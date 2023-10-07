05.10.2023, 14:23 17561
Shortage in pupils’ places at schools remains major problem
Tell a friend
13 schools were built in Kazakhstan, 33 more will open their doors by the yearend. The level of education at new schools should be high, Kazinform quotes the Head of State saying at the republican congress of the teachers, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.
Human capital is the main wealth. The country’s population is approaching 20 million. The number of schoolchildren is also growing. The number of pupils is expected to double. Over 1 million teens will enter universities in the three years to come. Nevertheless, population growth poses a serious challenge for education system.
As the President said, shortage in pupils’ places at schools remains a major problem. Over the years of independence, the country built some 2,300 schools. It helped eliminate four-shift schooling. Though there are still three-shift teaching schools in Kazakhstan. All these problems require system solutions.The Head of State said hundreds of educational establishments will be built within two years all over the country, especially in rural areas as part of the Comfortable School project, which will help get rid of three-shift schooling.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
06.10.2023, 18:24 5776
Kazakhstan may prohibit wearing hijab and niqab in public places
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is set to revise some norms of the law "On religion" including the possibility of prohibiting wearing hijab, niqab and other religious clothes in public places. Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva said it at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Kazinform reports.
Answering a journalist’s question on whether Kazakhstan will ban niqab, hijab or other religious items, the minister said: "Definitely. At least in public places."
It is all about national security," she said, adding the issue will be studied together with the public.
The ministry, as an authorized agency, will work in this area and on toughening the legislation," Aida Balayeva noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.10.2023, 15:11 9296
Important for proper fulfillment of upcoming heating season — Alikhan Smailov checks Ridder CHPP readiness
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
As part of a working trip to East Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov familiarized himself with the progress of repair and restoration work at the CHPP of Ridder, primeminister.kz reports.
As Deputy Akim of East Kazakhstan region Bakytzhan Bayakhmetov reported, today 2 out of 6 boilers of the station have already been launched. In the near future it is expected to launch another one, which will provide residents with heat in full. In parallel, repair and restoration work is being carried out on the remaining units and auxiliary equipment. He assured that the works are carried out in accordance with the approved schedule.
In general, today the repair of fuel oil pumping station, fuel supply path, communication transformers and turbine generator has been completed. In order to ensure the hydraulic regime on the heat networks, the works on restoration of power supply to the pumping stations have been completed. The roof of the boiler and turbine shops was repaired. The repair of railroad tracks, through which coal is supplied, is also at the stage of completion.
Prime Minister emphasized that almost the entire last heating season Ridder CHPP worked in emergency mode and often stopped, as a result of which the population did not receive heat in the proper volume.
This was due to the fact that the previous owners did not invest money in modernization and improvement of the plant. All this led to the fact that the CHPP was in a very deplorable condition. We were forced to allocate 8.4 billion tenge from the republican budget. Akimat of the region on its part allocated about 500 million tenge. All this time repair works have been carried out relentlessly with this money. It is important that they were completed in time for the upcoming heating season to go properly. Day and night we need to keep an eye on it," Alikhan Smailov said.
He also instructed to speed up the process of transferring the CHPP into communal ownership.
At the facility Prime Minister was also informed about the readiness of the region for the heating season. Today the work on preparation of budget organizations (over 830 objects), residential houses (more than 3 thousand), engineering networks and boiler houses is almost completed. A similar process is nearing its final stage at CHPPs and hydroelectric power plants.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.10.2023, 15:07 5691
Ministry of Trade and Integration, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy will develop a plan for export supplies
Tell a friend
The priority of cargo transportation by rail was discussed at the meeting of the headquarters on export issues chaired by the Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev and Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Raimbek Battalov, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Today, the bulk of Kazakhstan's finished products are shipped to Russia, European Union countries, Uzbekistan and China. Coal, oil products, non-ferrous metal ores, fertilizers and flat-rolled steel account for about 60% of export cargo traffic.
We see that the total throughput capacity of railroads at the end of last year is 196 million tons - these are estimated data. At the same time, we need to take into account the seasonality of cargo transportation: almost 40 percent of exports fall in the 4th quarter. In order to streamline freight transportation by rail, we need to jointly prioritize. KTZh, like any structure, wants to work predictably and on a planned basis. Therefore, it is necessary to develop a methodology on how to optimize the plan of transportation of export goods in conditions of shortage of rolling stock. This is a key issue", - Arman Shakkaliev addressed the participants of the meeting.
In developing the plan, it is proposed to focus primarily on processed products and goods with high export efficiency in certain seasons. According to QazTrade estimates, the priority list could include oils and fats, flour milling products, flour products, basic metals, engineering goods, fertilizers and beverages.
Managing director on production processes of NC KTZh JSC Bauyrzhan Urynbasarov, confirmed the presence of disproportions in freight transportation by rail.
In May - mid-June we have a decline in transportation. Only shipments of the machine building industry are stable. For the rest the coefficient is low. In general, for the first 9 months of 2023, the total volume of exports by rail increased by 7.4% to 62.9 million tons. Of these, the greatest growth was shown by iron ore - 2 million tons, grain 2 million tons, good results were shown by our exporters of chemicals, fertilizers and non-ferrous ore", - stated the representative of KTZ.
He also said that now the national company has created a working group to develop a Program of dynamic model of infrastructure loading. The document will take into account the specifics of Kazakhstan's railroads and throughput capacity, as well as the priority of cargo and directions.
Until then, we together with business representatives at a meeting of the headquarters need to determine priorities and a list of goods", - said Bauyrzhan Urynbasarov.
As for the supply of export goods to China through Alashankou station, according to KTZ, the situation on receiving container trains will improve in November, when the reconstruction of transshipment terminals will be completed.
The essence of today's headquarters meeting is to determine parities and priorities. Our headquarters should clearly control transit and export parities, as well as railcar priorities. In order to form a railcar plan for November in the near future. For our part, as the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, we are ready to give consolidated proposals on directions of cargoes of crop products, grain and MMC, to work out plans with our commodity producers", - said the Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Raimbek Battalov.
The head of the NPP, also raised the issue of ensuring export supplies of feed grain, which due to weather conditions this year our producers had a lot of.
Following the meeting, business representatives agreed to submit plans for November export rail shipments to the CTZ by October 11, 2023, in accordance with the rules.
By October 11, NPP will provide a consolidated railcar plan for November. Now we have to agree together and say what ranking by types and volumes of goods is going on, in which directions we need exports, so that all this data can be included in the program of the dynamic model of infrastructure loading. Until this program is not available, we, as the headquarters for transportation optimization, will determine the priority in manual mode, and KTZ will be guided by this plan", - summed up the Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.10.2023, 22:43 22901
Responsibilities between Prime Minister and his Deputies distributed
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Alikhan Smailov signed an order on the distribution of responsibilities between the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Thus, the responsibilities of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan include the leadership of the Government. Solving strategic issues of economic, financial, fiscal and customs policy, state budget. Issues of interstate relations and international cooperation.
Along with this, the Prime Minister is assigned the issues of attracting foreign investment and improving the investment climate, defense and law enforcement, management of state assets, digitalization of industries and development of digital economy, development of defense industry.
In addition, the Prime Minister manages the work of the Republican Budget Commission, the Council on Economic Policy, the National Commission on Modernization and other consultative and advisory bodies.
First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar is in charge of operational management of the economy and regional policy, development of transport infrastructure and logistics, construction and modernization of housing and communal services, oil and gas sector and petrochemicals.
He also supervises the issues of energy saving and energy efficiency, development of renewable energy sources, industry, coal and nuclear industry, nuclear energy, innovations, technical regulation, electricity, geology and subsoil use, export control, environmental protection, use of natural resources, emergency situations and mobilization work.
At the same time Roman Sklyar coordinates the work on preparation and passing of heating seasons, development of special economic and industrial zones, increasing the share of Kazakhstani content in the procurement of goods, works and services by organizations and government agencies, as well as ensuring space activities and military security, development of tourism and sports infrastructure, etc.
Galymzhan Koishybayev, Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Government Apparatus of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is in charge of organizational and legal, expert and analytical, personnel, information, material and technical support of the Prime Minister and the Government, debureaucratization of the state apparatus, implementation of administrative reform of state bodies.
In addition, he deals with the digitalization of central and local executive bodies. He coordinates the creation of a unified system of information and telecommunication support of state bodies, activities of central and local executive bodies, lawmaking. Controls the execution of acts and instructions of the Head of State, given to the Government, acts of the Government, instructions of the Prime Minister.
Deputy Prime Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev coordinates issues of financial sector, macroeconomic policy, budget, tax and customs policy, state planning system, tariff policy, development of small and medium-sized enterprises, development of public-private partnership, including concessions.
He is also in charge of investment policy, regulation of natural monopolies, development of competition and consumer protection, development of project management, and coordination of international financial institutions.
At the same time, his responsibilities include consideration and resolution of business issues, including the reduction of administrative barriers, reforming the activities of quasi-public sector entities, etc. He is also responsible for investment policy, regulation of natural monopolies, development of competition and consumer protection, development of project management, and coordination of international financial institutions.
The sphere of activity of Deputy Prime Minister Murat Nurtleu includes issues of realization of foreign policy course, implementation of foreign economic policy and promotion of international image of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as coordination of conclusion, implementation, amendment, suspension and termination of international agreements, including issues of demarcation, delimitation of the State border of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Along with this, he supervises the issues of attracting foreign investments, improving the investment climate and forming a positive image of the Republic of Kazakhstan in international markets, expanding financial, scientific and scientific-technical, cultural and other relations with foreign countries and international organizations, international cooperation in the field of migration.
Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duisenova is responsible for the development of education and science, health care, social modernization, social policy, employment, interaction between the state and civil society, youth and family policy, inter-confessional and inter-ethnic harmony.
In addition, she supervises the development of culture and sports, state language, demographic and migration policy, implementation of the Auyl Amanaty program and others.
Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin supervises the issues of trade policy, agro-industrial complex, land relations, cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Trade Organization.
He also coordinates the activities of NC "QazExpoCongress" and "Export Insurance Company "KazakhExport" joint stock companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.10.2023, 15:51 17306
Responsible citizens the backbone of the state, Head of State
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
In his speech at the Republic Congress of Teachers President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded of the importance of moral upbringing of students, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State noted that moral upbringing of the students of paramount importance along with decent education.
Responsible citizens are the backbone of the state. This principle should set the stage for shaping of a new public ethics in the country," said the President, adding the schools should become the centers where children will master both moral principles and universal human values.
The Head of State emphasized that fairness, responsibility, diligence, patriotism and mercifulness should be the qualities the Kazakhstani youth should aspire to acquire.
The Kazakh President went on to call on Kazakhstani teachers to instill the love of the Kazakh traditions and values into the upcoming generation, since the Kazakh people had always been renowned for showing genuine respect towards elders and cherishing such qualities as dignity, honor and sense of duty.
He also added that every child should get a decent education at school and become a person of dignity and responsibility. For that to happen everyone in the country should work tirelessly.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.10.2023, 00:23 35671
Jordan's TAG Global interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Toumatov held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors and founder of the largest Jordanian company Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG Global) - Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
TAG Global is a large international group (possessing more than 100 offices around the world), offering a comprehensive range of professional services in the field of corporate governance, taxation, e-government, e-commerce, intellectual property, education, economic and strategic research, finance, investment and others.
During the meeting Ambassador outlined the prospects of cooperation in the field of digital transformation, promotion of Kazakhstani digital solutions into the Middle East’s market, realization of investment projects, etc. An agreement was reached on the revitalization of the company's office, founded in 2017 in Kazakhstan with the extension of its activities to the Central Asian region.
Talal Abu-Ghazaleh expressed interest in further development of cooperation with Kazakhstan, including governmental supportive measures for foreign investors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.10.2023, 13:40 23141
Preferential loans for construction of production facilities to be issued in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is launching the project "Small Industrial Zones", which provides for the provision of soft loans for the construction of ready-made production facilities, primeminister.kz reports.
This was announced at the Government session by Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapaev. Reports on the development of manufacturing industry were made by First Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Management Holding "Baiterek" Nurbolat Aidapkelov, Akims of Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov, Aktobe region - Askhat Shakharov and Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuli.
Production facilities under the new project will be built in all regions of the country. They will exclusively accommodate SMEs representing the manufacturing industry. Akimats need to speed up the process of launching the new project in the regions, the Minister emphasized.
In general, according to the results of 2022, the manufacturing industry occupies 13.4% of the country's GDP. Finished products were produced for 21.1 trillion tenge which is 2.2 times more than the indicator of five years ago. About 20,000 enterprises operate in the industry. Last year they paid 2.7 trillion tenge in taxes to the budget.
The policy of industrialization in Kazakhstan is being implemented within the framework of the updated Concept of development of the manufacturing industry until 2029. Annual target indicators have also been approved, the fulfillment of which is as follows: "Production volume growth" 103.1%, "Gross value added" 8 trillion tenge, "Labor productivity" $22.3 thousand / person.
For eight months, the volume of production of the manufacturing industry amounted to 14 trillion tenge with an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period of the previous year. In terms of sectors, machine building showed stable growth - 28.1%, due to the production of motor vehicles (+42.2%), machinery and equipment (+22.5%) and electrical equipment (+34.3%).
In light industry the growth amounted to 19.8% due to the production of textiles (+35.9%), in chemical industry the growth was 3.1%. Decrease of 4.3% is observed in the metallurgical industry. According to the Minister, the dynamics is recovering.
Within the framework of the Address, the Head of State set a number of important tasks to form a strong industrial framework and ensure self-sufficiency of the economy. The tasks will be accomplished within the framework of measures to deepen processing and provide raw materials to manufacturing enterprises, to form basic infrastructure for industrial enterprises, to implement investment projects, including large and strategic ones, and to provide the market with a sufficient amount of preferential financing," Sharlapayev said.
The Ministry has done a lot of work to launch a mechanism for supplying raw materials to domestic processors. Three types of the most demanded metals - aluminum, copper and lead have been identified. Raw materials are provided to domestic processors on the basis of voluntary tripartite agreements at below-market prices. Twenty-five agreements have been signed, resulting in a significant increase in domestic processing of base metals over the first 8 months of this year. In the aluminum industry the growth was 34%, internal processing of copper increased by 6%, lead by 10%.
The Government intends to strengthen the provision of raw materials for enterprises of the processing industry, for this purpose, the necessary measures are being studied.
Kazakhstan is working out new approaches for development and deepening of internal processing of raw materials through regulatory and fiscal measures. For this purpose, 14 special economic zones and 35 industrial zones have been created. At these sites, projects are put into operation in an accelerated manner, due to the priority right to obtain a land plot and ready infrastructure. In addition, tax and customs privileges apply to priority sectors of the economy in FEZs. All these measures enabled the implementation of 325 projects worth 2.8 trillion tenge. On the territories of industrial zones 226 projects worth 900 billion tenge were launched, 12 thousand permanent jobs were created. Another 346 projects are in the process of creation.
The Ministry has carried out work to increase the portfolios of development institutions of Baiterek Holding for a total of over 620 billion tenge. When implementing investment projects, businesses can take advantage of such popular instruments as lending and leasing. Large investment projects are stimulated by the instruments of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. To finance working capital in December last year, the CDB additionally allocated 50 billion tenge. Also this year, the portfolio of Qazaqstan Investment Corporation was increased by 35 billion tenge.
All the above programs are in the active phase of development and are available to entrepreneurs at a rate of 3% to 11%," Kanat Sharlapayev said.
The country has realized 64 new projects out of 170 planned for this year. Most of the enterprises are opened in the construction industry, food industry and machine building. Thus, the slag processing plant in Aktobe region was launched in August 2023, during the visit of the Prime Minister to the region. In May this year on the site of "Kazakhstan Oil Equipment Plant" opened production of mobile drilling rigs. In the Zhetisu region, the company "Diamond Ceramics" in September more than doubled the output of ceramic tiles to 3.5 million m2 per year. It is expected that the capacity of the enterprise will cover up to 10% of imports of these products.
The Minister also listed the key projects, which are expected to be launched by the end of this year. Thus, in Karaganda region in December a plant for the production of household appliances will be opened. The enterprise will produce a wide range of products: TV sets, electric water heaters, vacuum cleaners, stoves, mini ovens, kitchen hoods, semi-automatic washing machines under ARTEL brand.
TNC Kazchrome JSC plans to launch a modern plant for the production of special coke with a capacity of up to 400 thousand tons of products per year. In Kostanay region "SaryarkaAvtoProm" plans to start production of Chevrolet Onix cars by small-unit method.
Regionally, the largest number of projects are launched in Astana, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions. The leaders in terms of investment volumes are Karaganda, Pavlodar and Almaty regions. In addition, the largest number of projects were launched in West Kazakhstan region, Mangystau region and Turkestan region. In 4 regions projects were not launched," the Minister emphasized.
In some regions this year there is a decrease in investment in the manufacturing industry. Akims of regions reported on the reasons and planned measures at the Government session. According to Marat Akhmetzhanov, in Akmola region for 8 months of 2023 the volume of investments in the manufacturing industry of the region amounted to 28.7 billion tenge. The decrease in the indicator is due to the completion in 2022 of the construction of a major project implementation project of gold extraction plant "RG Processing".
At the same time, there is a positive dynamics of total investments. The pool of manufacturing industry for 2023 includes 9 projects for 40.5 billion tenge. Of these, 4 projects for 28 billion tenge have been commissioned. The launch of the remaining 5 projects in the region is planned by the end of this year.
In Aktobe region the share of manufacturing industry in the total index is 40.5%. Askhat Shakharov, the region's akim, noted that the main decrease occurred in metallurgy. The reason is the repair of furnaces of ferroalloy plant and modernization of equipment of rail and steel mill. It is expected that after its completion the enterprise will increase rail production by 1.4 times.
For the development of the manufacturing industry in the region till 2027 it is planned to launch 49 actual investment projects, it is planned to create about 9 thousand jobs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.10.2023, 12:36 21516
Kazakhstan plans to increase penalty from 10 to 150 monthly calculation index for carrying out technical inspection without vehicle
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov considered measures of road safety. First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Kozhaev, Acting Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev, Head of the Ministry for Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov, Akim of Turkestan region Darkhan Satybaldy made reports on this issue, primeminister.kz reports.
For 8 months of the current year the indicators of accidents have decreased in the republic: traffic accidents by 13%, injured by 16%, as well as killed people. Thus, the life and health of almost 2 thousand citizens were saved. This was reported by First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Kozhayev. According to his data, despite the overall positive trend in Almaty city, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan regions and Zhetysu region there is still a high level of accidents. One of the main reasons is the condition of roads and infrastructure. According to statistics, settlements account for 73% of road accidents. A quarter of fatalities are related to collisions with pedestrians.
At unregulated crossings, serious accidents are 5 times more likely to occur. There are only 250 elevated and underground crosswalks in the country. In general, there are none in Mangystau region, North Kazakhstan region and Ulytau. Today it is required to install more than 1 thousand traffic lights; 1.5 thousand "countdown" scoreboard; 25 thousand road signs; more than 1 million kilometers of road markings," the speaker said.
The situation on country roads is difficult. They account for the majority of serious accidents, 50% of fatalities. This level is even higher in Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and Zhetysu regions.
In recent years, modern highways are being equipped. This affects road safety. So, if 15 years ago on the roads we lost more than 4 thousand citizens - now it is 2 times less. We need to continue this work," the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.
Now the roads of the first category with four or more lanes are only 2%. Most of them are built according to the old standards. They are two-lane, the width is no more than 7 meters. It is necessary to ensure the transfer of more than 6 thousand kilometers of roads from the second and third category to the first. It is also proposed to introduce liability for exceeding the "average speed" on country roads.
A separate problem is illegal trucking companies. Often, in pursuit of profit, they travel non-stop, without sleep or rest between regions. The vehicles they use are unsafe, and the drivers do not comply with the requirements of the Rules of Passenger Transportation.
In this regard, it is proposed to oblige private cab carriers using Internet aggregators to undergo a pre-trip medical and daily inspection of vehicles; 2 times a year - mandatory technical inspection; and also to provide for restrictions on drivers being behind the wheel for more than 8 hours," Kozhayev stated.
Another reason for the accident rate is the rapid growth of the country's car fleet. Over the last 5 years the number of vehicles has increased by a quarter. At the same time, the service life of half of the vehicles exceeds 20 years. There is also no proper control over the technical condition of transportation.
Inspection centers work on the principle of commercial benefit. Since the beginning of the year, 7.5 thousand drivers have been brought to responsibility for driving a defective car. In this regard, the responsibility of operators of inspection stations should be strengthened; licensing should be introduced. All these factors are aggravated by low transportation discipline. More than 5.5 million violations of traffic rules were stopped. About 15,000 drunk drivers were detained. The courts deprived 9,000 drivers of the right to drive. 15,000 people were subjected to administrative arrest. More than 215 thousand pedestrians were fined," the official data was announced by the first deputy interior minister.
According to him, such a state of affairs was facilitated by the reduction of requirements to driving schools and the quality of driver training. In this regard, the Interior Ministry amended the rules of examinations. They made the procedure open. The process of passing exams is now monitored through online broadcasting. A norm on mandatory registration of trainees in the information system "Avtoshkola" has been introduced. Thereby eliminating the possibility of adjusting the lists.
Now the second package of amendments has been developed. The transition to electronic certificates of completion of training courses and medical certificates is planned. In addition, the issue of abolishing independent driver training is being worked out. With the support of local executive bodies, digital solutions are being introduced in the sphere of road safety. Currently, 22,000 automatic cameras for recording traffic violations are installed on the roads. They are used to record 50% of all violations," Marat Kozhayev said.
In Astana and Shymkent, the figure is up to 70%. However, their number is insufficient on a national scale. There are only 29 cameras each in Ulytau and Zhetysu. There are less than 150 cameras in Kostanay, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.
Work in the Ministry of Internal Affairs point by point on persistent violators, using the program "Korgau". It allows to automatically identify cars with false license plates, without insurance, wanted or violating traffic rules and not paying fines. With its help about 1.5 thousand facts of using false license plates have already been revealed. 6 thousand drivers deprived of driving license have been identified. 8.5 thousand license plates were confiscated. 29,000 vehicles have been impounded.
Marat Kozhayev appealed to regional akims and proposed to accelerate the expansion of the network of automatic cameras, including those connected to the "Korgau" system.
Another issue is electric scooters and mopeds. Their number has noticeably increased. Non-observance of traffic rules by their owners leads to accidents, including fatal ones. In this regard, on August 30 this year, a bill developed jointly with the deputies of the Majilis was adopted, which enshrines the concept of electric scooters, rules of movement, as well as the rights and obligations of their drivers. In September this year, more than 1.7 thousand violations by scooter drivers were revealed. Including 562 facts of driving on the roadway by minors.
It is impossible to solve this problem only by police methods. Akimats need to take measures to develop infrastructure: arrangement of dedicated lanes; construction of separate bicycle lanes; delimitation of cities into prohibited zones for their use," summarized the general, asking to support the initiatives of the department, envisaged by the draft Concept of ensuring public safety.
The document was developed on the instructions of the Head of State. It provides for joint responsibility of all authorized state bodies and akimats. Implementation of the above measures will ensure favorable conditions for road users, as well as reduce the accident rate on the roads of the country.
Talgat Lastayev, Acting Minister of Transport, spoke about systemic measures aimed at ensuring road safety. For the organization of road traffic on accident-prone areas arranged more than 5 thousand square meters of noise strips, installed about 450 LED signs and 500 road buffers to avoid collision with obstacles. Transit corridors are being reconstructed to eliminate accident-prone areas by technical parameters. To reduce oncoming collisions, 3,000 kilometers of roads have been reconstructed and converted to technical category I with separation of oncoming traffic. To reduce pedestrian collisions, 52 urban bypasses have been built and 32 elevated pedestrian bridges have been constructed. To reduce accidents involving animals, about 1.5 thousand kilometers of animal fences have been installed, and 113 cattle drives have been constructed. The tolling system is being gradually integrated with the Unified Register of Administrative Offenses (URAP) and currently, speed limit violators have already been brought to administrative responsibility in 8 sections, 1.7 thousand km long.
As part of the improvement of regulatory documents, over 1 thousand industry documents, including those related to road safety issues, will be updated by the end of 2023. In order to ensure safety on bypass roads, the issue of separate road construction is normatively fixed, which will reduce the number of accidents on temporary bypass roads in the implemented projects. The first pilot projects will be "Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaisyn" and "Karaganda-Zhezkazgan", we are now developing the design and construction plans. In the future, regardless of traffic intensity, it is planned to build more than 4 thousand km of roads with 4-lane traffic between the cities," the representative of the Ministry of Transport emphasized.
To date, within the framework of loans from international financial institutions, the assessment of road safety is carried out with the help of consultants "EuroRAP". Road safety assessment is envisaged in the reconstruction projects of "Balkhash-Burylbaital" and "Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan" sections. By the end of the year on 10 sections with a length of 2.3 thousand kilometers the system will also be integrated with EuroRAP, which will reduce accidents associated with speeding.
Taking into account the condition of vehicles, which affects road safety, since the beginning of the year the activities of 350 unscrupulous operators of technical inspection have been suspended, 131 administrative materials with fines have been drawn up. Work is underway to increase fines against technical inspection operators from 10 to 150 MRP for conducting technical inspection without a vehicle. Also fines will be introduced in respect of vehicle owners for passing a fictitious technical inspection and the operator of the EIS "Tekhosvidr" for violation of the requirements of the Rules of organization and conduct of technical inspection," the speaker said.
Talgat Lastayev emphasized a number of issues that require coordinated action.
First. Provision of first aid in case of road accidents in the "golden hour". Along the republican roads there are 40 highway medical-rescue points, which have effectively proved themselves in terms of efficiency of first aid in road accidents. There is a need for further development of highway stations, taking into account the increase in traffic intensity.
Second. It is necessary to take systemic measures against owners of domestic animals for ownerless grazing on the roads. Every day the number of road accidents due to collision with animals is growing. Akimats should more actively carry out explanatory work with the population on the rules of grazing.
Third. Coverage of cellular and Internet communication along the roads, which creates convenience for users and prompt action in case of road accidents. In pilot mode on the reconstructed section of "Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan" is provided for the device of FOCL.
In confirmation of the words of his colleague, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov spoke about the effectiveness of highway medical and rescue stations. There are 40 of them across the country and each serves the territory within a radius of 50 kilometers from its location. And for 8 months of the current year, 884 visits to road accidents were made by the forces of TMSP, 1,127 citizens were assisted, 881 people were hospitalized. Also TMSP provides medical assistance to the citizens of neighboring settlements. Since the beginning of the year, assistance has been rendered to 660 people who applied, 116 of them were hospitalized. But since 2011, the country's transportation infrastructure has developed significantly, and the flow of vehicles on the roads has increased. And the TMSPs do not cover dangerous sections of roads.
To ensure the response of the TMSP during the "golden hour", to reduce the death rate, the Ministry of Emergency Situations envisages the phased establishment of four points in Aktobe, Atyrau and Zhambyl regions. In case of complication of the situation on highways and introduction of traffic restrictions due to deteriorating weather conditions, the Ministry of Emergency Situations promptly notifies transport organizations, bus stations and the population using all available means of communication. Last year more than 1.5 thousand times storm warnings were announced, 642 times roads of republican importance and 623 times of regional importance were closed. The exchange of information with the interested duty services is carried out in a round-the-clock mode," the Minister reported.
For example, last winter, rescue units rescued over 2,000 people from snow drifts and evacuated about 2,500 people, and 575 units of equipment were called in. In order to improve the level of readiness of the State system of civil protection and the population to eliminate emergency situations in the conditions of the winter period and to practice practical skills in November, it is planned to hold the RKShU "Kys - 2023". It is also planned to hold a meeting of the Interdepartmental State Commission on Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations, which will consider topical issues of ensuring the safety of citizens in the winter period.
In Turkestan region for 8 months of this year, the number of road accidents increased by 6.6%, deaths by 9.6%, injuries by 8.6%. The main causes of road accidents, the head of the region Darhan Satybaldy called "human" factors, i.e. speeding, driving into oncoming traffic and failure to comply with the requirements of road signs. As well as the condition of roads and their infrastructure.
In this direction the necessary work on the part of the local executive body is carried out. In particular, the share of roads of regional significance in satisfactory condition at the beginning of 2023 was 92%, by the end of 2025 it is planned to bring it to 95%. This year artificial road barriers were installed in 37 places near social facilities, markings were applied to more than 3 thousand crosswalks. Last year in Turkestan city hardware program complexes were installed at 26 intersections and 43 linear sections, as well as at 40 linear sections of roads of republican and regional importance," the regional akim noted.
Currently, the most dangerous road sections have been identified on the region's roads, the number of video surveillance cameras automatically detecting offenses has been increased from 138 to 203 units. By the end of the year it is planned to install another 63 complexes "Mergen". In addition, "point" preventive measures with the participation of personnel of the Police Department are regularly carried out at these sites. Since the beginning of the year, such events have been held 37 times, and in June the event "Month without road accidents" was held in the region.
But there are a number of problems. There is a shortage of patrol police officers in the region. The staffing level is 3 times lower than the norm. The additional need is 893 units. In addition, the issue of improving the material and technical base of patrol police officers is relevant.
There is a shortage of service cars, tablets, video tokens. Another urgent issue for our region is the construction of bypass highways of Shymkent, Turkestan and Saryagash cities. For example, on the highway A-15 "Saryagash-Zhetysai" the design traffic intensity is 3 thousand cars per day, in fact more than 20 thousand cars per day pass along this road. This, in turn, negatively affects the number of road accidents," the Akim said.
Bypass roads will allow to separate "transit" traffic flows from local ones and reduce the risk of accidents.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
30.09.2023, 09:40Kazakhstan wins triathlon bronze in Hangzhou 02.10.2023, 21:2143666President holds meeting on returning illegally acquired assets 03.10.2023, 21:1242651Head of State attended the ceremony to mark the 30-th anniversary of Shell in Kazakhstan 03.10.2023, 15:2941151Gabit Sadyrbekov appointed as Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan 03.10.2023, 11:3237891Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s canoe double event in Hangzhou 13.09.2023, 12:39113791Kazakhstan plans to increase IT services exports to $1 bln by 2026 13.09.2023, 11:03112286Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.9% in 8 months 15.09.2023, 12:04A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China111176A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China 21.09.2023, 10:58103956CSTO foreign ministers meet in NY 19.09.2023, 09:09102216Head of State met with Rob Walton, President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa