Stability of oil and gas supplies to domestic market discussed in Government

Issues of accessibility of transport communication were discussed at the first meeting of the new year chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported that currently all airports are working in normal mode. There are no restrictions on the reception and release of aircrafts. At the same time, from December 29 to 31 in Astana there were difficult weather conditions: heavy snowfall, blizzard, wind speed reached 26 meters per second. As a result, more than 100 flights were delayed. To take the necessary measures, the Operational headquarters with the participation of representatives of the airport, airlines and meteorological service worked.





Thus, passengers were provided with hot meals and medical care if necessary (drip, bandage), some of them (children, elderly, people with disabilities) were accommodated in hotels, New Year gifts and sweets with the participation of animators were organized for children. At the same time, airlines will provide 100% refund of ticket prices for delayed and canceled flights in the period from December 29 to January 2.





To reduce the risks of long delays in the future, coordination between airlines and airports will be strengthened, in particular, it is planned to develop an algorithm of actions for the transportation of passengers in difficult weather conditions. In addition, the issues of additional staffing of airports with special machinery and equipment, as well as strengthening passenger awareness will be worked out.





On the eve of the holidays a considerable load was also observed on road transport. From December 28 to January 2 in the north-eastern and central parts of the country were significant precipitation in the form of rain with a transition to snow, blizzard with wind gusts up to 30 meters per second. When visibility was limited, 107 short-term road closures were imposed in 13 regions.





For round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and taking necessary measures the Operational Headquarters worked. Road services together with akimats and police organized escort of 47 convoys between Astana and Karaganda, Astana and Kokshetau. This allowed to ensure the passage of 42 thousand vehicles in conditions of limited visibility. At the same time, 422 units of road maintenance equipment and more than 700 people were involved in cleaning the closed sections of roads around the clock.





In order to ensure stable transportation of passengers by rail during the holidays, the number of seats offered in high-demand trains was increased. Thus, on 12 routes additionally involved 296 trailing cars. On the directions Astana - Almaty - Astana and Astana - Shymkent - Astana additional trains were assigned. 6 additional suburban trains were organized on the directions Astana - Kokshetau, Astana - Borovoye, Astana - Atbasar and Pavlodar - Astana.





Akims of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, Zhambyl region Yerbol Karashukeyev and Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov also made reports on measures taken in the regions.





Prime Minister emphasized that since December 25, weather conditions have deteriorated in almost all regions of Kazakhstan. Almost 150 times storm warnings were announced, closed and limited traffic on highways.





In general, the coordinated work of central and local government agencies is carried out. However, to prevent tragic cases it is necessary to strengthen the interaction of individual agencies and organizations," Alikhan Smailov said.





Prime Minister demanded to intensify the work of all coordination headquarters, to ensure round-the-clock cleaning of roads and streets of settlements from snow, as well as to form a reserve number of vehicles for emergency evacuation of passengers to warming points.





The Ministry of Transport and the company "KazAutoZhol" to take special control of ensuring safe passage on the highways of national and international importance. The Ministry of Emergency Situations together with the Ministry of Culture and Information to provide advance warning of the population about unfavorable weather conditions," Prime Minister said.





Alikhan Smailov also instructed to strengthen work to prevent the departure of vehicles when restrictions are introduced and, if necessary, to promptly redeploy special equipment to the most difficult sections of roads.