agro-, eco- and cultural tourism.
In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov outlined the need to provide tourist facilities with the necessary infrastructure, to take measures aimed at improving the safety of tourists, to ensure an active information campaign about the tourism potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan abroad, as well as to approve an action plan for digitalization of the tourism industry and improving the quality of services.
At the same time, it is important to cover the full cycle of digitization and simplification of a foreign tourist's stay from arrival to departure, as well as the full range of services for domestic tourism," he concluded.
30.10.2023, 20:07
New vice minister of water resources and irrigation of Kazakhstan named
Images | telegram/UKIMET
Nurlan Aldamzharov has been named the new vice minister of water resources and irrigation of Kazakhstan, Kazinform Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.
Born in Tashkent city, Uzbekistan, he is a graduate of the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers.
Throughout different years, Aldamzharov has worked in state and commercial entities.
Prior to his current appointment, he held the post of the chairman of the water resources committee of the ecology, geology, and natural resources ministry of Kazakhstan.
27.10.2023, 17:49
Head of State examines culture and sports facilities in Zhetysu
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the village of Kalpe, Karatalskiy district, Zhetysu region, where he visited the House of Culture, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh Head of State examined the sports complex in the village of Kalpe as well.
Tokayev also visited the newly built indoor ice rink Jetysu Аrena in Taldykorgan city, where had a talk with athletes. The facility with investments of around 900 million tenge was built at the expense of the individual entrepreneur and unveiled on the Day of Republic. According to entrepreneur Mukhametzhan Serikuly, the residents of the village can do winter sports such as short track, hockey and figure skating. There are also all conditions to do paralympic sledge hockey at the complex.
The President of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the entrepreneur for his work for the benefit of the country.
In the talk with athletes, the President pointed out that the state will further provide support in the sphere and welcomed the active engagement of the youth in sport.
26.10.2023, 21:57
Tourism needs to become priority area in Zhetysu region - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the work ongoing to develop Zhetysu region’s tourism in Kerbulakskiy district, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to deputy governor of Zhetysu region Rustam Ali, the region has observed growth in the main indicators in the tourism sector. In the past three years, the number of tourists visiting the region has doubled and the volume of services in the sphere has risen to KZT16bn.
A number of infrastructure projects is under implementation to give impetus to the development of the sector in the region.
During the visit, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out the importance of active provision and improvement of engineering and communal networks of tourist and recreational zones as well as increase the region’s tourist potential.
Tourism needs to become a priority area of the region’s economy. Large numbers of tourists are to positively contribute to the development of the region. The region’s potential in the tourism sphere is huge, said the Kazakh President.
24.10.2023, 14:18
Alikhan Smailov: Health of citizens remains one of main priorities for Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke at the opening of the 73rd session of the WHO European Regional Committee, which will be held in Astana until October 26, primeminister.kz reports.
Kazakhstan is the first among Central Asian countries to hold the ERC session on its territory. It is attended by WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge, health ministers, vice-ministers and medical experts from 54 countries.
Within the framework of the two-day session, the participants will discuss topical issues in the field of health care, including achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, fight against infectious and non-communicable diseases and others.
In his speech, Alikhan Smailov noted that the health of citizens is one of the main priorities for Kazakhstan. Thus, since independence, significant progress has been made in ensuring universal coverage of residents with medical services, and social health insurance has been introduced.
We are conducting targeted work on disease prevention and promotion of a healthy lifestyle in society," he said.
Prime Minister emphasized that an extensive infrastructure of primary health care has been created in the republic. In each region there are centers of best practices with the family principle of service. In general, financing of primary health care today is 56% of the total amount.
Last year, the Government of Kazakhstan approved the national project "Modernization of Rural Health Care". Within the framework of this project 655 new primary care facilities will be introduced and 32 district hospitals will be modernized to provide medical services to residents of rural and remote settlements.
Alikhan Smailov also added that a centralized ambulance service and conditions for the development of medical aviation have been created in the republic.
In addition to investments in infrastructure, we must remember that providing medical care requires high qualification and dedication from medical workers. Therefore, we strive to create decent working conditions for them. In this regard, the salaries of doctors are annually increased by 30%, and the salaries of middle medical workers by 20%," Prime Minister said.
According to him, the Government pays great attention to the digitalization of the industry, integration and standardization of all information systems. For example, it is planned to introduce electronic health passports so that every citizen has full access to relevant information.
In addition, Alikhan Smailov noted that a new National Scientific Oncology Center with proton therapy will be opened next year.
Our goals for the future are ambitious. We intend to further strengthen our health care system," he emphasized.
In conclusion, the Prime Minister outlined Kazakhstan's openness to discussions and recommendations in terms of the development of the medical sphere.
We are ready to share our experience and put forward ideas that will determine the development of health care systems in our region," Alikhan Smailov summarized.
24.10.2023, 13:14
President congratulates nation on Republic Day
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the nation on the country’s major holiday - the Republic Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.
This is the day of revival of our centuries-long statehood, dating back to the period of Turkic khaganates, Golden Horde and Kazakh Khanate," the Head of State said ahead of the awards ceremony in Akorda.
According to him, on this day the idea of freedom sought by Alash leaders turned into reality.
33 years ago, historical justice triumphed with the adoption of the Declaration on State Sovereignty. This important document opened the way for Independent Kazakhstan," he stressed.
