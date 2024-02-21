19.02.2024, 16:23 2306
President Tokayev meets with Uzbek FM Bakhtiyor Saidov
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Welcoming the Uzbek foreign minister, President Tokayev pointed out the high dynamics of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation in the entire range of interaction. According to him, Kazakhstan attaches priority importance to further strengthen interaction with fraternal Uzbekistan.
Stressing the great contribution of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the deepening of bilateral relations, the Kazakh leader expressed readiness of his country to support the Uzbek initiatives for the well-being and prosperity of the peoples of the region.
The meeting discussed the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, stressed the importance of search for new growth points and greater trade turnover between the countries.
During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State said it is important to strengthen cooperation in the transit and transport sphere. Tokayev said that Kazakhstan has already begun the construction of the Darbaza-Maktaraal railroad with access to Uzbekistan so as to increase the freight traffic.
The Kazakh leader also called the participation of the Uzbek side in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as mutually beneficial.
For his part, Saidov thanked the Kazakh Head of State for the warm reception and conveyed him the best wished on behalf of the Uzbek leader.
According to the minister, the Heads of the two States set high standards for strengthening of allied relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In this regard, the Uzbek minister shared the plans on joint work to ensure quality realization of the agreements reached at the highest level.
During the talk, the issues of cooperation in the water management sphere and maintaining the regional security in Central Asia were discussed.
In addition, the schedule of upcoming meetings and bilateral and multilateral events was reviewed.
20.02.2024, 16:27 2086
Women more attentive at work, Kazakh President on gender balance in public service
Addressing the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve Forum the Head of State said the public service experiences a certain shortage of strong industry experts, Kazinform News Agency reports.
At the same time, there are lots of successful stories in the spheres of business, agriculture, finance, medicine, education, etc. It is crucial to take advantage of the potential of such personnel oriented at certain results and customer needs. It is necessary to implement a hybrid model of public service. To this end, it is essential to delve into issues concerning freer, less structured recruitment of people from the private sector into the public service.
The Head of State stressed the need to establish competitive salaries to match the private sector and to raise the attractiveness of public service.
The President considers public servants who work as a rule from 8-9 a.m. until 8-9 p.m. should receive definite compensations but not overreacting with wages and bonuses. This issue is an urgent problem.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also mentioned the housing issues. To this end, he drew attention to studying the practice of Singapore and other countries and considering efficient approaches and methods in the sphere of public administration.
The Head of State determines it necessary to attract scientists, experts, and concerned citizens, especially volunteers to public service.
At the same time, the President said Kazakhstan builds a fair state and an inclusive society that’s why gender balance in public service employment is of great importance. Even though the share of women in the government is some 55%, their share in managerial personnel stands at 39%. He stressed women are more attentive at work, more attentive to details, and are immune to corrupt practices and behavior. The statistical data of the Anti-Corruption Agency claim that women are more responsible. A significant imbalance between women and men is seen in public service, with women constituting less than 10%. The President underscored the need to increase the representation of women, youth, and people with disabilities in public service.
20.02.2024, 12:58 2486
This approach unacceptable - Olzhas Bektenov on preparation of regions for flood season
The current flood situation, as well as measures to prepare for the spring season and possible emergencies discussed at the Government session of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov said that to date in the country is observed a stable flood situation. However, the agency together with regional akimats carried out the necessary set of measures to prepare for the flood period.
Thus, in the framework of the national command and post exercise "Koktem" verified the actual readiness of forces and means of management bodies. Notification of the population has been worked out, and assembly points for citizens have been prepared.
At the same time, temporary dams and bunds have been erected (114 kilometres), aryks and canals have been cleaned (1,900 kilometres) and culverts on roads and railways (5,000 units). More than 10.5 million cubic metres of snow were removed from settlements.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev made a report on updated forecasts for spring, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov made a report on the readiness of reservoirs to receive and accumulate flood waters, Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev made a report on the preparation of roads and railways.
Akims of East Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Atyrau regions also informed about the measures taken in anticipation of the flood season.
As Prime Minister noted, earlier repeatedly given instructions on the need for quality implementation of all flood control measures in the regions. However, the relevant measures by state bodies and akimats have not been taken in full.
As a result, 92 out of 218 measures have not been fulfilled so far. Such an approach to work is unacceptable. I instruct the Minister of Emergency Situations to make proposals on the responsibility of officials of central and local government agencies, who allowed the failure to implement the planned activities," Olzhas Bektenov said.
He emphasised that heavy snowfalls and rains have increased the likelihood of waterlogging this spring. At the same time, in some regions financial resources for snow removal are allocated only for large cities and regional centres. And in rural settlements the issue of snow removal remains open.
According to him, there are already facts of flooding of streets of settlements and overflow of roads in a number of regions. In general, the risks of flood complications concern 217 settlements of the country.
Flood threats persist in the same towns and villages. For example, for 4 years the village of Karamyrza in Kostanay region was regularly subjected to waterlogging. In the current year, this threat to it persists. Villages Yagodnoye in Akmola region, Yekidin in Kostanay region, Oymauyt, Zharyk, Utek in Aktobe region are isolated every year due to flooding of roads going to them," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Head of the Government pointed out that a lot depends on the accurate work of akimats. In this regard, he demanded to ensure timely clearing of ditches, storm water drainage, erection of temporary dams and bunding of settlements.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations annually checks the readiness for the flood period in the framework of the national command-staff exercise "Koktem". All regions report on full readiness for floods. But in the end - people suffered, flooded buildings and infrastructure. This shows that the exercises are conducted formally, and the readiness remains only on paper. We need effective measures," Olzhas Bektenov said, instructing to reconsider the format of the exercises.
Prime Minister obliged the Ministry for Emergency Situations together with Akimats to concentrate special and engineering equipment, to agree with businesses on the use of their equipment as a reserve, as well as to provide stocks of necessary materials near the most dangerous areas.
It is necessary to determine in advance the settlements, transport communication with which may be interrupted, and prepare food and medicine stocks there," he said.
Olzhas Bektenov also demanded to start widespread informing the population about the rules of behaviour in case of threat, flooding and evacuation, to immediately respond to incoming appeals for help, as well as to carry out round-the-clock monitoring of the condition of roads and bridges.
20.02.2024, 11:56 2641
Without failure to meet deadlines: Olzhas Bektenov demands ensuring timely implementation of Comfortable School National Project
Progress of the National Project "Comfortable School" was considered at the Government session of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, 20 February, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev, in 2024-2025 it is planned to introduce 369 comfortable schools for 740,000 pupils, of which this year there will be 217 schools. Construction will be carried out according to a single standard. At the same time, 163 schools (44%) will be built in rural areas.
These educational facilities will be equipped with modern equipment. Separate blocks with classrooms, sanitary units and gyms are envisaged for primary and high schools. Increased security measures are planned to be ensured through the introduction of modern technical means and enhanced security. For the convenience of pupils, individual lockers for storing teaching aids and clothes are also provided. At the same time, the comfortable schools will provide a barrier-free environment for children with special educational needs.
The Minister added that taking into account the proposals of Atameken and representatives of industry associations, additional measures have been taken to support domestic manufacturers. Thus, it is envisaged to purchase furniture products exclusively from Kazakhstan companies that are in the register of "Samruk-Kazyna" and "Atameken". In addition, mandatory requirements for the use of construction materials of domestic production are included.
Akim of Turkestan region Darhan Satybaldy and Akim of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev informed about the progress of construction of schools in the regions.
Prime Minister emphasised that the national project "Comfortable School", implemented on the initiative of the Head of State, is important for the country, as it should solve a set of problems of three-shift and emergency schools. In general, the number of schools to be built has been determined taking into account the needs of each region and its demographic situation.
All of them should be built exactly where it is urgently needed. Moreover, comfortable schools should be really comfortable with a decent level of education. They should become a model of safe and ergonomic educational environment," Olzhas Bektenov said.
As the head of the Government noted, these schools should be initially equipped with digital cameras, the signal from which should be output to the operational control centres of the police. In addition, high-speed Internet should be connected there to use new teaching methods, including interactive ones.
Prime Minister also added that comfortable schools should be equipped with equipment and furniture necessary for the educational process.
They should be made centres of attraction for the younger generation, especially in small towns and villages. Schools should have sports sections and creative circles. We need to create opportunities for children to watch educational films, search the Internet for necessary information, and study in the library. All this will improve the quality of education, especially in rural areas. Children should feel that they are provided with a comfortable learning process," Olzhas Bektenov said.
According to him, at the same time with the implementation of the national project there are certain risks. In particular, at the enlarged Government session the Head of State criticised the pace of land allocation and development of project documentation. In this regard, it is instructed to eliminate all the problems as soon as possible.
It is required to ensure maximum involvement of domestic manufacturers in the procurement of construction materials, equipment and furniture. In general, we need to mobilise all efforts to achieve the task set by the Head of State to build schools of a new format," Prime Minister pointed out.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" to ensure commissioning of 98 schools by 1 September, and the remaining 119 by the end of the year.
Without a single disruption of terms. This should not affect the quality of work," he emphasised.
Akims of the regions have been instructed to solve all problematic issues on registration of all land plots for construction of schools by 15 March.
By 1 August to complete the construction of access roads and engineering and communication infrastructure to schools, which will be commissioned in 2024," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Along with this, he noted that it is required to provide the schools under construction with teaching staff in advance to organise a clear planned educational process immediately after the opening of facilities.
We will return to the consideration of the implementation of the National Project in June. If the approaches to this work do not change, then tough measures will be taken to those responsible," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
15.02.2024, 14:26 18126
Kazakh farmers to pay more for water overuse
Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, proposes to raise tariffs for agricultural producers for overuse of irrigation water by 20% or 50%. He said it today at a roundtable meeting in the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, a corresponding draft order was submitted to the Ministry of National Economy for approval. The draft order aims at increase of tariffs for agricultural producers for overuse of irrigation water by 20% or 50%.
The earned income will be spent on the modernization and reconstruction of channels, he noted.
The draft order has been submitted to the accredited organizations for an expertise.
The Ministry also initiated a four-level structure of the tariff for drinking water users. Depending on the volume of consumption, water tariffs for Kazakhstanis will increase by 20%, 50% and 100%.
14.02.2024, 18:42 20596
Olzhas Bektenov visits some key industrial enterprises of Karaganda region
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov made a working trip to Karaganda region, within the framework of which he visited a number of key production enterprises and familiarized himself with current problematic issues of the industrial sector, primeminister.kz reports.
Akim of the region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev informed the head of the Government that the region has formed a pool of 61 investment projects for 1.5 trillion tenge with the creation of over 14 thousand jobs. Most of them are in mining, metallurgy and construction.
In 2024, it is planned to implement 10 investment projects worth 252 billion tenge. In particular, new production facilities for cathode copper, silicon alloys, wind power towers, galvanized metal products, etc. are to be opened. Production of trucks will be launched in Saran.
During his visit to the special economic zone "Saryarka" Olzhas Bektenov familiarized himself with the activities of the cartridge factory "Steel Manufacturing". This year it is planned to complete commissioning of the rifle line here, and it is also expected to launch serial production of cartridges of various calibers.
Kazakhstan Cartridge Plant is a unique enterprise. There is a high level of safety and automation, almost all processes of cartridge assembly are carried out without human participation. Previously, Kazakhstan did not have its own production of small arms ammunition, and all the country's needs were covered at the expense of old stocks or purchased abroad.
Prime Minister stressed that the plant should work at full capacity, so it is necessary to organize its loading at the expense of planned orders of law enforcement agencies.
Then Olzhas Bektenov heard a report on the reconstruction of the highway "Karaganda-Balkhash-Almaty". Today, almost the entire length of the road is provided with new asphalt, bypass roads remained only at the construction sites of overpasses.
As the head of "KazAutoZhol" Darhan Imanashev noted, the work on 11 bridges and structures has been completed, an overpass over the railroad bridge on the bypass of the city of Balkhash has been built. At the same time, 18 rest areas, including those with sanitary and hygienic facilities, will be built along the highway. For the completion of the project now actively procure construction and road materials and elements of arrangement.
Head of the Government indicated that all works should be completed by the end of the year. At the same time, he demanded to allocate additional special equipment and strengthen measures to clear snow from the roads to prevent multi-kilometer traffic jams.
Then Olzhas Bektenov visited the production shops of Qarmet metallurgical plant. Today it is one of the largest mining and steel enterprises of the republic with a full production cycle. On the instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the state provides the necessary support for its further development.
Olzhas Bektenov familiarized himself with the work of blast furnace № 3, sheet rolling shop, as well as hot-dip galvanizing and aluminizing shops.
Here Prime Minister also talked with metallurgists, during which the issues of improving the status of the profession, increasing wages, creation of new educational institutions for training young specialists, as well as a number of others were raised.
Prime Minister assured that all these issues will be under the control of the state, as well as the further activity of Qarmet.
The new investor has made commitments to make large investments in the modernization of production and raising the level of safety, that is in a complex. These are not just words, all this is put on paper and will be under the control of the state. The President has given all the relevant instructions. We are confident that the plant will live a new life and breathe a full breath. This is the pride of the national industry. We, on our part, will control and help in every possible way," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Prime Minister also held a meeting to address pressing issues and further development of Qarmet with the participation of heads of industry departments, a new investor, representatives of the Akimat and employees of the enterprise.
Qarmet shareholder Andrey Lavrentyev said that by 2028 it is planned to increase the output of iron ore concentrate to 5 million tons, to ensure the output of 9 million tons of coal and production of 5 million tons of steel.
In addition, the Head of the Government was presented the potential of production of new and premium steel grades for chemical, oil, construction and shipbuilding industries, production of trucks, buses, agricultural machinery, railroad cars, etc. Special attention is paid to certain types of steel for the automotive industry, which will have a positive impact on the development of localization of domestic machine building. In general, it is expected that the demand for new grades of products available in the world market will allow the plant to regain its status as one of the leaders in the metallurgy of Central Asia and the CIS.
Another priority and promising direction for the company is coal chemistry. Based on pyrolysis conversion technology, it is planned to process coal into useful products and raw materials. This will give a significant impetus to the revival of the Karaganda coal basin.
In order to achieve all strategic objectives, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the authorized government agencies to work out the current issues of the enterprise. In particular, regarding the provision of Qarmet with natural gas, which will also dramatically improve the environment of Temirtau.
At the same time, Prime Minister emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of investment plans of the company, which should make a significant contribution to changing the structure of the economy of Kazakhstan.
As part of his visit to the Saran industrial zone, the head of the Government familiarized himself with the activities of the plant for the production of buses "Qaztehna", which was launched in 2021.
To date, the plant has small assembly, welding and painting shops. In 2023, about 1,700 buses were produced here. The products of the plant are sent to the domestic market of Kazakhstan, as well as to the EAEU countries.
Then Olzhas Bektenov visited the enterprise for production of automobile tires "KamaTyresKZ". It is planned to start serial production here in spring. For this purpose more than 500 employees are trained and ready to work, and after reaching full capacity more than 1 thousand jobs will be created additionally.
More than 214 billion tenge of investments have been invested in the project. The design capacity is 3.5 million passenger, light truck and cargo tires per year. At present, equipment installation and commissioning works are underway here.
13.02.2024, 08:56 27766
Fundamentally change situation: Olzhas Bektenov orders to simplify and speed up state procurement procedures
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov instructed to radically simplify and accelerate public procurement and procurement of quasi-public sector with an increase in the share of domestic goods, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government emphasized that the current procedures often lead to deliberate delaying of public procurement processes, resulting in slowing down the implementation of new projects and the development of the economy as a whole.
Here we need to go boldly, as the current procurement system slows down everything. A whole illegal business has emerged around the procedure for appealing tenders. We must fundamentally change the situation so that we do not return to this issue again," Olzhas Bektenov said at the meeting in the Government.
At the same time, he emphasized the need to significantly increase the share of domestic goods in procurement through appropriate incentive mechanisms. This includes support for new industries that have not yet been established in Kazakhstan.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed government agencies to work with experts and the business community as soon as possible to develop the necessary measures and include them in the legislative amendments, which are under consideration in Parliament.
During the discussion, the Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Raimbek Batalov supported the voiced approaches and confirmed the readiness to actively work together with the ministries for their implementation.
The meeting also addressed the issues of launching a unified digital platform of public administration "QazTech" and reforming the housing policy.
12.02.2024, 23:03 30411
Pavlodar region attracted 965bln tenge worth of investments - governor
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov to hear a report on the socioeconomic development of the region over the past year, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President was told that following the results of last year the region saw positive dynamics in all basic macroeconomic indicators, except for agriculture. The region has attracted a total of 965 billion tenge worth of investments, that is 26% more than in 2022.
The region also saw a 31% increase in passenger transportation, a 13% increase in machine building and a 8% increase in construction.
The Head of State was informed about the reconstruction of over 73 kilometers of heat supply network, 10 boiler units at Ekibastuz TPP among other things.
According to governor Baikhanov, commissioning of three state-of-the-art schools in rural areas of the region allowed to tackle the problem with troubled schools. Moreover, 54 educational organizations were fully modernized across the region.
President Tokayev was filled in on the construction of 30 brand-new health facilities as part of the national project "Modernization of rural healthcare" in to upcoming years.
As part of the gradual modernization of public transport in the region 130 new buses were added to its public transport fleet. Up to 722 km of motorways were repaired.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave governor Baikhanov a number of specific instructions on further socioeconomic development of the region.
12.02.2024, 19:57 30546
New Mayor of Zhanaozen appointed
Zhansseit Kainarbayev has been appointed the Mayor of Zhanaozen. Governor of Mangistau region introduced his candidacy to the local maslikhat, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Zhansseit Kainarbayev is a graduate of the Sh.Yessenov Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering with a diploma in Mining Engineering and Economy.
From 2015 to 2016, he headed the Tupkaragan department for utilities, passenger transport and automobile roads.
From 2016 to 2022, he was deputy governor of the Tupkaragan district of Mangistau region.
Since 2022, he was Deputy Mayor of Zhanaozen.
The deputies of the maslikhat backed Zhansseit Kainarbayev’s candidacy for the city mayor’s post.
