President Tokayev meets with Supreme Court Chairman Asslambek Mergaliyev

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Asslambek Mergaliyev, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.





The meeting discussed the current activity of the judicial system.





Tokayev was informed about the implementation of his instructions on holding consultations on creation of a separate cassation court. Following the talks with the judicial, scientific, business community, and deputies of the Parliament, the model providing for the establishment of three cassation courts (on criminal, civil and administrative cases) in the Kazakh capital was positively assessed.





Mergaliyev said that the Supreme Court envisages to abolish the institution of preliminary examination, introduce the continuous cassation principle, set reasonable time frames for considering the case not more than six months, as well as conduct a trial with obligatory participation of the parties. In its turn, the supreme judicial body is to focus on overseeing and ensuring the uniformity of global judicial practice.





The Chairman of the Supreme Court presented the information on the work of administrative justice and development of international cooperation. He also spoke of the digitalization and implementation of AI elements to increase the transparency of the activity of courts and access to justice.





The Kazakh Head of State drew special attention to the quality of the ongoing reforms in the judicial system and ensuring legality when considering cases in all courts.