Senators discussed issues of ensuring the safety and protection of children's rights

Deputies of the Senate Committee on Socio-Cultural Development and Science at an expanded meeting discussed the Law "On Amendments and Additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on education, mentoring and child safety". The document is aimed at improving legislation in the field of education and in the field of protection of the rights of orphaned children, press service of the Senate reports.





The law provides for the approval of rules for the use of cell phones in schools, ensuring a uniform priority for the provision of places in kindergartens, norms for regulating the institution of mentoring, as well as taking measures to prevent the dissemination of information in educational organizations that promotes violence and encourages suicide.





In addition, in order to ensure the safety of children, legislative requirements are being established for the mandatory installation of special mechanisms on windows that prevent children from opening them, as well as a ban on the construction of multi-storey residential buildings without taking into account the construction of schools, kindergartens and hospitals.





According to the senators, the adoption of the law will further strengthen the effectiveness of the national education regulation system and provide individual support to orphans and children left without parental care in educational institutions.





Following the discussion, the Committee members decided to send the law for consideration at a meeting of the Chamber.