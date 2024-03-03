KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AFKazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF
Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency chairman Dmitry Malakhov
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Dmitry Malakhov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
As Malakhov reported, business relations with over 5.7 thousand clients were terminated as part of the fight against money laundering, up to 1.5 thousand illegal online crypto currency exchange services were detected and blocked, 49 illegal miners were identified, 1.2 thousand attempts to transfer funds to the accounts of terrorist and extremist organizations were detected and stopped, 41 financial pyramids were eliminated with the affected receiving 4.6 billion tenge in compensation, up to eight thousand websites and accounts with indication of fraudulent activity were blocked and 4.8 thousand online casino websites were blocked.
The Kazakh President was also briefed that unreasonable budget spending of 74 billion tenge had been prevented. Operation of 59 shadow structures for criminal cash-out and seven organized criminal groups was suppressed. Assets worth 276 billion tenge were returned as part of the combat against illegal capital withdrawal.
The Financial Monitoring Agency is set to focus on repatriating assets illegally withdrawn and preventing crimes in the shadow economy in the upcoming period.
The Agency is to take measures to carry out the financial monitoring development concept and the comprehensive plan for combating the shadow economy as well as to achieve complete conformity with the FATF standards.
Following the meeting, the President instructed to continue the work on the key directions of the Agency’s work, noting the importance of strengthening measures to protect fair business.
Kazakh PM reports on recovery of illegally obtained assets
The Head of State received Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov to set several tasks for the country’s further socioeconomic development, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Prime Minister reported on the current socioeconomic situation and further economic growth plans. He also briefed on the measures taken to support domestic commodity producers to increase the share of Kazakhstan’s content.
He noted special attention is paid to the outstripping development of promising manufacturing sectors.
The Prime Minister also reported on the activities of the commission for the recovery of illegally obtained assets.
Tokayev meets with NOC President Gennady Golovkin
During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to a number of priorities for the work ahead of the National Olympic Committee, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh President stressed the importance of greater relations with the International Olympic Committee based on trust and productiveness in the first place.
Tokayev pointed out the huge responsibility due to the preparation of the country’s team for the upcoming 33rd Summer Olympic Games.
According to the Kazakh leader, it is a key task to create an effective system to increase the number of licenses and achieve a success at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
The Head of State said it is important to provide the athletes with the most favorable conditions for self-realization and eliminate negative occurrences undermining national sport.
As he said, it is necessary to ensure fair selection to the national team. Tokayev expressed confidence that the professionalism and huge experience of Golovkin will contribute to effective solving of the issues facing the development of the Olympic sports in the country.
Kazakh leader Tokayev inagurates transport and logistics terminal in Xi'an via teleconference
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inaugurated the launch of the transport and logistics terminal in Xi’an built within the Kazakhstan-China joint project via teleconference, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
While launching the terminal in Xi’an, the Kazakh Head of State pointed to the importance of the center both for the transport and logistics industry and Kazakhstan-China relations.
The event followed the conclusion of the agreement between the Kazakh and Chinese leaders on construction of a logistics center in the dry port of Xi’an connecting the Chinese city of Shaanxi with Kazakhstan, Central Asia and then Europe.
Xi’an is a focal transit center of China with the largest dry port in the country. The city accounts for 40% of the total container train traffic between China and the EU.
The design capacity of the Kazakhstani terminal in the dry port is estimated at over 66.5 thousand TEU per year. The terminal is set to open new markets for Kazakhstani exporters, reduce the time of goods delivery and enhance Kazakhstan’s position as a reliable transit hub in Eurasia.
Build support system for domestic producers: Olzhas Bektenov on procurement of Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Modernisation of Rural Health Care National Project
The progress of the National Project "Modernisation of Rural Health Care" was considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova noted that the national project provides for the construction of 655 new primary health care facilities (health posts, dispensaries, outpatient clinics), modernisation of 32 multi-disciplinary central district hospitals, as well as training of 1,100 health workers for rural health facilities.
To date, the construction of 92 primary health care facilities has been completed, work continues on 7 medical centres, and 556 more facilities are planned to be put into operation by the end of the year. Necessary procedures and processes are underway in other areas of the national project.
As Prime Minister noted, currently there is a delay in the expertise of projects. In addition, in the region of Ulytau and Kostanay region the terms of construction of objects are shifted.
Comments on these issues were made by the Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, as well as Akims of the regions Berik Abdygaliuly and Kumar Aksakalov.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the issue of implementation of the national project "Modernisation of Rural Health Care" has been repeatedly considered in the Government, but there are no real positive results yet.
Last year it was planned to build 309 objects. However, the preparation of documentation was delayed. The Ministry of Health weakened control. Akimats changed the location of facilities, delayed with plots and the start of construction. The issues of design documentation and expertise were delayed. Therefore, the deadlines for the start of construction of medical facilities in rural areas were missed," Prime Minister said.
According to him, last year akimats had to ensure the binding of standard projects to the terrain, but this work has not been completed. In general, for the current year only 239 objects are ready for design documentation, of which only 109 contractors have been identified. For the rest the issue is still open.
Construction work should start as early as March-April. The Ministry of Health delays submitting budget requests for their financing. Akimats are also in no hurry to decide on co-financing. Work on capital repair and reconstruction of multi-disciplinary central district hospitals has not yet started. Nor is equipment for them being purchased. And these procedures take a long time," the head of the Government pointed out.
At the same time, Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the need to attract domestic manufacturers to supply furniture and building materials for the national project. In particular, the fund "Samruk-Kazyna" and its subsidiary organisations should actively purchase domestic goods, services and support Kazakhstan commodity producer.
Only last week the head of the Association of Light Industry Saltanat Abdikarimova criticised the policy on procurement of goods by the fund "Samruk-Kazyna", complained about non-transparency of tenders. I support the opinion of entrepreneurs. We must radically reverse the situation and build a system of support for domestic producers," Prime Minister emphasised.
He added that to improve the situation on the national project it is necessary to significantly intensify the work: to manually accompany each object, starting from the stage of preparation of documentation, financing and up to its timely delivery. It is also important to control the equipment and staffing.
Head of the Government instructed regional akimats together with the Ministry of Industry and Construction to complete a comprehensive non-departmental expertise of projects by 1 April.
The Ministry of Healthcare and akimats to complete construction and commissioning of all facilities this year exactly on time," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
Crucial to analyze national security threats and challenges, Kazakh President
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a sitting of the Security Council to discuss updating the key approaches for the implementation of the National Security Strategy. The Head of State noted the particular importance of the agenda concerning strengthening the economic and military potential of Kazakhstan amid the global geopolitical situation, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Nurlan Baibazarov, representatives of concerned state bodies made reports. The Head of State stressed the need to conduct an objective analysis of key national security threats and challenges in present-day conditions and elaborate measures to prevent them.
The President said the Government and all departments should spotlight the security of the people and state as a priority direction of their activities.
Following the sitting the Security Council made decisions aimed at raising efficiency of the system for the protection of national interests and management of national security risks.
Approval of Comprehensive Development Plan of Astana Agglomeration for 2024-2028 by Government
Comprehensive development plan of Astana agglomeration for 2024-2028 years was considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov reported that currently the territory of Astana agglomeration includes the city of Astana (the core of the agglomeration) and more than 40 settlements of three districts of Akmola region with the city of Kossy, where 40% of the population of the region.
Overall, over the last 10 years, the number of Astana residents has increased by 46%. According to forecast data, by 2035 this figure will grow to 2.3 million people.
The Astana agglomeration comprehensive development plan envisages the implementation of 329 measures worth 1.13 trillion tenge. They are aimed at developing urban development, modernising social, engineering and transport infrastructure, ensuring environmental sustainability and safety, and preventing emergencies.
Thus, within the framework of territorial development of the agglomeration it is planned to develop a unified urban planning policy, which will allow synchronising the development plans of the capital and Akmola region. It is envisaged to create eco-towns with a total area of more than 940 hectares, on the territory of which residential houses with premises for small businesses will be built.
In order to address the issues of transport and logistics infrastructure of the agglomeration, measures are envisaged to build 6 logistics complexes and a service centre for maintenance of electric locomotives, as well as to subsidise regular suburban routes.
At the same time, over 400 kilometres will be repaired and 300 kilometres of roads and 4 bridges will be built in the settlements of the agglomeration. Construction and reconstruction of 70 kilometres of sewage systems, 500 kilometres of water supply and sewage networks, 800 kilometres of power transmission lines, 3 boiler houses, etc. are also planned.
To develop the food belt and attract investment, 25 food production facilities, 12 enterprises for the production of industrial goods will be built and an industrial zone with a total area of 300 hectares will be created in Arshalyn district.
Akim of Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov made a report on preparations for the construction of 7 fire stations around the capital. Akim of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek informed about plans to solve the problems of suburban public transport. Having heard the reports, Prime Minister pointed out the importance of active cooperation between the capital and the region for coordinated implementation of the Comprehensive Plan.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that the main problems of agglomeration are a sharp increase in population in the suburbs and daily pendulum migration to the capital and back.
This significantly increases the load on the entire infrastructure of Astana, its ecology and safety. People move to live closer to the capital. This is a natural process. However, such migration affects the labour market, contributes to the growth of unemployment in the region. Therefore, there is a lot of work to be done to solve these problems," Prime Minister said.
According to him, the presented Comprehensive Plan will be the main programme document in this direction. At the same time Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that suburban villages have many problems of their own. This concerns the issues of water supply, water disposal, stable electricity supply and road condition.
I believe that the implementation of the plan should solve these pressing issues. Moreover, we need to open permanent jobs in the suburbs. Astana as the core of the agglomeration creates prerequisites for sustainable development of the adjacent territories. This will help to smooth out the existing imbalance between the living standards in the capital and neighbouring settlements," he said.
Head of the Government added that in the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan we need appropriate conditions for attracting investments. This will help to create a unified complex of transport and communication, trade and logistics, engineering, utilities and social infrastructure. Thus a supporting framework of the agglomeration will be formed.
It is also necessary to give economic specificity to each of the 45 rural settlements. Then self-sufficiency of both villages and Astana in the necessary products of livestock, crop production, construction industry and other spheres will be achieved," Olzhas Bektenov said.
As Prime Minister noted, responsible and quality implementation of all planned activities will increase the efficiency of economic development of the capital and its suburbs.
Head of State decrees reshuffle of judiciary staff
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint a number of judges at courts countrywide, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Ainur Beiseuova, Zhanar Duissekova, Nurgul Zhanabergenkyzy and Aigul Sarmayeva were appointed the judges of the Astana-based interdistrict civil courts in accordance with the presidential decree.
Marat Turganbayev will lead the Astana-based specialized interdistrict administrative offenses court, while Zhanar Yeshpanova will head the Astana interdistrict juvenile court.
Yeskendir Amanzholov, Dosbol Anuarbekov and Samat Sembayev will serve as judges at the Astana interdistrict criminal court.
The President also designated new judges at courts in the cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as all regions across the country.
Gennady Golovkin named new president of Kazakh National Olympic Committee
World-renowned Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin has become a new president of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today, February 26, participants of the session of the General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan voted unanimously for Gennady Golovkin to helm the organization, the post previously held by businessman Timur Kulibayev. Additionally, the session elected new members of the Executive Committee and other NOC offices.
Gennady Golovkin is widely regarded as one of the most decorated boxers of our time. Throughout his career he claimed all amateur and professional boxing titles one could think of. Gennady Golovkin, or Triple G, has gained popularity for his impeccable tactics, spectacular fights, unique winning streak and a myriad of achievements.
Hailing from Karaganda, as a child Gennady Golovkin was fond of football and wasn’t into boxing at all. Although, as a teenager he watched Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield’s fights together with his father and brothers.
He played football for a junior football team in his city. But, somehow his elder brothers persuaded him to try boxing and the rest is history.
