President Tokayev meets with Kazatomprom Chairman Meirzhan Yussupov
relevant news
Kazakh Agriculture Vice Minister relieved of his duties
President Tokayev Sets Ambitious Economic Agenda for Kazakhstan
Necessary to improve housing construction quality, President Tokayev
President urges Kazakh Government to radically rethink the way of work
Active work without formalism, bureaucracy and unnecessary meetings
The Ministry of National Economy is the main engine of reforms and realization of the set tasks for the implementation of economic breakthrough. All the necessary resources, I think, are available. Most importantly, I would like to focus the Ministry on active work without formalism, bureaucracy, unnecessary meetings. More deeds, less words," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Therefore, both the Head of State and I, as Prime Minister, count on clear, proactive work of the Ministry of Finance in all areas," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Recently in Almaty the Head of State has recently expressed quite serious criticism of the Ministry after the last earthquake. The Ministry for Emergency Situations faces very serious tasks to modernize the systems of response and prevention of emergency situations. I think Chingis Sairanovich will honorably fulfill the tasks set by the President," Prime Minister said.
This is the most important direction of the state policy. All of us together should make efforts to raise the health care system to a new level. We will fully assist in this," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
President approves Olzhas Bektenov for the post of Kazakh PM
President Tokayev to take part in Majilis plenary session
Kazakh President removes PM, dissolves government
Most viewed
08.02.2024, 08:3526 killed, dozens injured as deadly bombings hit Pakistan 08.02.2024, 09:29741Desperate search for 4 people trapped in mud avalanche in Almaty underway 08.02.2024, 10:38616Ilham Aliyev leading in presidential election with 92.05 percent of votes - CEC 08.02.2024, 11:32571Rescuers find body of 17yo boy trapped in mud slide in Almaty 08.02.2024, 12:39376Kazakh Agriculture Vice Minister relieved of his duties 01.02.2024, 15:1337276Kazakhstan starts development of ChatGPT analogue 01.02.2024, 13:3336401Kazakhstan strategizes to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 01.02.2024, 14:5934591President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s activity, future plans 02.02.2024, 15:11Domestic digital know-how demonstrated to Belarusian, Kazakh, Russian, and Uzbek heads of government at Digital Almaty32461Domestic digital know-how demonstrated to Belarusian, Kazakh, Russian, and Uzbek heads of government at Digital Almaty 02.02.2024, 12:3031736Government of Kazakhstan and OECD deepen cooperation in trade and transport connectivity 12.01.2024, 11:4590786Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit 09.01.2024, 12:3586026Bus with rescuers buried in collapsed gold mine still not found 19.01.2024, 18:3180191Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 09.01.2024, 11:30787714 children died, over 20 injured in hospital fire in S. Iraq 16.01.2024, 13:0775906Kazakhstan plans to increase share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030