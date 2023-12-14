Senators discussed issues of efficient use of water resources

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the head of the Judicial Administration Nail Akhmetzakirov, during which the second block of legislative amendments to reform the judicial system was discussed, primeminister.kz reports.





Earlier, Chairman of the Supreme Court Asslambek Mergaliyev informed the Head of State about the proposed novelties.





The amendments were developed by a specially created working group on the platform of the Senate. Changes are made to the Constitutional Law "On the judicial system and the status of judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan", procedural codes, as well as a number of special laws.





One of the key innovations proposed by the Chairman of the Supreme Court is the exclusion of preliminary consideration of cassation petitions in criminal and civil cases.





At the same time, on the instructions of the President of the country, the issue of creating an independent cassation instance is currently being studied.





The bill is also aimed at improving the work of the Judicial Jury and the Commission on the Quality of Justice, strengthening the independence of judges.





As part of the implementation of the Head of State's instruction, a new mechanism will be introduced, according to which all facts of gross violations, indicated in the judicial act of appeal or cassation, will be automatically transferred to the Trial Jury.





The number of evaluation indicators is also being optimized, the social package for retired judges is being improved, and access to training at the Academy of Justice is being opened for lawyers who are not civil servants.





Akhmetzakirov noted that the implementation of the bills will not require the allocation of additional funds from the budget. Expenditures will be made within the framework of the new model of financing the judicial system (not less than 6.5% of the total amount of expenditures of all state bodies), introduced by order of the President of the country.





The positive opinion of the Government, adopted on the amendments in accordance with Article 61 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will be sent to the deputies of the Parliament for further initiation of relevant bills in the Majilis.