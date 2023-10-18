Society must come to zero tolerance for family aggressors and domestic violence - Alikhan Smailov

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

The issue of domestic violence prevention was considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





As noted by Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, the Head of State instructed to toughen punishment for any manifestations of domestic violence, including attempts on minor children, and to increase the effectiveness of prevention work.





Thus, as part of prevention and comprehensive assistance to families, 68 support centers are functioning in the regions, 19 of which provide temporary accommodation. In addition to psychological, social and legal assistance, their specialists also provide comprehensive support for strengthening the institution of the family. In total, more than 100,000 consultations have been provided since the beginning of the year. Today, a unified concept is being drafted to standardize the activities of these centers and improve interagency cooperation for the successful removal of families from a disadvantaged social environment. From 2024 unified approaches to work will be implemented in all centers.





At the same time, the Minister noted that 156 social projects are currently being implemented in the regions, including such measures as financing the activities of NGO crisis centers, promoting family values among young people, preserving reproductive health and preventive work with low-income families. In parallel, the Ministry of Culture and Information launched a pilot project on psychological work with aggressors, aimed at preserving families and reducing the number of domestic crimes.





In addition, since October 16, a single state contact center "111 - AMANAT" on family, women's and children's rights protection has been working in the republic, through which legal, psychological and advisory assistance is provided in the operative mode.





Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Lepekha spoke about the new measures adopted at the legislative level to increase liability for domestic violence. Akim of Zhambyl region Yerbol Karashukeyev and Akim of Turkestan region Darhan Satybaldy made reports on work in the regions.





Prime Minister emphasized that the prevention of domestic violence requires a continuous comprehensive approach from both the state and society. In particular, this year the responsibility for domestic violence has been toughened: amendments have been made to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses. Since August, the implementation of the relevant Roadmap in the regions has begun.





In general, there has already been a decrease in criminal offenses in the sphere of family and domestic relations. At the same time, the situation with domestic violence continues to be tense. Since the beginning of the year there have been more than 74 thousand appeals to the police on such facts. The number of those brought to administrative arrest has doubled," Alikhan Smailov said.





He reminded that about 70 family support centers have been established in the regions, where victims receive medical, psychological and legal assistance. However, they are not enough yet.





Within three years, 97 additional centers are expected to be opened. Work is currently underway to systematize their activities. It is also necessary to solve the issues of staffing of these centers," Prime Minister said.





However, Prime Minister pointed out that today there is no systematic psychological work with debauchees, who are placed in the so-called sobering-up centers and special reception centers for administrative arrestees, as well as with their families. In this regard, it is required to expand the possibilities of the "hot line" and helplines.





It is very important to inculcate family values, the culture of relationships and upbringing from a young age. In general, our society should come to zero tolerance to family aggressors and similar facts. Victims should not be left alone with their problem, especially children," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.





Prime Minister instructed to develop and approve a plan to open psychological support centers for children in each region until 2025, to ensure the opening of new family support centers and drug treatment facilities, to work out the issue of increasing the state order for training of psychotherapists and narcologists, as well as to organize a wide awareness-raising work on the adopted amendments in terms of toughening responsibility for domestic violence.