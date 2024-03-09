07.03.2024, 12:28 7171
Raise production redesign bar: Olzhas Bektenov visits the largest backbone enterprises of Pavlodar region
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the progress of implementation of instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the development of export-oriented industry and technological modernisation of enterprises of Pavlodar region, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government visited the largest enterprises of the region KSP Steel, Aluminium of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant, Aksu Ferroalloy Plant and Aksu Power Plant. These business captains make a significant contribution to the regional economy.
Thus, Olzhas Bektenov visited the production workshops of the plant KSP Steel, which produces seamless steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, valves and other related products. Prime Minister familiarised himself in detail with the features of the technological process and samples of finished products.
Today, the enterprise is the second most important in the steelmaking sector, employing over 4.5 thousand people. One of the key problematic issues is to bring the plant to full production capacity.
Prime Minister noted that at present the Government is concentrating its efforts on creating the necessary conditions for the full utilisation of domestic producers. In turn, the company should consider the possibility of modernisation with the necessary investments and direct off-take contracts with consumers.
Prime Minister also got acquainted with the activities of one of the world's leading producers of alumina Aluminium of Kazakhstan JSC. More than 30 dynasties of metallurgists work at the plant. The company operates a thermal power plant, which provides heat to 40% of Pavlodar residents.
According to Olzhas Bektenov, the existing aluminium cluster is of great importance not only for the region, but also for the whole republic.
It is necessary to raise the bar of production processing and continue work on technical modernisation of the enterprise taking into account environmental requirements," Prime Minister pointed out.
Then the head of the Government familiarised himself with the activities of the flagship of domestic metallurgy - Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant JSC. It is among the 10 best plants in the world for the production of primary aluminium of high grade.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the production of domestic products with higher added value has great prospects, so it is necessary to increase the degree of processing within the country.
As part of his working trip Prime Minister also visited Aksu ferroalloys plant, which is one of the world's largest producers of these products, and got acquainted with the progress of large-scale modernisation of power units of Aksu power plant.
At present, the ferroalloy plant is implementing a project of renovation of one of the shops, which provides for a step-by-step repair of furnaces. As a result, it is expected to reduce electricity consumption by up to 25 per cent and increase productivity by up to 35%.
Aksu power plant is currently undergoing a phased modernisation of power units. Recall that the Head of State has set a task to accelerate the modernisation of the communal energy sector of the country. In this regard, it is planned to introduce more than 700 megawatts of additional generation.
Following the tour of industrial facilities, Olzhas Bektenov highlighted the importance of strengthening work on further processing of raw materials, and also instructed to provide full support to domestic enterprises to ensure dynamic industrialisation of the economy.
07.03.2024, 19:08 8201
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends solemn event ahead of International Women’s Day
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the solemn ceremony marking the International Women’s Day, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
In his speech, the Kazakh Head of State congratulated women on the holiday.
8 March is the spring holiday, symbolizing the beauty, kindness and warmth. We, men, appreciate, respect and love you. Women enjoy special attention and recognition. Only the society with respect for women can be called civilized and the one with culture. Our wise people always show respect for mothers and surround daughters with care. Such a treatment is in our blood for centuries, said Tokayev.
The Kazakh Head of State expressed gratitude to all women, who work equally with men for the benefit of the country. He also noted that the state will continue providing support needed.
At my initiative, women have been granted with special quotas in representative branches of government. The share of women in parliament and maslikhats has increased and the work in this direction will continue. Women make great contribution to the development of our homeland. Many women are actively involved in entrepreneurship. Many have achieved success in production, science and sport. Women account for most of the teachers in Kazakhstan. You bring up patriotism, knowledge, hard work in the growing generation and promote health of the nation. Your contribution to the prosperity of Kazakhstan deserves the highest praise, said Tokayev.
Following the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joined the Auelmen alem ademi concert devoted to the International Women’s Day.
The Kazakh Head of State also presented awards to the winners of the Aru Ana contest of best female projects in six nominations.
07.03.2024, 17:11 7931
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting discussed the prospects for developing energy and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. Kazakh President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstani-Saudi relations have reached the unprecedented level. He stressed that his agreements with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud gave a strong impetus to the bilateral cooperation in all sectors.
We consider your visit as the symbol of friendship and close ties between the two countries. I’m still under the impression of my visit to your great country. The visit was indeed successful. Agreements were reached on many issues, primarily on cooperation in the key sector such as energy. I believe in the bright future of our relations. Our cooperation is strategic. Taking the opportunity, I’d like to send my best wishes to Mohammed bin Salman, said the Kazakh Head of State.
For his part, Abdulaziz bin Salman thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome.
We commend the bilateral relations with Kazakhstan, that have deep historic roots. Saudi Arabia was among the first countries to lend a helping hand to newly independent Kazakhstan, said the Saudi minister.
Saudi Arabia’s ACWA chairman Mohammad Abunayyan, who also attended the meeting, spoke about the prospects of the joint investment project for construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 1GW in Zhetysu region as well as plans to cooperation with the country in the green energy sphere.
Following the meeting, the Kazakh and Saudi governments signed the agreement to carry out the joint project for construction of wind power plant.
06.03.2024, 16:51 15446
Kazakh President Tokayev addresses Kazakhstani Women’s Forum
The Kazakh capital’s administration office hosted the Forum of Women of Kazakhstan marking 25 years since the establishment of the National Commission for Women Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the Kazakh President, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
During the event, Chairwoman of the Commission, Kazakh culture and information minister Aida Balayeva read out the congratulatory message sent by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In his message, the Kazakh President noted that the Commission plays a huge role in ensuring gender equality, strengthening institution of family, protecting motherhood and childhood and serves as an effective platform integrating the efforts of authorized bodies, civil sector and business. The National Commission’s experts actively take part in development of laws and government programs, carry out important social projects and initiatives.
Over the past years, our country has abolished the list of professions prohibited for women, introduced electoral quotas, established subdivisions for protection of the rights of women. Largely thanks to the effective work of the Commission, Kazakhstan has ratified a number of international conventions and fulfils all its obligations to achieve gender equality. We’re to continue to take systemic measures to increase the role of women in the society and promote family values, creating step-be-step Just Kazakhstan - a state with equal opportunities for all, the Kazakh President addressed the Forum’s participants.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated those present on the International Women’s Day and wished success, health and good luck.
The Forum brought together 500 participants, including members of the National Commission from all the regions of the country, parliament deputies, reps of international organizations and the civil sector as well as international partners.
During the event, Amanat party secretary, member of the National Commission Sholpan Karinova drew the attention to promotion of women in politics. She voiced proposals to join the party and the National Commission’s efforts to promote female candidates to elective leadership positions.
The Samruk-Kazyna national welfare fund also seeks to increase the number of women in management.
Women in management is one of the key factors of the company’s sustainability and attractiveness to investors. The group of companies (Samruk-Kazyna) employs over 242 thousand people, including 72 thousand women. The share of women in senior positions stands at 14%. Our goal is to bring that figure to 30% by 2030, said Gibrat Auganov, Managing Director at Samruk-Kazyna.
According to Artur Lastayev, Kazakhstani commissioner for human rights, last year Kazakhstan improved its position in the Global Gender Gap Index taking 62nd place out of 146 countries. The country managed to bridge the gender gap in education, demonstrated better economic opportunities in income equality.
06.03.2024, 13:16 16336
Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of President's instructions on Ekibastuz CHPP modernisation
During his working trip to Pavlodar region, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the progress of modernisation of the communal and energy sector and measures to provide residents with uninterrupted heat supply, primeminister.kz reports.
During the visit to Ekibastuz CHPP Akim of the region Asain Bayhanov informed the Head of the Government that within the framework of restoration of the heat supply system all 10 boilers had been overhauled. The station carries the load in accordance with the set parameters. In addition, 4 heating mains and intra-quarter networks have been reconstructed.
Technical audit of the heat supply system of Ekibastuz is currently underway. 3 stages out of 4 have already been completed, digitisation of all main networks will be completed by the end of the year.
Prime Minister stressed that it is necessary to continue the process of modernisation of the heat supply system of Ekibastuz. The Government will provide full support.
We know what a difficult winter Ekibastuz experienced in 2022. On the instructions of the President, 16.4 billion tenge was allocated from the Government's reserve for the repair of heating networks and modernisation of CHPPs. Together with private owners, measures were taken to ensure stable operation of the CHPP. Repairs were carried out on each boiler unit. Significant work has been done to modernise the city's heating networks. This work should be increased: to reduce the wear and tear of both heating networks and heat sources," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Akim of the region also presented the plan of repair campaign for the future in three cities of the region. Ekibastuz has developed design and estimate documentation for reconstruction of heating mains TM-I and TM-III. The construction of clarified water pipeline is required as a matter of priority to provide the water-heating shop with ash removal system. Projects for reconstruction of the sewage collector in Ekibastuz and the Maikainsk water pipeline have been developed. In Pavlodar it is necessary to build TM-13, and in Aksu reconstruction of intra-quarter heating networks.
Prime Minister also familiarised himself with the activities of the enterprise for the production of whole-rolled railway wheels Prommashkomplekt LLP. The plant has been operating since 2012 and is the only one in Kazakhstan, producing these products. Its product range includes more than 400 types of railway wheels for locomotives, freight and passenger cars that meet international standards.
The launch of the plant, with a capacity of 300,000 units per year, has created a full-fledged vertically integrated railway cluster in Ekibastuz and made a significant contribution to import substitution. The plant partially covers the needs of KTZ and industrial enterprises of the Republic, and also supplies Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. There are plans to master the production of wheels for the European market. Now the technical documentation is being prepared and the production process is being organised.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the state pays great attention to the development of the railway industry, as almost 70% of all cargo turnover and about 60% of passenger turnover falls on the share of railways.
There are no analogues of such an enterprise in Central Asia. There are stable orders. There are prospects for increasing production capacity. It is important to ensure full utilisation of this plant," Prime Minister pointed out.
Head of the Government instructed to work out the possibilities of strengthening cooperation with KTZ in terms of long-term contracts for the supply of products based on the existing demand of the national carrier.
06.03.2024, 11:10 16481
New children's art centre to be opened in Ekibastuz on President's instruction
As part of his working trip to Pavlodar region, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the construction of a new Palace of Children's Creativity in Ekibastuz, primeminister.kz reports.
The modern centre with an area of 7.2 thousand square metres is being built to expand the coverage of children with quality additional education. Sponsors' funds totalling 5.8 billion tenge have been raised for the construction of this facility.
The Palace of Children's Creativity will be equipped with the latest high-tech equipment. It is envisaged to open a space radio communication club, a robotics studio, a studio of industrial architecture and design, a scientific and biological laboratory, a co-working zone, a sound recording studio, a photography academy, an art and aesthetic workshop, a sports hall, etc.
To date, the foundations have been poured, the basement and steel structures are being assembled. The commissioning is scheduled for autumn this year.
Prime Minister instructed the Akimat to ensure timely launch of the project.
The Palace of Children's Creativity is being built on the direct order of the Head of State. The quality should be at a high level. These centres serve as points of attraction, give an opportunity to a child to develop creative abilities, acquire additional knowledge. After its launch, the coverage of additional education in the city will be 70%. The project will be under my personal control," Olzhas Bektenov said.
As noted Akim of Ekibastuz Ayan Beisekin, today 3 organisations provide additional education services in the city. The coverage is about 7 thousand children or 31%. The new centre will also be adapted for children with special educational needs.
05.03.2024, 16:47 16706
Olzhas Bektenov on greening and landscaping: Akimats not to limit themselves only to city centre
Measures to improve and greening of cities were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Azamat Beyspekov reported that on behalf of the Head of State has been developed "Standard of integrated urban development", which is a guide to the introduction of compact development and the formation of attractive, comfortable public spaces.
It was sent to all local executive bodies to be used in the projects of detailed planning of urban areas. At the same time, in order to prevent deviations, a unified town-planning expertise has been introduced since January 2024. It makes it possible to exclude violations of architectural and construction norms already at the planning stage.
In addition, a standard form of the Road Map has been developed for the improvement of cities. It has also been sent to akimats for planning and taking appropriate measures. To date, work in this direction is already underway.
During the meeting, the akim of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek told about plans to develop new public spaces, including parks and squares, the akim of Aktobe region Askhat Shakharov spoke about the work done in the "Batys-2" microdistrict in Aktobe and the implementation of the relevant road map.
As Prime Minister noted, the issues of improvement and landscaping of cities are important both for comfortable living of residents and for the development of the tourism sector. At the same time, he pointed out that people every day face various inconveniences: lack of pavements, lighting, green spaces.
The main problem of landscaping and gardening is the lack of systematic work on the part of akimats. Trees and plants are planted and then nobody takes care of them. A big problem is the lack of landscaping of public spaces and neighbourhood territories. Parks and squares often look derelict, their annual renewal and arrangement is not carried out. Sometimes there is even construction of facilities in parks," Olzhas Bektenov said.
At the same time, he noted that the population is very active in addressing these issues. For example, thanks to the public, instead of building a number of objects in the capital, public gardens and recreation areas have been arranged. Thus, instead of an 18-storey building in the area of Nazhimidenov Street it was decided to build a public garden. Mynzhyldyk Alley will also become a new centre of attraction in Astana.
Akimat needs to continue work on creating new comfortable zones for recreation in the capital, the implementation of a comprehensive system of landscaping. This will allow to "revitalise" large residential quarters of the city," Prime Minister stressed.
According to him, a similar situation is observed in the city of Almaty, where a favourable environment for citizens is being actively created. For example, the abandoned area on Baiseitova Street has become a park.
This year the Akimat is to commission 3 new and reconstruct 3 existing park zones. We know that the population is actively opposing point development, densification of historical districts of the city and tree cutting. The opinion of citizens should be taken into account," Head of the Government said.
In general, he emphasised that such issues are often raised in almost all cities of the country. According to Olzhas Bektenov, the development and construction of urban areas should be carried out strictly in accordance with general plans and detailed planning projects.
Akimats should work to ensure the principle of "city without suburbs", not to limit themselves to improving only the centre. It is possible to attract businesses and large enterprises to "patronise" public gardens or public spaces. It should be made a good tradition for small businesses to also look after the adjacent territory," the Prime Minister said.
Taking into account the above, Olzhas Bektenov instructed regional Akims to ensure full and quality implementation of the relevant road maps.
It is important that the cities have become convenient and comfortable for living. Akimats need to look beyond road maps, to solve promptly emerging problems, to listen to the opinion of the population," he pointed out.
Head of the Government also demanded not to allow the reduction of the green fund of cities, ensuring maximum survival rate of plantings and clear care for them.
In addition, the ministries of industry, ecology and finance have been instructed to develop legislative amendments to ensure transparency of public procurement of works and services for landscaping.
05.03.2024, 15:45 16856
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to simplify investment project launch procedures
The issue of effectiveness of measures to support and stimulate investment was considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov, in 2024 it is planned to attract 22.1 trillion tenge of investment in fixed assets, which is 22% more than last year's figure. At the same time, 234 projects worth 2.3 trillion tenge are expected to be implemented within the framework of the Unified Pool of Investment Projects.
Today, the Republic has a number of effective tools to stimulate private capital. Thus, to attract large investors, the mechanism for concluding an Investment Agreement has been improved. In addition, an Agreement on Investment Obligations has been introduced, which guarantees the stability of tax legislation for 10 years. This allows commodity producers to plan financial flows for a long-term period and forecast the return on investment.
In order to attract private funds for geological exploration and replenishment of the mineral resource base of the oil and gas industry, fiscal incentives have been introduced at the conclusion of the Improved Model Contract.
In general, the process of updating the Investment Policy Concept until 2029 is actively underway. In parallel, together with the business community, work is being carried out to improve the existing support measures.
First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar made a report on the work carried out in the Investment Headquarters. The Chairman of the Board of the Fund Rustam Karagoyshin informed about the measures in the line of NUH "Baiterek" JSC.
Prime Minister emphasised that in the conditions of global competition an important factor in attracting investment is the use of state support instruments. The main priorities for the Government here are the production with the output of high-end products, technology transfer and increase in localisation.
Today in Kazakhstan investors are provided with various preferences in the form of tax benefits, exemption from customs duties, guaranteed order, etc. At the same time, as noted by Olzhas Bektenov, there are questions about the targeted use of investment support tools, efficiency and quality of their provision.
For example, the institute of special economic zones has not yet been properly developed in our country. At the same time, in most developed countries free economic zones are considered one of the effective tools to attract investment," the Prime Minister said.
He cited World Bank data, according to which tax and customs preferences are only in the third and fourth places in terms of attractiveness. And the first positions are occupied by the creation of a favourable administrative environment and the necessary infrastructure.
Current attempts to reform our FEZs do not fundamentally solve the problem of improving their efficiency. We spend significant budget funds on the maintenance of management companies, but do not receive proper efficiency and return in the form of investment," Olzhas Bektenov pointed out.
Head of the Government noted that the issue of local maintenance is also important. According to him, the share of domestic goods and services should be significantly increased in the procurement of investors and quasi-governmental sector.
The state provides a wide range of support to investors, and they, in turn, should fulfil counter obligations to ensure growth in productivity and labour safety, training of local personnel, increase exports and competitiveness of manufactured goods and services," Olzhas Bektenov voiced.
According to Prime Minister, to change approaches is also required in terms of subsidies for agro-industrial complex, as the current practice does not encourage farmers to apply advanced agricultural technologies and innovations.
At the same time, long procedures for obtaining land plots, connecting infrastructure and complexity of construction norms also negatively affect the investment climate.
The state allocates large funds for support measures, while private capital is not sufficiently involved. Domestic banks and international financial institutions are also not properly involved. In this regard, it is required to take effective measures to effectively attract additional sources of financing," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
He added that as a result of insufficient coordination between various government agencies and development institutions, investors do not have information on the range of support measures provided.
For the convenience of investors it is necessary to introduce a single digital platform for the provision of state support measures. We have been talking about it for a long time, but we can not "boast" of practical results so far," the Prime Minister said.
Based on this, Olzhas Bektenov instructed state agencies to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the effectiveness of support measures as soon as possible and make specific proposals for their improvement, as well as to ensure the full-fledged launch of the National Digital Investment Platform.
It should consolidate all types of preferences. The purpose of this platform should be to speed up administrative procedures and reduce barriers for investors," he said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan together with Kazakh Invest is also instructed to develop a detailed plan to attract foreign investment with the indication of promising countries, transnational corporations, industries and other criteria, and the holding company Baiterek to strengthen work on attracting additional sources of cofinancing for investment projects.
05.03.2024, 14:42 14991
Olzhas Bektenov instructs MES to ensure constant seismological situation monitoring
The situation with the earthquake in the city of Almaty out of the agenda considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov reported that from the first minutes of the emergency all services immediately began work according to the approved algorithms. Republican and regional headquarters were organised to coordinate actions.
Informing citizens about the situation and further actions was carried out through TV and radio channels, as well as by means of voice signalling and other means. In addition, 384 reception centres for citizens were opened. A round-the-clock hotline has been launched.
At present, all life support facilities in Almaty are working in normal mode, the seismic situation in the country is stable. The Ministry for Emergency Situations will continue large-scale information and explanatory work and preparation of citizens for actions during the earthquake.
The report on the current situation in the city and measures taken was also made by the Akim of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev. He said that in the organisation of work of gathering points of citizens were involved akimats of districts and rescue service. Arrived people were provided with bedding, drink and food. Police officers and emergency services are on duty at all reception points.
At the same time, by the order of the Head of State by the end of May this year it is planned to introduce a system of instant notification of the population through mobile devices on the principle of "Mass Alert" using Cell Broadcast technology. This work is now being carried out jointly by the Almaty Akimat, the Ministry of Digital Development and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Unlike traditional SMS, Cell Broadcast technology does not create additional load on the network and allows to provide instant mass distribution of alerts for all subscribers located in the coverage area of antennas of base stations.
Prime Minister emphasised that all services ranging from the Ministry for Emergency Situations to the Akimat and other government agencies had responded to the incident.
Now the assessment of the occurred situation is ongoing. The Ministry for Emergency Situations needs to ensure constant monitoring of the seismological situation in the country. Forces and means need to be on standby. We need to continue awareness-raising work with the population. Also, the Ministry for Emergency Situations needs to ensure appropriate monitoring of mudflow and avalanche situation in the mountainous regions of the country. In case of threat of emergencies to take measures to respond to them," Olzhas Bektenov said.
