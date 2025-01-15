UAE is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Arab world, says Tokayev

Images | Akorda

A meeting between the Kazakh and UAE Presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took place at the Qasr Al Shatie palace in the UAE, Akorda reports.





During the meeting, President Tokayev thanked his Emirati counterpart for the warm reception and hospitality as well as wished success in holding the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.





Tokayev warmly recalled his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2023, which gave a powerful impetus to cooperation and opened new areas of interaction.





The UAE is our key partner in the Arab world. We’re committed to close cooperation in the entire range of bilateral and multilateral contacts for the benefit of our nations. I commend your efforts aimed at enhancing strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE, continuously evolving in the spirit of friendship, trust and mutual respect. Your Majesty, I look forward to welcoming you in Kazakhstan. I’m convinced that your visit to our country will be a milestone towards strengthening Kazakh-Emirati relations, said the Head of State.





According to Tokayev, the UAE is among the top-10 foreign investors in Kazakhstan.





Last year, the inflow of direct investments from the UAE almost doubled. During our meeting in Abu Dhabi, we set the task to bring the trade turnover to up to 1 billion US dollars. I suggest our governments focus on a concrete economic agenda to achieve positive dynamics in trade. We count on your support in implementing the Joint Declaration on strategic investment projects, under which we’re actively cooperating with Emirati companies across a diverse range of sectors, including transport and logistics, energy, finance, tourism and many others, thus contributing to growth and progress, said Tokayev.





In turn, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked President Tokayev for accepting the invitation to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Noting the productive cooperation of both countries, he highlighted the importance to further expand political dialogue and economic ties as well as qualitatively implement the agreements reached previously.





The Emirati President expressed confidence that the relationship between Kazakhstan and the UAE will reach a new level in 2025, promoting the two nations’ development and prosperity. He also hailed the role Astana plays in addressing the ongoing issues of international and regional security as well as sustainable development.





