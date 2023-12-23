20.12.2023, 12:10 23126
Significant water shortage predicted in Kazakhstan by 2030
Chairperson of the Supreme Audit Chamber Nataliya Godunova claims Kazakhstan uses its water resources ineffectively, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
While addressing a plenary session of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Wednesday, Godunova revealed that according to UNDP estimates water shortage up to 75 million cubic meters a year is predicted in Kazakhstan by 2030.
She pointed out the country’s dependence on water supply from neighboring countries is a negative factor, adding that the water inflow is gradually reducing.
On top of that, according to her, Kazakhstan, unlike other countries, barely uses water-saving technologies.
Godunova also called the amount of water losses in old water channels and worn-down waterway networks ‘appalling’, claiming huge sums of budgetary money won’t save the day. The problem lies in the ineffective management of water resources, she insisted.
21.12.2023, 11:01 24641
Kazakhstan starts building new railroad to China: cargo turnover to increase by another 20 mln tons
The construction of a new railway line Bakhty - Ayagoz with a length of 272 km started in Abay region. Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, gave an official start to the works in the mode of teleconference, primeminister.kz reports.
The project is realized within the framework of execution of the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on increase of transport-transit potential of Kazakhstan. During construction of the new line it is planned to open the third border crossing with China Bakhty - Chuguchak.
In general, the railway line Bakhty - Ayagoz will increase the throughput capacity between Kazakhstan and China from 28 to about 48 million tons, unload the southern checkpoints and attract additional volumes of transit. It is planned that the double-track railroad will be put into operation in 2027.
The large-scale project will be realized with the participation of a private investor on PPP principles. In the course of construction 11 stations, 47 bridges, 23 railroad and 8 highway overpasses, 5 pedestrian bridges, 16 observation structures will be erected. For this purpose it is planned to purchase over 500 thousand units of sleepers and 36 tons of rails from domestic manufacturers. Local content is expected to be at least 85%.
Prime Minister noted that last year Kazakhstan's railroads transported the maximum volume of cargo for 30 years of independence, which amounted to 245 billion tons/kilometer. High rates are maintained in the current year, despite the geopolitical situation and infrastructure constraints.
Over the past five years, the volume of transit container transportation has grown 3.2 times. Existing transit corridors are being expanded and new ones are being opened. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, North-South and Southern corridors have become particularly relevant," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, the throughput and infrastructure capacities have reached their peak. To address this strategic issue, a decision was made to implement a number of infrastructure projects in the railway industry.
Thus, in November last year, construction of second tracks on the Dostyk - Moyinty section began. In the current year, work on a new railroad bypassing Almaty and the railroad line Darbaza - Maktaaral was launched. In total, over 1300 km of railroads will be built in the republic within three years.
Prime Minister added that the construction of the highway will provide jobs for more than 1,700 people. At the same time, the opening of unloading and loading places will also entail the creation of new jobs.
All this will have a positive impact on the economy of not only Abay region, but also the whole country. The implementation of the Bakhty - Ayagoz project will also accelerate the integration of Kazakhstan's railway network into the world transport system," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Kanat Almagambetov, deputy chairman of the board of KTZ, said that the new branch line will increase the volume of Kazakhstan's exports, as well as the transit of goods from Russia to China and back.
Goods coming from Abay region, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions and others will pass through this branch line. The construction of a double-track line is a guarantee that it will be at once with sufficient capacity. In general, it will be an additional inflow of transit cargo and an impetus to the development of our neighboring territories," he said.
The event was attended by the heads of the Abay regional Akimat, the Ministry of Transportation, Samruk-Kazyna JSC, KTZ, current employees and veterans of the industry.
21.12.2023, 10:01 23606
Head of State met with business reps
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with representatives of domestic business community, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting discussed the current issues of quality and sustainable development of national economy. In particular, the participants shared their views on the macroeconomic policy, including the development of the new Tax Code and accessible crediting of the real sector of economy.
Within the formation of a new economic structure, the issues such as systemic digitalisation, active development of transport and logistics sector, full realisation of the agro-industrial complex’s potential, economic industrialisation, including the development of the domestic automobile industry, were discussed.
In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State noted that all the proposals are to be considered and concrete measures are to be taken taking them into account.
20.12.2023, 16:23 22856
Over 900,000 Kazakhstanis get employed since Jan
927,000 people obtained employment in 2023, Kazinform News Agency quotes Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister Svetlana Zhakupova as saying at today’s briefing at the central communications service.
As for vulnerable social groups, 9,102 people received grants to start up a business, acquire necessary equipment, or improve their living conditions.
The minister said, 357,000 people were employed this year thanks to the private initiatives, 257,000 thanks to the national projects.
Besides, there is a natural flow from employment to inactivity due to pregnancy or retirement which generates over 200, 000 new jobs.
20.12.2023, 13:22 22856
Kazakhstan renews uranium exports record
For the past 10 months Kazakhstan processed uranium exports reached 2.46 billion US dollars that is one third more as compared to the previous year, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the national statistics bureau.
This January-October Kazakhstan exported the most uranium to China up to 922.7 million US dollars that is 2.2 times more against 2022. 28% of exports fell on October up to 258 million US dollars that is 9 times as compared to last October.
For the past 10 months, Kazakhstan’s uranium exports to Russia approached 1.2 billion US dollars (+72% year-on-year). An increase in uranium exports to China and Russia overcompensated a decrease in exports to Canada. Over the past 10 months deliveries to Canada made 168.5 million US dollars (- 70% year-on-year).
20.12.2023, 09:05 24201
Payments to special waste management companies to resume from 2024 - Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources
As of December 15 of this year, 4388 out of 5543 identified illegal dumps were eliminated, the indicator improved from 50% to 80%. However, some akimats have not done their work at the proper level. Such data was announced by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, the Municipal Waste Management Program in the districts and cities of the republic is approved only in Aktobe and Satpayev, as well as Sandyktau district of Akmola region. At the same time, the Program of Satpayev city does not comply with the recommendations developed by the Ministry. The requirements for the completeness of analyzing the current situation of the sector and developing measures to solve problems, as well as providing them with financial resources are not met.
Of the remaining 204 districts and cities the work on development of Programs is not carried out in West Kazakhstan, Mangystau region, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions. I ask to instruct akims to work on activation of development of Programs taking into account recommendations of the Ministry, and in order to approve quality documents it is proposed to extend the term of approval of Programs till July 1, 2024. I would like to note that akimats have the necessary competence and basis for the organization of safe waste management, in particular, on the provision of land plots, infrastructure, development of measures and economic instruments, provision of preferences to business entities, conclusion of public-private partnership agreements," the speaker said.
Regarding the assignment to launch plants for waste utilization and recycling taking into account international experience, the department has studied the experience in the field of waste management of such countries as Turkey, Spain, Germany, Sweden, some states of the USA, Norway, Canada, Korea and Japan. The international practice highlights such basic measures for effective waste management as remuneration for the delivery of secondary raw materials, differentiated tariffication for waste removal services and administrative responsibility.
To implement the above measures, it is necessary to develop the relevant infrastructure and involve business entities in this sphere. Taking into account international experience, a mechanism of preferential financing has been developed, the interest rate is 3%, the term of the loan is from 3 to 15 years through JSC "Industry Development Fund". The total amount of allocated funds for projects is about 200 billion tenge for 3 years. The relevant draft resolution of the Government is at the final stage of coordination with government agencies," the country's chief ecologist said.
Yerlan Nysanbayev also noted that together with akimats a pool of projects is being formed. Today there are 11 projects worth about 60 billion tenge. The selection takes into account the needs of the regions and compliance of the projects with the Communal Waste Management Programs.
Also, from 2024, payments to special waste management companies are resumed. The Order on approval of the procedure for making payments has been adopted. The draft Government Decree on approval of the amount of cash payments is agreed with state agencies and submitted to the Office of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for approval," the Minister of Ecology assured.
The order of the Ministry of Education approved the Action Plan of environmental education and upbringing for 2023-2029, which includes comprehensive measures for environmental education of students at all levels of education. The implementation of the order regarding the development and introduction of the issues of waste management culture into the curricula from kindergarten to university will continue within the framework of this Plan.
In addition, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses have been developed to increase fines for throwing garbage outside the designated places. For example, for individuals from 50 Minimum calculated indexes to 100 Minimum calculated indexes, and for small businesses or non-profit organizations from 100 Minimum calculated indexes to 200 Minimum calculated indexes.
These amendments to the CAO are provided within the framework of the draft Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the development of the capital and cities of republican importance", which has now passed a public hearing and on these amendments is analyzing the regulatory impact.
19.12.2023, 20:09 24266
Capacity of Almaty, Kyzylorda and Shymkent airports to increase by several times
On the modernization of aviation infrastructure of Kazakhstan at the Government session reported the Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev. The issues of domestic and international air transportation network development, aircraft fleet replenishment and personnel situation in the industry were also considered, primeminister.kz reports.
In the airports of three cities, Almaty, Kyzylorda and Shymkent, next year will complete the construction of new passenger terminals. They have attracted more than 150 billion tenge of private investment for this purpose. It is expected that following the implementation of these projects, the capacity of Almaty air harbor will increase 5 times, Kyzylorda airport will increase 6 times and Shymkent airport 7 times.
In 2024, an investor from the UAE will start reconstruction of the runway of the capital's airport at its own expense. This is one of the priority tasks set before the new management company, the Minister emphasized.
In accordance with the order of the Head of State, the reconstruction of the runway of Pavlodar airport, taxiway and apron of Balkhash air harbor will also begin.
The department is carrying out comprehensive work to attract private investors with the necessary competencies and capital to create multimodal centers at the country's airports.
Thus, the investor plans to modernize the runway of Karaganda airport and equip it with the necessary special equipment. Negotiations are underway to transfer the airports of Aktobe, Turkestan and Kyzylorda to the trust management of large global investors with experience in this area. A total of $2.4 billion of private investment, including foreign investment, is being attracted for these works, Karabayev reported.
In general, the industry this year has seen positive dynamics: for 11 months domestic airlines carried 12.3 million passengers (23% more than last year). It is planned that by the end of 2023 this figure will grow to 13 million passengers.
The volume of services provided by airports increased by 25% to 24 million passengers. Significant growth is observed in Almaty and Astana, where this year a record passenger service was recorded: 9 million and 7 million, respectively. The volume of cargo handled at the airports increased up to 130 thousand tons, the indicator grew by 16%.
In order to develop the ground infrastructure of airports and further increase the transit potential of the country, work will be carried out in three directions:
- provision of aviation fuel;
- modernization of special machinery and equipment;
- improvement of flight safety on the adjacent territory of airports.
Marat Karabayev noted that currently the deficit of aviation fuel in the country is about 300 thousand tons per year. This volume is planned to fill by increasing imports. To date, the fueling complex of Almaty airport is undergoing modernization and from June 2024 will switch to the use of aviation fuel JET A-1.
The Minister emphasized that the reorientation of production of domestic plants to the production of this fuel will not lead to a significant increase in volumes. In addition, significant funds are required to bring the infrastructure of all airports to accept JET A-1. Therefore, airports, given their capacity, will sequentially shift to this grade, depending on need.
In order to exclude intermediary structures affecting the final cost of products, the agency is working on the possibility of direct purchase of imported jet fuel from foreign refineries.
The level of wear and tear of special machinery and equipment of airports today is 50%. In the near future it is necessary to renew 230 units of equipment and solve the important issue of purchasing wheelchairs and ambulifts for passengers with low mobility. Financing of the projects will be carried out at the expense of own funds or preferential crediting of private airports. For the state airports together with the Ministry of Finance the allocation of funds from the budget is being worked out.
The meeting also considered the situation with the illegal allocation of places near airports, which continues to be a threat to flight safety.
This year, legislative changes have been adopted that exclude the emergence of new facilities on the airport territory. In this regard, akimats should pay special attention to prevent illegal construction on the territory around the airport and take measures to return to the state previously granted land plots," Karabayev emphasized.
Domestic air transportation in the country is carried out by 5 domestic companies. Now they perform 644 flights per week, which is 7% more than last year. To provide the population with affordable air transportation and the development of domestic tourism in the country are used mechanisms of subsidizing air routes. This year 6.9 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget to subsidize 23 air routes in 9 regions. Next year the amount is increasing and will amount to 8.2 billion tenge.
Within the framework of international air transportation, flights are currently performed in 110 directions and to 28 countries. Over the past two years, 32 international air routes to Milan, Doha, Abu Dhabi, El Kuwait and other cities have been opened. In 2024-2025, flights to Mumbai, Tokyo, Singapore, Shanghai and New York will be launched," the head of the department said.
Six foreign airlines this year issued permits for flights to Kazakhstan. In addition, amendments were made to the "open skies" regime: all restrictions on the use of the fifth degree of "freedom of the air" have been removed.
Since March 14 next year, the largest Asian company "Air Asia" will begin to perform flights in the direction of Almaty-Kuala Lumpur. In the future, the lowcoster plans to perform flights using the fifth degree of "freedom of air" to Jeddah. It is emphasized that all this will strengthen competition in the market and increase the availability of tickets.
The air fleet of domestic companies is also being replenished: this year they purchased 10 aircrafts. As a result, the total capacity has increased by 26%, amounting to 15.2 thousand seats. Within the framework of the signed agreements by the end of 2025 the air fleet will be supplemented with 25 more units and will amount to 124 airplanes. At the same time, the number of seats will increase by 32%. It is expected that all this will contribute to reducing the cost of air tickets and the level of flight delays. Also, three new air carriers are being established in the cargo transportation segment.
For the development of small aviation at the expense of budget funds, the runways at the airports of Balkhash, Usharal, where a new airport terminal and Urjar were built, were modernized. The state currently subsidizes flights to low-power airports. In the next 2-3 years it is planned to modernize the airports of Balkhash and Urjar, including the construction of air havens in Karkaraly, Ulytau, Zaisan and Katon-Karagai.
The Minister also told about the situation with personnel training. Currently, there are about 20 thousand people in the domestic aviation. The annual need for additional personnel is 600 specialists.
In the country today there is the only higher educational institution that trains personnel throughout Central Asia. However, graduates of the Academy are not in demand due to their non-compliance with international requirements, so the main aviation enterprises are forced to train personnel on their own. In order to solve the problem and increase the level of demand of our students, training in accordance with European standards EASA with the involvement of a strategic partner from France is under consideration," Marat Karabayev informed.
Summarizing his speech, the Minister said that timely measures will be taken to provide aviation fuel, create multimodal hubs, increase the availability of air transportation and replenish the fleet of aircrafts. It is planned to increase the number of passengers at least twice in the next 6 years, and the volume of cargo handled 8 times.
19.12.2023, 17:06 24081
Kazakhstan to double fines for throwing garbage out of designated places
A number of new measures to combat spontaneous dumps and improve the efficiency of waste management will be adopted in Kazakhstan. Relevant issues discussed at the regular Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev said that as of December 15, 4388 of 5543 identified spontaneous dumps were eliminated, that is, 80%.
To improve the efficiency of waste management in the Republic of Kazakhstan plans to develop the appropriate infrastructure. This concerns the organization of container sites, the purchase of containers and garbage trucks, increasing capacity for processing and disposal of waste. In addition, it is envisaged to involve business entities in this sphere.
Thus, taking into account international experience, a mechanism of preferential financing has been developed. The interest rate will be at the level of 3%, the term of the loan will be from 3 to 15 years through the Industry Development Fund JSC. The total amount of funds allocated for projects will be about 200 billion tenge for 3 years. The relevant draft resolution of the Government is at the final stage of coordination with government agencies.
At the same time, payments to special enterprises for waste management will be resumed from 2024.
The Minister added that amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses have also been developed, providing for an increase in fines for throwing garbage outside the established places. For example, for individuals from 50 monthly estimate to 100 monthly estimate, and for small businesses or non-profit organizations - from 100 monthly estimate to 200 monthly estimate.
Akims of Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly, Mangystau region Nurlan Nogayev and North-Kazakhstan region Gauez Nurmukhambetov made reports on the work carried out in the regions.
Prime Minister emphasized that the issues of unauthorized dumps and development of waste management infrastructure are among the most acute.
We have already considered them at the Government session in September this year. A number of instructions were given, including a 2-fold reduction in the number of unauthorized dumps. In general, the regions are carrying out relevant work. However, Ulytau region, Almaty and Mangystau regions showed the weakest results. I instruct the akims of these regions to announce strict reprimands to supervising deputies," said Alikhan Smailov.
He also added that 75% of districts and cities have not yet started the development of municipal waste management programs.
The deadlines have long passed. For example, no plan has been developed in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions and again in Mangystau region. Therefore, the akims of these regions should also reprimand their supervising deputies for failure to fulfill the order," the Head of Government pointed out.
He stressed that if all the work was not completed by April 1, appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken.
According to Prime Minister, it is required in general to restructure the work to prevent the formation of unauthorized dumps and the formation of a culture of waste management.
International experience shows that developed countries first of all establish infrastructure for waste processing. Here it is necessary to actively use the mechanism of extended obligations of producers," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
He added that it is also necessary to build a clear system of waste handling and utilization.
It is necessary to strengthen explanatory work among the population on waste management. It is also necessary to ensure timely and qualitative implementation of the adopted Action Plan on environmental education and upbringing until 2029," the Head of Government said.
Alikhan Smailov instructed to take all necessary measures to develop and approve communal waste management programs with specific measures and implementation mechanisms until March 1, 2024.
To the Ministry of Ecology together with the interested state bodies to adopt the necessary regulatory legal acts on financing of infrastructure projects by the end of January next year," Prime Minister demanded.
The Ministries of Ecology and National Economy have been instructed to accelerate the process of introducing amendments to the Administrative Code, aimed at toughening responsibility for unauthorized waste disposal.
15.12.2023, 20:01 77426
Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population names chief of staff
Bolat Tokezhanov has been named the new chief of staff of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.
Born in 1972 in East Kazakhstan region, Tokezhanov graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, National School of Public Policy of the Academy of Public Administration of the Kazakh President.
