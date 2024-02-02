This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Senators discussed issues of ensuring the safety and protection of children's rights
relevant news
Kazakhstan starts development of ChatGPT analogue
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s activity, future plans
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President Tokayev receives NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev gives instructions to Baiterek Holding Chairman Nurlan Baibazarov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Water resources management system development concept presented at Government
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kaspi.kz founders meet with Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev
Images | Akorda
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Alikhan Smailov and foreign investors discuss launching new projects in Kazakhstan
We welcome your intentions and initiatives in the implementation of projects in Kazakhstan," the Prime Minister said.
We have had working meetings, we have traveled to the regions several times and we believe that there is a very large potential for financing infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Providing drinking water, spring sowing and launching new industrial facilities - Alikhan Smailov holds discussion on Kostanay region development
Work on providing the population with drinking water continues. On the part of the Government funds are allocated in a timely manner and in full. Akimat needs to complete the work in due time," Alikhan Smailov said.
Akimat and the relevant ministry to start realization of projects with full documentation. On the planned ones to accelerate the development of documentation and tender procedures," Prime Minister pointed out.
Despite this, about 4 million tons of grain crops were harvested in the region. This year the budget provides 57 billion tenge for the agrarians of the region, including 38 billion tenge in the form of subsidies. Akimat should take timely measures for spring sowing," he said.
This year the Government has allocated 2 times more funds for its implementation in the region compared to last year. In general for 2023, thanks to the program was created about 300 jobs, this year is expected to be at least 600. Akimat should not just issue loans, but also stimulate the cooperation of private subsidiary farms," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
Feasibility study of the project has already been developed and sent for expertise. The Ministry of Energy together with QazaqGaz should accelerate in this direction. Akimat should work with investors on synchronization of their projects taking into account provision of the region with additional volumes of gas," Alikhan Smailov said.
These funds are primarily aimed at improving the quality of life of the population. Akimat needs to ensure quality and timely implementation of all activities," Head of the Government emphasized.
An important project for the region on reconstruction of the highway "Kostanai - Denisovka" has been completed. Design works on the sections of the republican roads are underway. These are "Uzunkol - Troebratskoye", "Sarykol - the border of North Kazakhstan region" and the road from the border of Ulytau region to Arkalyk. In the future, after the completion of existing projects it is planned to reconstruct the highway "Kostanay - the border of the Russian Federation," the Prime Minister said.
By the end of the year the Akimat together with the Ministry of Healthcare should put the polyclinic into operation and start construction of the center," Prime Minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
01.02.2024, 13:33Kazakhstan strategizes to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 01.02.2024, 14:592166President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s activity, future plans 01.02.2024, 15:132001Kazakhstan starts development of ChatGPT analogue 01.02.2024, 10:521951Kazakhstan wraps up 2024 Winter Youth Olympics with three medals 01.02.2024, 09:571791AlUla Tour. Henok Mulubrhan takes second in an uphill final of Stage 2 26.01.2024, 16:0141306Kazakh Dancer’s Striking Victory 26.01.2024, 19:5040846Nearly 40 kids hospitalized with measles each day in Astana 26.01.2024, 13:0640011Monument to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk unveiled in Almaty 26.01.2024, 21:4234161China pledges to expand imports in 2024 26.01.2024, 22:4734036Japan to release 54,600 tons of Fukushima nuclear wastewater in fiscal 2024 12.01.2024, 11:4590096Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit 04.01.2024, 19:2089661No information on Kazakhstanis among those affected by earthquake in Japan - Foreign Ministry 05.01.2024, 21:1588306Japan increases manpower for quake rescues, deaths top 90 05.01.2024, 18:1184116Sixth-grader killed, 5 injured in Iowa school shooting, as Republican nominating contests approach 05.01.2024, 20:2983876Collision of two NYC subway trains causes derailment, multiple injuries