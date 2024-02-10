08.02.2024, 16:20 10911
Priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the CSTO are aimed at the development of the Organization - Senator Lukin
Senate Deputy Andrei Lukin took part in the III meeting of the Chairmen of the Committees on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, press service of the Senate reports.
Since January 1, 2024, Kazakhstan has been chairing the CSTO. At a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in November last year in Minsk, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the priorities of the Kazakh presidency. During today's meeting, Senator Lukin spoke about these priorities in more detail.
Kazakhstan plans to maintain established cooperation with the United Nations and deepen cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Special attention will be paid to the development of practical cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of consequences of natural and man-made emergencies. We consider it important to step up joint efforts in the fight against illegal arms trafficking and organized transnational crime. In general, the priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship are aimed at further progressive development of the CSTO," the deputy said.
In addition, Andrei Lukin familiarized his colleagues with the schedule of the main events of the CSTO during the presidency of Kazakhstan.
09.02.2024
Work pace to be high and demand to be tough: Olzhas Bektenov outlines key tasks for Government
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced at an expanded Government session on February 7, primeminister.kz reports.
Having heard the ministers of the financial and economic block, the Prime Minister stressed that budget expenditures should be clearly prioritized with a focus on obtaining full economic return, and unproductive expenditures should be completely excluded.
The Ministry of Finance within 10 days to audit the republican budget and within a month all local budgets for a significant reduction of expenditures that are not of primary importance. No one should waste money," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Prime Minister also pointed out the need to practically rewrite the draft Tax Code anew, changing its philosophy.
Opinions of the expert and business community should be taken into account. The Tax Code should stimulate business activity, motivate to enlarge business, and not vice versa," he instructed.
As noted by Olzhas Bektenov, the preparation of the document should provide for full digitalization of administration and bring order to the issue of granting tax exemptions.
In general, Prime Minister emphasized that it is necessary to create conditions under which it would be profitable for business to work on the principle of "growth", without fear of fiscal costs and administrative burdens.
Having outlined a number of specific tasks to give a new impetus to industrial development, Prime Minister instructed First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar to hold negotiations with the owners of all major industrial enterprises, primarily in the extractive industries, within 10 days.
They should present specific plans for the creation in the near future of new production facilities of high conversion," Olzhas Bektenov pointed out.
At the same time, he emphasized that domestic industrial giants should dramatically increase purchases of Kazakhstan's goods, works and services. Appropriate agreements will be concluded with them.
Discussing the problematic issues of the construction industry, Prime Minister pointed out the importance of widespread use of products of domestic manufacturers.
All estimates should include Kazakhstani building materials and other items. Also conduct an audit of the estimate documentation for overestimation of the cost of materials and works. It is no secret that estimates are inflated. It is necessary to restore order," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
In addition, the head of the Government emphasized the importance of reliable power supply to industrial enterprises. On the instructions of the President this year it is necessary to introduce more than 700 MW of additional generation. Olzhas Bektenov noted that in case of non-fulfillment of the task, appropriate conclusions would follow.
With regard to the provision of water resources, Prime Minister instructed the relevant ministry to prepare a set of measures for rational water consumption in sectors of the economy, as well as to work out a campaign to introduce a culture of water use.
Regarding the construction of plants for processing solid domestic waste, Prime Minister demanded to develop proposals for attracting private investment within a month.
Proposals are concrete projects with potential investors and terms of implementation, not just a general vision," he emphasized.
Turning to the issues of the social block, Olzhas Bektenov first of all drew attention to the need to reform the health insurance system.
I believe that the health insurance system requires serious reformatting. It is unacceptable to increase its financing with such inefficient spending of funds, write-offs. The industry requires full digitalization and transparency," Prime Minister said.
During the meeting Head of the Government gave specific instructions on digital transformation, development of transport and agricultural industries, implementation of national projects "Comfortable School" and "Modernization of rural health care", as well as reforming mechanisms of social support of citizens, public procurement and public-private partnership.
We will be a Government of decisive action. We have been given enough authority to effectively increase the growth rate, to actively carry out diversification of the economy, to attract investment, to solve all the tasks at hand," Olzhas Bektenov said.
According to him, it is necessary to move away from stereotypes, completely eradicating formalism and red tape.
Ministers should be independent, promptly solve sectoral issues at their level. Everyone needs to understand that the pace of work will be high, and the demand will be tough," the Prime Minister concluded.
08.02.2024
Kazakh Agriculture Vice Minister relieved of his duties
Abilkhaiyr Tamabek is relieved of his duties as the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Government’s press service.
He was born in Zhambyl region. Graduated from the International Business Academy, National Louis University and Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President. Member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve.
On April 25, 2022, took the post of the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.
07.02.2024
President Tokayev Sets Ambitious Economic Agenda for Kazakhstan
Today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an extended government meeting to review Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development in 2023 and to set the agenda for the upcoming period. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, government members, governors and mayors, as well as heads of central government agencies and national companies, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Speaking about future targets for Kazakhstan’s economy, President Tokayev said: "We have succeeded in maintaining the positive trajectory of the country’s development. Nevertheless, this should not lead to complacency. There is a need for a new impetus in the Government’s activities. It has a clear goal to increase the economy to $450 billion by 2029. To achieve this, the country’s GDP must grow by at least 6% annually."
President Tokayev outlined key tasks and priorities for the nation. These include systemic measures to liberalise the economy, which will help to move away from extensive state interference. He stated: "This principle is applicable across all sectors of the economy. Uncontrolled monopolies, unequal access to resources, and unfair competition practices must be addressed promptly." Effective privatisation is central to this strategy. Enhancing the country's industrial development was also stressed, with a call for significant refinement of breakthrough projects. As noted by Tokayev, "these industries should change the structure of the economy, create a solid industrial framework and points of technological growth."
Strengthening Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics capabilities is also a priority, including major road repairs and the renovation of railroad cars. "We have a strategic task to make Kazakhstan a full-fledged transport and logistics centre and a transit hub of Eurasia," the President emphasised.
Furthermore, the Head of State stressed that "it is necessary to radically increase the effectiveness of budget and tax policies." As a result, the development of a new Tax Code must balance investor-friendly conditions with adequate budget revenues.
President Tokayev outlined the need for reforms in public procurement, public-private partnerships, and construction industry regulation. He stated: "We must significantly boost the inflow of both foreign and domestic investments. This is a crucial task for the newly established Investment Headquarters. The Centre is tasked with forming a comprehensive ecosystem to attract investments, intensifying the efforts of development institutions, establishing coherent interactions between foreign missions, the centre, and the regions, and fostering effective dialogue with the business community." He added: "Investors should be provided with a full range of support on a ‘one-stop-shop’ principle."
The Head of State also commented on the issue of corruption, stating: "One of the factors holding back the development of the construction sector, and the economy as a whole, is corruption. There have been positive developments in this area. However, we need to continue working in this direction, including by introducing digital technologies."
The agro-industrial sector is set to see significant changes, with plans to double agriculture financing and transition from raw material production to processing agricultural products. Tokayev also proposed a nationwide campaign to introduce water-saving technologies and a culture of responsible water consumption, addressing the current issue of "haphazard water usage."
Furthermore, the President pointed to the need to modernise the utility and energy sector. He stated: "The government must prioritise the completion of modernising 19 heat sources in the red risk zone within this year. Additionally, it is imperative to commission more than 700 megawatts of additional generation capacity."
Digitalisation of the economy, including the widespread use of AI technologies, is also on the agenda. "The country is starting to create a high-performance supercomputer that will be available not only to scientists, but also to various companies operating in our market," President Tokayev informed.
In the social sphere, the Kazakh leader stressed that a complete overhaul of social assistance structures and mechanisms is required. This reform aims to improve the effectiveness and targeting of social assistance. Commenting on the healthcare sector, the President stated: "The government must exert strict oversight over the operation of the health insurance system, ensuring it is both simple and straightforward."
07.02.2024
Necessary to improve housing construction quality, President Tokayev
The Head of State specified one of the headwinds faced by the construction sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Corruption remains one of the factors that hinder the development of the construction sector, and the country’s economy at large. The Head of State had previously stressed the need for an uncompromising struggle against corruption which led to positive developments. It is necessary to move on, in particular, to introduce digital technologies. Several information systems are working in the construction sector. It is essential to provide complete transparency and monitor the proper use of the funds. It is crucial since withdrawal lowers the quality of housebuilding and requires extra-budgetary funds.
The Head of State assigned the Anti-Corruption Agency, Government, and National Bank to scale up the development of digital currency projects, including in the construction sector.
The Head of State underscored the need to raise housing construction quality since people’s safety is a top priority.
07.02.2024
President urges Kazakh Government to radically rethink the way of work
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev insisted Wednesday members of the newly shaped Government and local and regional authorities should radically rethink the way they work, Kazinform News Agency reports.
While addressing the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev stressed Kazakhstani authorities should upend the way they work, focus on results and remove bureaucratic bottlenecks.
The Head of State claimed the Government and akimats have all necessary tools to solve the tasks sets. However, most of the time they don't use them to the full extent and that slows down the pace of reforms. That is unacceptable, Tokayev emphasized.
He added that only through gradual and dynamic liberalization of its economy Kazakhstan can propel to a brand new level of development.
07.02.2024
Active work without formalism, bureaucracy and unnecessary meetings
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov introduced the new heads of the Ministry of National Economy, Finance, Emergency Situations and Healthcare, primeminister.kz reports.
Addressing the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov, the Head of Government noted that the agency faces big and ambitious tasks.
The Ministry of National Economy is the main engine of reforms and realization of the set tasks for the implementation of economic breakthrough. All the necessary resources, I think, are available. Most importantly, I would like to focus the Ministry on active work without formalism, bureaucracy, unnecessary meetings. More deeds, less words," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Introducing the staff of the Ministry of Finance Madi Takiyev, the Prime Minister emphasized that it is one of the most important bodies of state administration.
Therefore, both the Head of State and I, as Prime Minister, count on clear, proactive work of the Ministry of Finance in all areas," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Having presented Chingis Arinov to the staff of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Prime Minister outlined the key areas of work of the agency.
Recently in Almaty the Head of State has recently expressed quite serious criticism of the Ministry after the last earthquake. The Ministry for Emergency Situations faces very serious tasks to modernize the systems of response and prevention of emergency situations. I think Chingis Sairanovich will honorably fulfill the tasks set by the President," Prime Minister said.
During the presentation of Akmaral Alnazarova to the staff of the Ministry of Healthcare Olzhas Bektenov noted her experience and high professional competencies.
The Ministry faces the tasks to modernize and further improve the efficiency of the health care system.
This is the most important direction of the state policy. All of us together should make efforts to raise the health care system to a new level. We will fully assist in this," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
Prime Minister warmly thanked for the work done by all former ministers who were not included in the new composition of the Government.
06.02.2024
President approves Olzhas Bektenov for the post of Kazakh PM
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved Olzhas Bektenov for the post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in 1980 Olzhas Bektenov hails from Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy.
After starting his career in 2002 at the city justice department in Almaty, four years later Olzhas Bektenov joined the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.
In 2012 he was designated to helm the department at the head office of the Agency on Fighting Economic and Corruption Crimes (Financial Police).
Between 2015 and 2016 he headed the Astana mayor’s office, and secretariat of the head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.
In 2016 he was appointed as the head of the department of the national anti-corruption bureau (anti-corruption service) of Astana city.
The Head of State decreed to name him as the head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan in April last year.
06.02.2024
President Tokayev to take part in Majilis plenary session
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to take part in the plenary session of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, later today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
At the plenary session Majilis deputies will nominate a candidature for the post of the Prime Minister.
New Cabinet of ministers is expected to be announced in next few days after the Kazakh Government reshuffle on February 5. Recall that Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov resigned and the Kazakh President signed the corresponding decree on the Government dismissal.
