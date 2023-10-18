17.10.2023, 13:37 6181

Society must come to zero tolerance for family aggressors and domestic violence - Alikhan Smailov

The issue of domestic violence prevention was considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.

As noted by Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, the Head of State instructed to toughen punishment for any manifestations of domestic violence, including attempts on minor children, and to increase the effectiveness of prevention work.

Thus, as part of prevention and comprehensive assistance to families, 68 support centers are functioning in the regions, 19 of which provide temporary accommodation. In addition to psychological, social and legal assistance, their specialists also provide comprehensive support for strengthening the institution of the family. In total, more than 100,000 consultations have been provided since the beginning of the year. Today, a unified concept is being drafted to standardize the activities of these centers and improve interagency cooperation for the successful removal of families from a disadvantaged social environment. From 2024 unified approaches to work will be implemented in all centers.

At the same time, the Minister noted that 156 social projects are currently being implemented in the regions, including such measures as financing the activities of NGO crisis centers, promoting family values among young people, preserving reproductive health and preventive work with low-income families. In parallel, the Ministry of Culture and Information launched a pilot project on psychological work with aggressors, aimed at preserving families and reducing the number of domestic crimes.

In addition, since October 16, a single state contact center "111 - AMANAT" on family, women's and children's rights protection has been working in the republic, through which legal, psychological and advisory assistance is provided in the operative mode.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Lepekha spoke about the new measures adopted at the legislative level to increase liability for domestic violence. Akim of Zhambyl region Yerbol Karashukeyev and Akim of Turkestan region Darhan Satybaldy made reports on work in the regions.

Prime Minister emphasized that the prevention of domestic violence requires a continuous comprehensive approach from both the state and society. In particular, this year the responsibility for domestic violence has been toughened: amendments have been made to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses. Since August, the implementation of the relevant Roadmap in the regions has begun.

In general, there has already been a decrease in criminal offenses in the sphere of family and domestic relations. At the same time, the situation with domestic violence continues to be tense. Since the beginning of the year there have been more than 74 thousand appeals to the police on such facts. The number of those brought to administrative arrest has doubled," Alikhan Smailov said.


He reminded that about 70 family support centers have been established in the regions, where victims receive medical, psychological and legal assistance. However, they are not enough yet.

Within three years, 97 additional centers are expected to be opened. Work is currently underway to systematize their activities. It is also necessary to solve the issues of staffing of these centers," Prime Minister said.


However, Prime Minister pointed out that today there is no systematic psychological work with debauchees, who are placed in the so-called sobering-up centers and special reception centers for administrative arrestees, as well as with their families. In this regard, it is required to expand the possibilities of the "hot line" and helplines.

It is very important to inculcate family values, the culture of relationships and upbringing from a young age. In general, our society should come to zero tolerance to family aggressors and similar facts. Victims should not be left alone with their problem, especially children," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.


Prime Minister instructed to develop and approve a plan to open psychological support centers for children in each region until 2025, to ensure the opening of new family support centers and drug treatment facilities, to work out the issue of increasing the state order for training of psychotherapists and narcologists, as well as to organize a wide awareness-raising work on the adopted amendments in terms of toughening responsibility for domestic violence.
 

17.10.2023, 12:35

Measures to ensure employment of the population were considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Svetlana Zhakupova reported that in pursuance of the instructions of the Head of State since the beginning of this year Akims of all regions have approved specific measures to ensure employment within the framework of national projects, the initiative "100 new jobs for every 10 thousand population", state-subsidized jobs, vacancies provided by employers and labor mobility programs.

For example, more than 45,000 new jobs have been created under the national projects "Strong Regions - Driver of the Country's Development", on the development of entrepreneurship and agro-industrial complex for 2021-2025, etc. 45% of employed citizens are young people. About 2,000 persons with disabilities are also employed.

More than 228 thousand people are provided with jobs through vacancies placed at the labor exchange. Of these, 62% are employed in agriculture and fisheries, construction and manufacturing, education, health care and social services. 46% of citizens sent for permanent employment are young people.

More than 278 thousand citizens are employed within the framework of the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to create 100 new jobs for every 10 thousand people. About 181 thousand people are directed to state-subsidized jobs. In parallel, the process of providing young people with microcredits and grants for the realization of business projects continues.

Leaders of some regions also spoke at the meeting. Thus, the akim of Aktobe region Askhat Shakharov told about the ongoing work on microcrediting of young people, the akim of Zhetisu region Beibit Isabayev spoke about the implementation of the regional employment map.

As Prime Minister noted, the Government has a serious task to employ about 1 million people this year. In general, 734 thousand have already been covered by employment, half of them are young people.

For the remaining 2.5 months all the planned indicators should be achieved," he emphasized.


Currently, each region is implementing its own employment plans, where the specifics of the labor market are taken into account and, accordingly, differentiated measures of state support. At the same time, Prime Minister emphasized the need to more actively involve young people in labor activity.

At the same time, Alikhan Smailov noted that the economy needs specialists in such areas as energy, oil and gas industry, agriculture, food industry, IT, transportation and logistics. In this regard, he demanded from the Ministries of Science and Education to provide for these areas in the formation of the list of state educational grants.

Prime Minister also reminded that today employment centers have been reformatted into regional centers of labor mobility with district career centers. In general, they have significantly reorganized their work.

Now we need to improve the mechanism for monitoring employment through these centers. Special attention should be paid to the conclusion of electronic labor contracts with mandatory pension contributions," he said.


In conclusion, Prime Minister emphasized the need to improve the quality of jobs created in the regions, in particular, to provide employment not only within the framework of state support, but also through PPP projects and private investors, to conduct job fairs on a systematic basis and use the example of Astana, where the pilot project "Zholtap" is being implemented. As well as to raise awareness of the population about new employment opportunities.
 

12.10.2023, 14:27

Alikhan Smailov presents awards to Digital Bridge Awards winners

Digital Bridge 2023, the largest international technology forum in Central Asia, kicked off in Astana with the participation of heads of government agencies, national companies, businessmen and representatives of startups from Kazakhstan, as well as from near and far abroad, primeminister.kz reports.

The event includes panel sessions, round tables, bilateral meetings, thematic exhibitions, Digital Bridge Awards, a job fair and other events.

On the eve of the plenary session, the Head of State Kasym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov familiarized themselves with the exhibition stands of the forum participants. In particular, the distinguished guests were presented innovative projects in the fields of robotics, social technologies, creative economy, artificial intelligence, finance, public administration and others.

After the main plenary session of the forum with the participation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the awarding of the winners of Digital Bridge Awards took place. The prize is awarded to the best IT-companies of Central Eurasia for achievements in the development of information and communication technologies based on the results of online voting by the jury members.

The list of winners of Digital Bridge Awards 2023 by nominations:

- Export Excellence (successful implementation of development strategies focused on the export of IT services) - Alexei Aksenov, Director of software development company and complex digital platforms EPAM Kazakhstan;

- Tech for Good (technologies for solving environmental, social and economic problems) - Assem Tazhiyeva, founder of social startup Ozim Platform, which is a mobile application with useful information for parents of young children, including those with special needs;

- Tech Educational Leader (programming schools that apply innovative, bold and creative initiatives in teaching) - Danabek Kaliazhdarov, Head of Alem School;

- Tech Media of the Year (achievements in technology journalism) - Tagay Tazabekov, director of Limon.KG, the first youth Internet publication in Kyrgyzstan;

- Employer of Choice (companies that create a stimulating working environment for professional and personal growth of employees) -Dmitry Botanov, CEO of IT-company in the field of sales of services, real estate and cars Kolesa Group;

- VC of the Year (venture capitalists who have made a significant contribution to the development of the innovation ecosystem) - Adil Nurgozhin, Managing Partner of Big Sky Capital venture fund;

- AI Startup of the Year (achievements in the field of artificial intelligence) - Azizjon Azimi, founder of the Zypl.ai center, where young people of Tajikistan can take specialized courses in the field of IT and AI to work in financial and telecommunications companies.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan presented awards to the winners and wished them success in their future endeavors.
 

11.10.2023, 20:30

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan discussing the systemic issues of ensuring food security, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on a number of issues related to the strengthening of food independence of the country.

Following the talks, the Kazakh Head of State identified providing the population with affordable and quality food as the main priority.

At the meeting, it was pointed out that the issue of stepping up measures to protect land from degradation remains relevant. New approaches to the systemic agricultural machinery renewal and creation of the country’s own seed fund adapted to local conditions are also of relevance.

Special attention was placed on the state support measures for agriculture.

Subsidizing needs to increase the productivity in the agro-business complex. While distributing subsidies it is necessary to take into account the regions’ features, the size of cultivation areas, and selection of agricultural crops, said Tokayev.

In addition, the President drew attention to the importance of a prompter response to changes in economic conditions, agrarians and enterprises engaged in food production needing state support.

The event also discussed the issues of infrastructure support for agricultural production (creation of jobs in rural areas, increasing the efficiency of the phytosanitary and veterinary protection system, and so on.

Following the meeting, Head of State Tokayev gave instructions to the government and authorized bodies aimed at strengthening food independence, increasing the affordability of food products and a more complete realization of the agro-industrial complex of the country.
 

10.10.2023, 16:20

Alikhan Smailov points to necessity to strengthen control over operation of gas equipment in Kazakhstan

Measures to ensure fire safety during the heating period were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.

As noted by Minister for Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov, in order to increase the level of protection of the population and reduce damage from fires, comprehensive work is carried out in several directions.

Thus, measures are taken to reduce the time of rendering assistance to citizens by automating the workplaces of duty dispatch services. In particular, data on the places of residence of 95 thousand persons with disabilities have been collected, which makes it possible to automatically inform rescuers about the presence of immobile citizens at the fire.

In parallel with this, a set of measures is being implemented to improve the safety culture of the population. This involves large-scale awareness-raising campaigns and raids. For example, last year, during the "Zhataqkhana" campaign, raids covered about 1,500 dormitories. The effectiveness of this work is confirmed by a 36% reduction in the number of fires and 2.5 times in the number of people injured in this category of buildings.

As of today, more than 300 thousand houses have been covered by the preventive measures, about 800 thousand citizens have been instructed, and almost 100 thousand violations have been revealed. As in previous years, the main emphasis is placed on the housing of socially vulnerable groups and large families.

The installation of sensors to detect dangerous concentration of gas and combustion products is also a good practice. On the eve of the heating period, about 8 thousand new devices were installed, and in total since 2016 - about 193 thousand.

Prime Minister pointed out that in September in Almaty region there were 4 cases of gas explosions, which killed 3 people and 12 injured, in Abay region in the current year the number of fires in the residential sector has increased 2-fold, and in East Kazakhstan region the largest number of deaths in fires is registered. Akims of the regions Marat Sultangaziyev, Nurlan Urankhayev and Yermek Kosherbayev made comments on the measures taken.

According to Alikhan Smailov, the heating period has just begun, but there are already facts of deaths in fires.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of fires in the residential sector has increased by 14%, and deaths - by 10%. The growth of fires in Abay region, Almaty and Zhambyl regions, Ulytau region has been recorded," he said.


Along with this, gas cylinder explosions have become more frequent. This year, there have been 72 such cases, where 119 people were injured and 17 died. Among the main reasons are violations of requirements for safe operation and storage of cylinders.

Prime Minister reminded that currently control over compliance with the requirements of safe operation of gas equipment is entrusted to akimats. In particular, gas technical inspections have been established in the regions.

However, the relevant work has not yet been organized by them. There is a lack of qualified specialists and necessary equipment. In this regard, regional akimats need to work on expanding the powers of gas technical inspections and their provision. The Ministry of Emergency Situations should take measures to improve the level of training of these specialists on the basis of the Academy of Civil Protection," Alikhan Smailov said.


Head of the Government also pointed out that the procedure for withdrawal and disposal of household gas cylinders is not regulated in the republic. In addition, the issue of their own production has not been resolved so far. The Ministries of Industry and Energy have been instructed to take appropriate measures in these areas.

According to Prime Minister, the analysis of fires in the residential sector shows that most of the incidents occur in private residential houses and outbuildings. At the same time, mainly representatives of the older generation and children die.

In this regard, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the need to intensify the work on installation of carbon monoxide detectors and conducting rounds of the private residential sector, as well as to strengthen interaction with the population on fire safety.

In conclusion, he added that during the heating period it is necessary to take control over the work of social facilities that do not have central heating, and to complete the work on removal of boilers installed inside public buildings and apartment buildings.
 

09.10.2023, 13:17

Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

As per the Presidential instruction, Kazakhstan will send a humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and will help in liquidation of the consequences of the devastating earthquakes which jolted the province of Herat on October 7, Kazinform reports.

This issue was discussed at a meeting of the Governmental Commission.

The aid includes foodstuffs, tents, pharmaceuticals, clothes and other essentials.

The aid will be sent by plane and by railroad transport in the nearest time.

Besides, a group of rescuers of the Kazakh Emergency Ministry including canine specialists will leave for Afghanistan to help in rescuing people trapped under the rubble.
 

09.10.2023, 09:12

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs comments on Israeli conflict

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan expresses deep concern over the serious escalation of the Israeli conflict, which led to numerous casualties among the civilian population, Kazinform reports.

We call the parties to search for political instruments to resolve the situation peacefully and not to resort to actions that can lead to further escalation of the situation not only between the two states, but also in the Middle East as a whole," says Aibek Smadiyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.


The Ministry also notes that the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tel Aviv maintains constant contact with Kazakhstani nationals staying in Israel. The Embassy has launched a hotline and is compiling now a list of Kazakh nationals to assist them in their return to the homeland.
 

06.10.2023, 18:24

Kazakhstan may prohibit wearing hijab and niqab in public places

Kazakhstan is set to revise some norms of the law "On religion" including the possibility of prohibiting wearing hijab, niqab and other religious clothes in public places. Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva said it at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Kazinform reports.

Answering a journalist’s question on whether Kazakhstan will ban niqab, hijab or other religious items, the minister said: "Definitely. At least in public places."

It is all about national security," she said, adding the issue will be studied together with the public.


The ministry, as an authorized agency, will work in this area and on toughening the legislation," Aida Balayeva noted.

 

06.10.2023, 15:11

Important for proper fulfillment of upcoming heating season — Alikhan Smailov checks Ridder CHPP readiness

As part of a working trip to East Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov familiarized himself with the progress of repair and restoration work at the CHPP of Ridder, primeminister.kz reports.

As Deputy Akim of East Kazakhstan region Bakytzhan Bayakhmetov reported, today 2 out of 6 boilers of the station have already been launched. In the near future it is expected to launch another one, which will provide residents with heat in full. In parallel, repair and restoration work is being carried out on the remaining units and auxiliary equipment. He assured that the works are carried out in accordance with the approved schedule.

In general, today the repair of fuel oil pumping station, fuel supply path, communication transformers and turbine generator has been completed. In order to ensure the hydraulic regime on the heat networks, the works on restoration of power supply to the pumping stations have been completed. The roof of the boiler and turbine shops was repaired. The repair of railroad tracks, through which coal is supplied, is also at the stage of completion.

Prime Minister emphasized that almost the entire last heating season Ridder CHPP worked in emergency mode and often stopped, as a result of which the population did not receive heat in the proper volume.

This was due to the fact that the previous owners did not invest money in modernization and improvement of the plant. All this led to the fact that the CHPP was in a very deplorable condition. We were forced to allocate 8.4 billion tenge from the republican budget. Akimat of the region on its part allocated about 500 million tenge. All this time repair works have been carried out relentlessly with this money. It is important that they were completed in time for the upcoming heating season to go properly. Day and night we need to keep an eye on it," Alikhan Smailov said.


He also instructed to speed up the process of transferring the CHPP into communal ownership.

At the facility Prime Minister was also informed about the readiness of the region for the heating season. Today the work on preparation of budget organizations (over 830 objects), residential houses (more than 3 thousand), engineering networks and boiler houses is almost completed. A similar process is nearing its final stage at CHPPs and hydroelectric power plants.
 

