23.09.2025, 08:11 10921
Tokayev met with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The President congratulated Sergio Gor on his appointment as U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and U.S. Ambassador to India, noting that the Government of Kazakhstan will provide full support for his mission, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed readiness to continue a results-oriented dialogue aimed at further strengthening the Kazakhstan-U.S. strategic partnership.
Special attention during the talks was devoted to the development of trade and economic cooperation. The President emphasized that Kazakhstan is a key economic partner of the United States in Central Asia.
They also exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.09.2025, 16:14 35941
Tokayev met with Amit Sevak, President and CEO of Educational Testing Service
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized ETS’s leading position in the field of educational testing and knowledge assessment, akorda.kz reports.
President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is interested in studying and applying the company’s expertise within the country’s education system.
For his part, Amit Sevak informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the company’s plans to expand its international presence.
Each year, ETS develops and administers more than 50 million tests in 180 countries worldwide and offers adaptive solutions for national education systems.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.09.2025, 11:45 36511
Kazakhstan Calls to Uphold International Humanitarian Law
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The leaders of Kazakhstan, Brazil, Jordan, China, France, and South Africa together with the International Committee of the Red Cross, issued a statement calling for action to preserve humanity in war, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In their statement, the heads of state expressed alarm over the widespread violations of international humanitarian law in conflicts around the world and the unimaginable human suffering they cause. They called upon all states and parties to armed conflicts to adhere to IHL, particularly the rules protecting civilians, civil objects, medical staff and humanitarian workers. The heads of state also announced the organization of a high-level global meeting in 2026, dedicated to preserving humanity in war.
This statement builds on the Global Initiative to galvanize political commitment for IHL. The initiative is aimed at developing practical recommendations to ensure stricter compliance with IHL and was launched on September 27, 2024, in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, during a meeting of the foreign ministry leadership of the six initiating countries and the ICRC. To date, 89 states have officially joined the initiative, and over 130 have participated in global and regional consultations across seven thematic areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.09.2025, 09:00 36281
President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the leadership of the Smithsonian Institution
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to Halle Butvin, Director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, for her active efforts in promoting Kazakh culture in the United States, akorda.kz reports.
The Kazakhstan Cultural Heritage Fund, established under the Center, contributes to the promotion of national culture and art, and facilitates joint research projects on the history, traditions, and spiritual life of the Kazakh people.
The Head of State expressed confidence that cultural diplomacy will help elevate the partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States to a new level.
The Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest cultural, educational, and research complex, comprising 21 museums and galleries, 14 research and educational centers, libraries, and the National Zoo.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.09.2025, 18:42 102096
Dossayev appointed Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
By a presidential decree, Yerbolat Dossayev has been appointed Deputy Chief of the President’s Executive Office, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Previously Dossayev held the posts of the minister of economy and budget planning, minister of national economy, Chairman of the Board of JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek, Deputy Prime Minister, Governor of the National Bank. In January 2022, he was appointed the Mayor of Almaty city.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.09.2025, 11:02 102626
Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S.
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to pay a working visit to New York on September 21-23, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State will attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80), hold talks with heads of state and international organizations.
In New York, the Head of State will take part in a roundtable involving the U.S. business captains and meet with heads of global top companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.09.2025, 09:00 102326
Kazakhstan ratifies protocol on Baiterek space rocket complex construction at Baikonur
Images | roscosmos.ru
Tell a friend
Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On ratification of the Protocol of amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on creation of the Baiterek space rocket complex at the Baikonur Cosmodrome dated December 22, 2004, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The construction of the space rocket complex is underway at the Zenit-M launch facility to support launches of the new Soyuz-5 carrier rockets. After the site was withdrawn from lease by the Russian side in 2018, it has been operated by Kazakhstani specialists. Completion of the work is scheduled for May 2028, with the first test flights set for 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.09.2025, 19:38 124981
President Tokayev awards 2025 World Boxing Championships winners
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in an official award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, where Kazakhstan topped the medal table among 68 participating nations. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the members of the national team on their brilliant performance at the competition, calling it a historic event for the entire country, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to Akorda.
Addressing the team, the President noted that Kazakhstan’s anthem was played seven times during the championships and the national flag "flew high above the arena."
Our young men and women proved that they are truly the strongest in the homeland of boxing," Tokayev said commending the athletes for their dedication and years of hard work.
Sanzhar Tashkenbay and Mahmud Sabyrkhan became two-time world champions. Torekhan Sabyrkhan and Aibek Oralbay delighted all fans with their outstanding skills. The women's boxing team also demonstrated the highest level of training. Alua Balkibekova, Aida Abikeyeva and Natalya Bogdanova climbed to the top step of the podium, winning gold medals. Nazym Kyzaibay was the first to enter the ring and paved the way for our country's victories. Victoria Grafeyeva and Eldana Talipova won bronze medals. I express my sincere gratitude to all of you. I would like to express my special gratitude to the coaches, led by Kairat Sazhanov and Yeldos Saidali, as well as other professionals", said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.09.2025, 17:12 119611
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports key initiatives of Religious Leaders' Congress
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
In an era of fundamental changes in the world, it is incumbent upon religious leaders to bring the light of moral guidance and humanistic values to humanity, stated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the closing of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Over the course of two days, you have reached a common understanding of the Congress's future agenda and key areas of work, which were outlined in the joint final Declaration," the President said. "I call on all forum participants, including Goodwill Ambassadors, to actively promote the ideas of this Declaration. I fully support your recommendations to the Congress Secretariat, which include developing a document on the role of religious leaders in combating climate change, as well as universal principles for the responsible use of artificial intelligence from spiritual and humanistic perspectives. I want to particularly note the session organized in partnership with the UN Alliance of Civilizations."
The President of Kazakhstan underscored the importance of protecting religious sites for preserving historical memory, cultural diversity, and humanity's spiritual heritage.
Hosting such an event in Kazakhstan is indicative of the great importance of the Central Asian region in these matters. The Forum of Young Religious Leaders demonstrated that the new generation is committed to continuity and the path of dialogue and mutual understanding. This means that peace has a future. The expert roundtable showcased the importance of synergizing scientific and religious knowledge for a better understanding of the potential of spiritual diplomacy. I deem it necessary to strengthen this area as an essential component of broad international cooperation. The Congress discussed the idea of a unified, neutral, and non-politicized voice of religious leaders for peaceful coexistence. It can become a significant contribution to forming a new, more sustainable and just world order," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
23.09.2025, 08:11Tokayev met with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor 23.09.2025, 10:1510211$4.2 billion deal: Kazakhstan to receive American freight locomotives 23.09.2025, 11:259941Kazakhstan harvests 15.5M tons of grain 23.09.2025, 13:149711Kazakhstan to achieve full self-sufficiency in chicken meat by 2027, Agriculture Minister 23.09.2025, 21:04924611 investment agreements worth $5.2bn inked between Kazakhstan and U.S. companies 18.09.2025, 19:38124696President Tokayev awards 2025 World Boxing Championships winners 18.09.2025, 17:12119861Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports key initiatives of Religious Leaders' Congress 17.09.2025, 20:07111376Kazakhstan plans to establish unified electronic archive 17.09.2025, 16:07111081IAEA to Support Kazakhstan Throughout All Stages of Nuclear Power Plant Development 19.09.2025, 11:02102341Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S. 01.09.2025, 12:14227381Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day 03.09.2025, 12:38217451Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 27.08.2025, 17:21201551Kazakhstan may launch direct flight to Jordan 08.09.2025, 12:45181921Alatau City to receive special status 09.09.2025, 18:14168696Kazakhstan shuts down one of darkweb’s largest crypto service provider in CIS