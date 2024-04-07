Reduced collective immunity leads to rise in measles and whooping cough cases in Kazakhstan

Images | primeminister.kz

The meeting of the Republican headquarters for the coordination of flood control measures and elimination of consequences of floods with the participation of heads of regional headquarters in the selector mode was held in Aktobe region under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.





To date, the country is still in a difficult flood situation. In nine regions the local emergency regime has been declared (Abay, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan region, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Ulytau). In total, more than 19 thousand people have been evacuated from flooded areas since the beginning of the flood.





The report of the Deputy Head of the Headquarters Kanat Bozumbayev was heard. According to the forecast, in the near future in the whole country is expected precipitation and a sharp increase in temperature background. Intensive snowmelt and filling of reservoirs continues. To date, the area of snow cover in the northern, eastern and central regions is still more than 65%. Taking into account the predicted snowmelt in flood-hazardous regions, the measures taken have been strengthened, and the necessary forces and means of the Ministry for Emergency Situations have been prepared.





Finance Minister Madi Takiyev reported that within the framework of implementing the instructions of the Head of State, all affected individual entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses, for which the floods have caused disruption of economic activity, will be granted deferment of payments on loans, taking into account the application submitted by them. In addition, the Ministry of Finance will provide a deferral of tax reporting and payment of taxes for business entities affected by floods.





The meeting was also attended by representatives of the business community, who expressed their willingness to assist the state in the restoration of flood-affected infrastructure.





In turn, on behalf of the Government Olzhas Bektenov expressed gratitude to construction and road companies, which in all regions at the request of akimats in all regions urgently allocated the necessary equipment and materials free of charge to combat the flood.





Following the results of the meeting Prime Minister noted that special attention should be paid to the quality of housing and infrastructure to be restored.





On the instructions of the Head of State, all flooded houses will be restored regardless of whether there are documents on them or not. We will not pay attention to legal formalities. The state will not leave anyone without a roof over their heads. Large and medium-sized businesses, as well as small companies and just concerned citizens did not stay aside. Impressive sums have been collected, which, in addition to the budget funds, will be used to rebuild homes, pay compensation for lost property and livestock. I am sure that none of the contractors is planning to make a business out of it, and all the funds will be spent in a strictly targeted manner," the Head of the Headquarters emphasised.





Special attention was paid to the issue of farmers and owners of farm animals. Over 33 thousand animals have been driven away to a safe distance. At the same time, there are dead animals. The Ministry of Agriculture is solving the issue of compensation for damage.





The Government will additionally provide assistance to farmers and livestock owners in the form of postponement of loan and lease repayments. In case of delayed payments they will not be charged penalties," Prime Minister emphasised.





At the meeting of the Headquarters it was also noted that there are regions, where the necessary measures had been taken earlier, and therefore the consequences of the flood were not so destructive. For example, in Karaganda region, despite the significant volume of water, flooding of settlements is minimal. The reason is that 6-7 years ago, dykes were built around settlements and diversion channels were dug. These simple and affordable solutions have proved their effectiveness in practice.





In this regard, each settlement was instructed to take necessary measures to prevent destructive floods until autumn of this year. Reports of akims will be regularly publicly heard at Government sessions.





In the Akimat of the region Olzhas Bektenov also visited the situation centre. Operators are in touch with the population through a round-the-clock Call-Centre with a short number "109". The Situation Centre 109 has received more than 15 thousand calls since the beginning of flood control actions. 12,293 requests have been registered. The Situation Centre is working in a reinforced mode, emergency services and flood control headquarters are connected.