Senators discuss the law on national security issues

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governor of the North Kazakhstan region Gauez Nurmukhambetov, who reported to the President on the region’s socio-economic development, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





According to him, the region harvested 3.7 million tons of grain this year.





The governor reported about construction of 13 dairy farms, six of which are set to be launched by the end of the year.





27 projects worth 80 billion tenge generating 1,000 new jobs will be implemented. 39 investment projects worth 469 billion tenge are being implemented in the region’s industrial sector. This will let create 6,000 jobs. 15 projects will be commissioned in 2023, he said.





Gauez Nurmukhambetov also touched upon drinking water provision issues. He said 25 villages will be provided with water through the construction of new facilities. 149 villages will get access to drinking water through the installation of integrated water treatment units, while group water supply systems will be laid in 46 villages.





Four schools will be built in Petropavlovsk under the Comfortable Schools national program. A remedial school is currently under construction.





The region also plans to build 46 healthcare facilities under the Modernization of Rural Healthcare national project, with eight of them to be commissioned by the end of 2023. Besides, two outpatient clinics will be built in Petropavlovsk. Another outpatient clinic is being built in Ualikhanov district.





He added that heating season is ongoing in the region in a routine mode.





Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of tasks to governor Nurmukhambetov regarding further development of the region and tackling pressing issues of the population.