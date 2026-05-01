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The Head of State met with President of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale Tamás Jakkel
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Tokayev extends People’s Unity Day greetings to Kazakhstanis
It is important that the traditions of peace, compassion, and mutual assistance remain an integral part of the national mindset of our united people," he added.
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Kazakh President meets with NVIDIA and Firebird AI representatives
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From industry to healthcare - Kazakhstan and Czech Republic expand cooperation
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A New Milestone in Strengthening Almaty as a Regional UN Hub for Multilateral Diplomacy
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Taza Qazaqstan evolves to moral pillar of Just Kazakhstan - Tokayev
Our cities and villages are becoming cleaner, with reduced soil, water, and air pollution. Major enterprises are working to cut harmful emissions, adopting better environmental practices, and positive shifts in waste recycling are occurring. However, many shortcomings remain, and there is still much work to do. Not only the economy but also the way of life and behavioral attitudes of citizens are changing, said President Tokayev.
The new Constitution enshrines the principles of creative patriotism, unity, solidarity, and love for nature as fundamental pillars of our existence, which are largely inspired by the Taza Qazaqstan project, that is, by you - the youth of Kazakhstan," he added.
I take great pride in how this initiative has transformed into a national movement over the last two years. It must continue to evolve as the moral pillar of our 'Just Kazakhstan' vision. Core values like Taza Qazaqstan, Law and Order, and Adal Azamat (Honest Citizen) should be integrated into our everyday governance and social life. While we look to respected leaders to champion these ideals, the youth - you - are the primary drivers of this new national identity, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
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Kazakhstan, Oman sign agreement to accelerate bilateral investment
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Astana to host International AI Film Festival in autumn 2026
Kazakhstan strives to become an active participant in these global changes. At the same time, we must also consider some pessimistic forecasts that claim that artificial intelligence will essentially destroy the creative industry, at least in its current form. Therefore, we must identify all trends and adapt to them skillfully. Holding the festival is of great importance in terms of promoting our country on the international stage as a center of innovation and creative initiatives," the President emphasized.
Our primary task now is to train highly-qualified personnel for this industry. We must attract talented young people and create conditions for them to receive a high-quality education. It is also crucial to support promising technology projects and companies. Systematic work in this direction will give a powerful impetus to the development of the entire country," the Head of State said.
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Bektenov Instructs to Accelerate Implementation of Almaty Mountain Cluster and Almaty Superski Projects
The development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster and the Almaty Superski resort are important projects for the economy that directly affect the increase in tourist flow and attraction of investors. The implementation of these projects is unreasonably delayed. State bodies have not fully engaged in this work. Resolve all issues promptly and jointly," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
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