24.01.2024
President Tokayev, head of National Academy of Sciences eye future of domestic science
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of the National Academy of Sciences Akhylbek Kurishbayev to discuss further development of domestic science, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
After being granted the new status in the past year, the National Academy of Sciences should unite efforts of domestic scientists and pay special attention to introduction of innovations benefiting both science and economy, the President stressed.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to speed up the process of electing new members of the National Academy of Sciences and engaging talented young scientists and researchers into the academy’s activity.
Additionally, Akhylbek Kurishbayev presented to the President research conducted by the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University which he helms as well as the work aimed at the improvement of agro-industrial sector.
According to the Head of State, granting the ‘research university’ status to the higher educational institution will let introduce scientific research results into production and commercialize scientific research.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to revise the development strategy and work plan of the National Academy of Sciences given the new tasks. He also noted the importance of organizing at the high level the events dated to the 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satbayev, initiated by the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.
23.01.2024
In real time: enterprise emission tracking system being introduced in Kazakhstan
The issues of compliance with environmental requirements at enterprises were considered during the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev, at the end of last year achieved a reduction in standards for emissions by 3.3%, for discharges by 8%.
In order to monitor compliance with environmental legislation conducted 652 inspections, which revealed 1.6 thousand violations. As a result, 628 relevant remedial orders were issued. 2.1 thousand administrative fines were imposed for more than 322 billion tenge, 1.8 thousand fines in the amount of 11.3 billion tenge were collected. The rest are in the process of execution.
To improve the environmental situation, large enterprises annually develop plans for environmental protection measures. In addition, together with the public, eco-activists, akimats and nature users, environmental problems of the regions were considered. As a result, 18 roadmaps for their comprehensive solution were developed. More than half of the activities have been implemented, the implementation of the remaining ones is ongoing.
Prime Minister emphasized that the main share of emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere falls on industrial production. In particular, a major contribution to pollution is made by enterprises of heat and energy and oil and gas sectors, mining and mining processing industries, ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy.
To ensure constant control over air emissions, a mechanism of automated monitoring system is being implemented at the enterprises. It allows real-time monitoring of emissions and prompt response in cases of exceeding the established norms," Alikhan Smailov said.
In order to reduce environmental impact and introduce modern solutions at the production facilities, reference books with the best available technologies have been approved.
Their observance will reduce the negative impact on the environment," Prime Minister emphasized.
According to Head of the Government, at the same time there are urgent issues that need to be addressed. For example, the facts of pollution not only of the atmosphere, but also of water resources.
Some enterprises carry out unauthorized dumping of waste into rivers and lakes. There are numerous complaints from the population about such unauthorized actions of companies. Water is the most valuable resource, which we are obliged to protect," Alikhan Smailov noted.
He also pointed out that the introduction of ESG standards based on international best practices is carried out at a slow pace. At the same time, these standards have already become an integral part of work for most of the world's companies.
In general, they allow to improve not only environmental, but also social, financial and production indicators. Compliance with ESG standards is also one of the criteria for international financial institutions to grant loans.
For maximum environmental safety of domestic enterprises it is necessary to more actively implement resource-saving and waste-free technologies," Head of the Government emphasized.
He also outlined the importance of large-scale environmental protection measures.
For example, companies could permanently organize actions of tree planting, cleaning of river beds, garbage collection in forest areas and steppe territories. For this purpose, the Ministry of Ecology and akimats need to conduct systematic work with nature users," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, he added that practical implementation of environmental measures requires time.
The effect will not be instantaneous. This is a large and long-term process, which should involve enterprises, government agencies, environmentalists, scientific community and the public. It is such effective and constructive work that will improve the current environmental situation in the country," Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister demanded to ensure compliance of enterprises with environmental obligations, including to prevent pollution of water resources. He also pointed out the need to continue the implementation of the approved regional road maps and adopted plans of environmental protection measures, as well as to develop specific measures for the introduction of ESG standards at industrial enterprises.
23.01.2024
Alikhan Smailov orders to correct earthquake elimination action plans
Images
The situation with the earthquake in Almaty off the agenda considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister for Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov reported that at 00:09 hours on January 23 at 264 km from Almaty on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China earthquake was recorded. As a result, a number of seismic events were registered with maximum sensitivity in Almaty with 5 MSK, Shymkent with 2 MSK, Zhambyl region with 2-3 MSK and Zhetisu region with 4 MSK. The Ministry of Emergency Situations immediately deployed a republican operational headquarters, similar headquarters worked at the territorial level. Hotlines were organized with the involvement of EMERCOM psychologists.
Forces and means of the state system of civil protection of the regions were put on high alert, command and staff vehicles were deployed, groupings of rescue units and the system of notification of the population are in full readiness.
Seismic forecasting commission on the territory of Almaty strong and destructive earthquakes are not expected. In this regard, the Ministry for Emergency Situations asks residents of the regions not to panic and trust only official sources of information.
Fortunately, there are no fatalities and serious damage. But there are victims. People without timely information and clear actions were subjected to panic. They were hurt when they jumped out from the 2nd, 3rd floors. This shows that it was necessary to turn on the warning systems in time, announce the population as early as possible and send messages," Alikhan Smailov said.
The Prime Minister said that drills in all earthquake-prone regions should be conducted more frequently.
The population should know the algorithm of actions in practice," he emphasized.
Head of the Government instructed regional akimats together with concerned government agencies to adjust action plans for the elimination of such emergencies.
In the near future, for prompt response, to introduce duty of heads and responsible persons of management bodies and civil protection forces in control points. This applies to all organizations of life support," Alikhan Smailov said.
He also emphasized the need to take all measures to ensure the treatment of the injured.
Emergency Situations Services should keep the situation under constant control. It is necessary to establish a clear interaction between all necessary services, including in neighboring countries, where the epicenters of the earthquake were located," the Prime Minister concluded.
22.01.2024
Zhambyl region to build 29 educational establishments, governor
The Head of State received governor of Zhambyl region Yerbol Karashukeyev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The governor reported on the socioeconomic development of Zhambyl region for 2023.
He said capital investments grew by 17.3% to make 517.2 billion US dollars. The construction sector grew by 18.7%, transport services by 5.2%, and commissioning of housing rose by 4.7%. 13 new productions worth 75 billion tenge were launched last year. This year will develop 28 more projects worth 180 billion tenge.The investment pool of projects includes 69 productions worth 2.3 trillion tenge at large.
He said small and medium-sized businesses produced products worth 864.9 billion, and the number of employed surged by 18.5%.
The governor said construction of the seven new educational establishments in 2023 let generate an additional 2,030 pupils’ seats. Construction of 29 educational facilities for 13,380 seats will start this year. Of these 12 schools will be built as part of the Comfortable School national project. Besides, 19 healthcare facilities including a rehabilitation centre for children were commissioned last year.
Following the meeting the Head of State set the governor tasks for further socioeconomic development of the region and providing growth of household income.
22.01.2024
Kazakh President receives PM Smailov
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the key results of Kazakhstan’s economic development in 2023 and the implementation of socioeconomic reforms. The economic growth was 5.1%. Capital investments grew by 13.7% to 39.5 billion US dollars. For the nine months of 2023, the country attracted 19.7 billion US dollars of foreign direct investments. The number of people engaged in small and medium-sized businesses increased by 14% (by 500,000) up to 4.3 million people. Thanks to the joint efforts of the Government, National Bank, and governors of the regions the inflation rate reduced twofold to 9.8%.
The country’s foreign trade turnover rose by 2.2% to reach 126 billion US dollars, trade surplus exceeded 16 billion US dollars.
The Prime Minister also briefed on the development of the integrated pool of investment projects. 298 projects worth 1.8 trillion tenge were launched last year. This year plans to implement 326 projects more up to 3.8 trillion tenge, with 180 projects worth 1.2 trillion tenge in the processing industry. As a a result 15,000 new workplaces will be generated.
Besides, Alikhan Smailov focused on the measures aimed at improving the investment climate, carrying out reforms in the energy and construction sectors, and implementing new approaches in the agro-industrial sector.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks for the country’s further socioeconomic development.
22.01.2024
Head of State chairs extended meeting of Internal Affairs Ministry board
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an extended session of the board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Attending the extended session were the leadership of the Presidential Administration and government agencies, akims (governors) of regions, members of the ministry’s board and others.
At the session the Head of State highlighted the important role the police are playing in rooting of the principle ‘law and order’ in Kazakhstan.
He stressed that the police shoulder huge responsibility by playing a pivotal role in fighting crime and protecting public order to ensure each citizen feels safe. For this to happen the law-enforcement system should work smoothly and effectively. He or she who breaks the law should be held accountable.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to underlined that legal ignorance may lead to serious consequences, hinder the country’s development and affect its image negatively. Destructive ideology poses a huge risk, especially for the young generation. That is why, according to the President, we need strong immunity to any kind of violations.
The Head of State believes that respect for law should be one of the key values of a responsible citizen. In his words, the rule of law and order should be instrumental in building a Just Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh leader called on law-enforcement agencies to pay utmost attention to law violation prevention, especially in terms of domestic violence, and vowed corresponding amendments for that type of crimes will be added to the Criminal Code in the nearest future.
President Tokayev also urged the police to switch to ‘a hearing mode’ of work to hear the public and respond promptly to their problems.
He continued by highlighting the need to ensure children’s safety, fight distribution of drugs, cyber crimes and internet scams.
22.01.2024
Kazakh capital to build Home for Students
As of today, 36,827 students study at 32 vocational education and training establishments in Astana. Of which 20,000 received educational grants, head of the city education department Kassymkhan Sengazyev told a briefing at the central communications service, Kazinform News Agency reports.
100% of the youth of the Kazakh city will receive vocational education and training free of charge by 2050. A 1,000-bed Home for Students will be built to provide students from other cities and towns with accommodation.
He added 23 colleges provide a dual education system as of now.
Following 2023, some 7,500 students graduated from colleges, 6,400 of them obtained jobs.
19.01.2024
Parliament approves sending Kazakh military to participate in UN missions
Images
Kazakhstan's Parliament has voted in favor of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's proposal to send a peacekeeping contingent of the country's Armed Forces to participate in UN missions at a joint session of the chambers, Trend reports.
It is planned to send up to 430 people consisting of a reserve company, staff officers, military observers and specialized units to the following areas: UN Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights (UNDOF, Syria-Israel), UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO, Palestine-Israel), UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS, South Sudan), UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA, Sudan).
Since 2014, a total of 67 Kazakh officers have participated in UN missions in Western Sahara, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, the Central African Republic and Lebanon as military observers and staff officers.
Since 2018, 538 Kazakh military personnel have participated in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon mission as part of a peacekeeping unit. Currently, Kazakh military personnel are also serving in UN missions: 6 officers - in Western Sahara, 2 officers - in the Central African Republic, 2 officers - in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 9 servicemen - in Lebanon.
18.01.2024
Kazakhstan to start construction of 2 new roads
Images
KazAvtoZhol National Company JSC is set to start the development of two new projects this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The national company plans to build the Aktobe-Ulgaissyn and Zhezkazgan-Karaganda roads up to 96 km at large. 20 billion tenge was allocated for the construction works at the two sections stretching over 40 km as part of the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda project. 16 billion tenge was allotted for the commencement of construction works under the Aktobe-Ulgassyn project for 2024.
