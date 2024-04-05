Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of KazakhstanProspects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
02.04.2024, 13:29 15151
Supreme Audit Chamber should tightly regulate budget and state assets, President
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State received chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, they debated further upgrading the efficiency of the public audit and fiscal controls system.
The Head of State said the task of the Supreme Audit Chamber is to ensure tight control over efficient and rational use of budgetary funds and state assets at the republican and local levels.
In his turn, Smailov shared his vision for further development of the country’s public audit system.
Following the meeting the Head of State expressed confidence that the experience and professionalism of Alikhan Smailov would help him competently develop all assigned tasks.
On April 1 the Head of State decreed to appoint Alikhan Smailov as chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
04.04.2024, 15:58 4501
Kazakh President flies over flooded areas in W Kazakhstan
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
As part of his working visit to West Kazakhstan the Head of State flew over the flooded areas, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State surveyed Terekty, Syrym and Karatobe districts.
Governor of the region Nariman Turegaliyev said six districts and the city of Uralsk were affected by floods with 52 houses and 427 garden plots flooded.
He said 1,911 people, 332 pieces of equipment, 101 motor pumps, and a helicopter are deployed in flood protection work. Rescuers from Almaty and Mangistau regions arrived to help mitigate the flood aftermath. Some 7,000 people were evacuated at large. 63 million tenge was allocated from the local budget to help flood-affected people.
As earlier reported, a state of emergency was declared in the region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2024, 18:27 10581
Olzhas Bektenov meets with Nazarbayev University's scientific developments
Tell a friend
Nazarbayev University hosted a meeting of the Supreme Board of Trustees of Nazarbayev University, Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools and Nazarbayev Foundation under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov. The Council members got acquainted with highly functional laboratories of NU and the latest developments of scientists: the Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence, laboratories of pulse accelerator, advanced nanomaterials, genomic and personalised medicine were visited, primeminister.kz reports.
Chairman of the Supreme Board of Trustees Olzhas Bektenov outlined specific tasks for the integration of science and industry, as well as expanding access to scientific infrastructure for the Kazakhstani research community. Special attention should be paid to the issue of interaction between NU and regional universities located near industrial production facilities.
The university needs to strengthen the development of scientific and educational resources, strengthen partnerships with industrial enterprises to commercialise its own developments. All this will contribute to the growth of science's contribution to the country's economy. The potential of Intellectual Schools in turn should be maximised to support schools in the regions. Our task is to provide children with quality education. We on our part will provide the necessary support," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Currently, teams of researchers at NU laboratories are working on the development of artificial intelligence, studying innovations in optoelectronics to introduce green technologies, expanding the possibilities of diagnostics and treatment of complex diseases.
We have completed the initial Phase I and Phase II study of the drug and have had encouraging results. We will continue to conduct clinical trials, during which we should reach the maximum tolerated dose of the drug to maximise the effect of the treatment," Dos Sarbasov, director of National Laboratory Astana (NLA), said of his team's work on creating an effective cancer drug.
Developing a cancer drug is not the only ambitious project at NLA. The lab, equipped with 5 high-powered electron microscopes, conducts collaborative research for most startups in the science and engineering fields.
One of the main areas we are developing in our lab is the study of the Kazakh reference genome. That is, how unique and different we are from other populations to build a reference genomic database of genomic variants," Ainur Akilzhanova, Acting Director of the NLA Life Sciences Centre at NU, commented.
Scientists are creating a "genetic profile" of Kazakhstanis. This work will help to determine, for example, predispositions to diseases, which in the future will contribute to the health of citizens and the development of national medicine.
Also, demonstrated was an accelerator created jointly with the Lawrence National Laboratory in Berkeley (USA), which allows to conduct research on water purification and hydrogen generation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2024, 17:54 10841
Plan for development of President’s tasks set at National Kurultai adopted, Karin
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Following the 3rd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Kurultai), the Presidential Administration and Government created mechanisms for effective implementation of the initiatives of the Head of State, Kazinform News Agency quotes Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin as saying.
An action plan for developing the President’s tasks was adopted today. It includes 40 items which encompass a wide range of actions. The plan defines steps for the development and adoption of 10 laws (tightening regulation over drug production, fight against gaming addiction, protection of historical sites, etc.), the post of Yerlan Karin on his official Telegram Channel reads.
He said the 2024-2025 package plan for the fight against illegal gambling and gambling addiction and other program documents will be adopted in Kazakhstan.
The initiatives of the Head of State put forward in Atyrau define an agenda for competent government bodies for a long-term perspective, he resumed.
As earlier reported, the Majilis will hold parliamentary hearings on the issues brought up for discussion at the National Kurultai.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.04.2024, 11:50 19641
Olzhas Bektenov warns Kazakhstanis to take seriously notification of akimats and special services
Tell a friend
The current flood situation in the country was considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov. Reports on the topic were made by the Ministers of Ecology and Natural Resources, Water Resources and Irrigation, Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations and Akims of the regions, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Bauyrzhan Syzdykov reported that the Ministry continues to coordinate actions to eliminate the consequences of flooding. From the first hours involved forces and means of units of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, akimats, the Ministry of Defence, Interior, National Guard, National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Reaction is carried out promptly, cooperation is coherent.
Flood situation is consistently difficult: in the western regions there is a slight drop in water, in the central, northern and eastern part of the country is an intensive rise in river levels. Five regions remain in the flood zone, Akimats have declared 20 local emergencies. The situation remains difficult in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. There immediately mobilised and redeployed forces and means of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
In the regions, emergency rescue work continues. Citizens with disabilities, the elderly, women and children are evacuated from emergency zones as a priority. A total of 15,786 people were rescued during the flood period, including 6,187 minors. At present, 4,113 people, including 1,911 children, are in temporary accommodation centres. In settlements where the flood has not entered its active phase, preventive measures have been strengthened to prevent flooding.
Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, in turn, informed that at the beginning of the flood period on 94 reservoirs of republican property were created free capacity to receive flood waters and their passage. As of 1 March, the average free capacity of reservoirs was 60%.
Prime Minister instructed the Minister of Defence to provide all necessary support to the Ministry for Emergency Situations in the form of technical assistance and personnel. Prime Minister noted that flooding this year occurs even in areas where floods have never been recorded before. Work on evacuation is complicated by the conviction of residents in the absence of such a need.
I ask Kazakhstanis to take very seriously the notification of akimats and special services, listen to them and accept forced inconvenience. This will save lives. Evacuation is aimed precisely at ensuring your safety!" Prime Minister said.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that none of the victims would be left without help from the state.
Head of the Government at the end of the Government session gave a number of specific instructions:
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Defence to take the necessary measures to ensure safety and rescue of people, with early evacuation;
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with other power structures to attract sufficient forces and means to carry out timely rescue and emergency work in flooded settlements;
- Akimats to take exhaustive measures to prevent flooding in the northern, eastern and central regions of the country, taking into account the response to floods in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions;
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with interested state bodies and akimats to develop a plan for flood prevention for 2025-2029;
- The Ministries for Emergency Situations, National Economy, Finance, Transport, Construction, Water Resources and regional akimats should immediately begin to assess the amount of damage caused by the disaster and provide material assistance to the affected people.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.04.2024, 19:13 14476
President Tokayev tasks to boost capacity of Armed Forces
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President - Supreme Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Defense Minister Ruslan Zhakssylykov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, Zhakssylykov delivered a report on the operational and combat training of military units, efforts aimed at training the command bodies and personnel. The importance of effective cooperation between the Armed Forces and the central and local bodies in crisis situations, including the current flood period, was noted.
President Tokayev was also briefed about the equipment of the Armed Forces with the modern vehicles and weapons, development of territorial defense forces and improvement of the military infrastructure. The information was provided on the events for 2024 within Kazakhstan’s presidency of the SCO and CSTO as well as the holding of large-scale drills, including at the international level.
In addition, the Head of State was reported on the work of the ministry on the military-patriotic education, spring call for urgent military service, measures on increasing the social status of military personnel and prestige of military service.
The President noted the importance of the activity of the Kazakhstani peacekeeping force in the Golan Heights under the aegis of the UN.
Following the meeting, the Kazah Head of State gave the minister a number of tasks aimed at further increasing the military potential of the Armed Forces.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.04.2024, 18:26 14021
Head of State Tokayev calls for conserving floodwaters for agricultural needs
Tell a friend
During the meeting of the republican headquarters for flood control activities, Head of State Tokayev tasked to develop a plan and take effective measures to conserve floodwaters for agricultural needs, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
According to the President, the regional administrations need to carry out work to divert meltwater from settlements into riverbeds or reservoirs.
Head of State Tokayev also criticized the water resources system development concept before 2030 approved by the government. According to him, the action plan for the realization of the concept is declarative in nature and does not provide a comprehensive solution to the prevention and reduction of damage from floods. The President instructed to review the concept’s provisions.
The relevant bodies (administrations, emergency situations ministry, water resources ministry) does not work in concert, shy away from responsibility. Shift the work on each other. In case the situation does not change, those responsible people should be removed. The main criterion is the effectiveness of public officials. The government bodies and regional administrations lack a clear and stable algorithm of communication. The relevant ministry needs to control the readiness of the country for natural disasters… The ministry needs to control the state of hydrotechnical and other key facilities and provide reliable information, said the President.
Tokayev called for paying attention to the international experience and study thoroughly how other countries cope with floods.
Earlier Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to prevent human casualties. The Head of State also assigned the government to keep prices for socially significant services and foods down in the flood-hit regions. In addition, Tokayev called on business people to assist those affected by floods.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.04.2024, 17:16 14396
All damage caused by floods will be compensated, says Tokayev
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stresses that there is a shortage of technical specialists in water resources and irrigation. The government has been instructed to take a prompt decision on the issue, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
Speaking to the meeting of the republican headquarters for flood control activities, Head of State Tokayev once again recalled that all officials are held directly responsible for flood prevention.
I already assessed your work. It’s negative because of negligence and lack of professionalism, causing vast material damage to residents, who now face inconveniences, adversely affecting their health and well-being, said Tokayev.
The Head of State went on to add that the government will surely take measures to compensate the damage caused by floods.
The financial and political damage is more than serious. This should also be taken into account. Therefore, the government now has a lot of work before it, said Tokayev.
Earlier Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to prevent human casualties. The Head of State also assigned the government to keep prices for socially significant services and foods down in the flood-hit regions. In addition, Tokayev called on business people to assist those affected by floods. Head of State Tokayev also tasked the government to develop a plan and take effective measures to conserve floodwaters for agricultural needs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.04.2024, 16:22 12681
Former Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov named Chairman of Supreme Audit Chamber
Images | Primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
By presidential decree, Alikhan Smailov has been appointed the Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Alikhan Smailov was born in 1972 in Almaty.
In 1994, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University majoring in "Applied Mathematics," and the Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research.
Between 2015 and 2018 he served as the aide to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Prior to becoming the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in January 2022, he was the Minister of Finance and the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
04.04.2024, 11:39 04.04.2024, 08:415361Bilateral Cooperation Issues were Discussed with the Governor of Riyadh Province 04.04.2024, 09:435201Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in the Capital of Türkiye 04.04.2024, 13:474906Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirmed Their Intention to Strengthen All Areas of Cooperation 04.04.2024, 15:584526Kazakh President flies over flooded areas in W Kazakhstan 29.03.2024, 11:5235196Minister of Industry and Construction Arrives in Shymkent 29.03.2024, 13:18Kanat Sharlapaev became acquainted with the "QazAlPack" LLP project on the territory of the "Ontustіk" Special Economic Zone35066Kanat Sharlapaev became acquainted with the "QazAlPack" LLP project on the territory of the "Ontustіk" Special Economic Zone 29.03.2024, 17:2134926Minister visited the leading transformer manufacturing plant in Central Asia, "Asia Trafo" 29.03.2024, 19:3729541Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China officially opens in Beijing 29.03.2024, 14:4429411Kazakh nationals urged to leave Ukraine's Odessa and Kharkiv regions 13.03.2024, 13:04Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan85631Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan 12.03.2024, 10:5481521Kazakhstan tops list of destinations for UAE tourists for Eid al-Fitr 2024 14.03.2024, 15:5579146Debuts in the National Opera before the Korisu Holiday 13.03.2024, 17:1878526Kazakhstan set to hold Nauryz celebrations in new format 07.03.2024, 19:16Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan Celebrates International Women's Day74961Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan Celebrates International Women's Day