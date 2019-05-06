32 people got lifetime sentence for terrorist crimes in Kazakhtsan

32 Kazakhstan citizens got a lifetime sentence for having committed terrorist crimes. It was said by Director of the Centre for Applied Research 'Mysl' (Thought), theologian Askar Sabdin.





During the seminar for Imams of the capital's mosques, Askar Sabdin told the history of creation of religious extremism.





The Global Terrorism Index was established in 1970. Muslims top the Index. How can we fight against religious extremism? In Kazakhstan there were about 880 people at the end of 2017 who were sentenced for having committed a terrorist crime. It is possible that their number is about 900. There is the prison in the Zhitikara district of Kostanay region, where they are imprisoned for life. 30% are sentenced for religious terrorism. In general, 32 are imprisoned for life. 25 are in the prison, and 7 are already in the process. Half of them are natives of Aktobe region," said theologian Askar Sabdin at the seminar Doctrinal grounds of destructive religious movements: prevention, rehabilitation.





According to Askar Sabdin, as of today the number of those convicted for a terrorist crime increases.





If earlier 40-50 people were convicted for religious terrorism, and over the year more than 100 were convicted. Many of them are from the east part of Kazakhstan. We diagnose all terrorists. All diseases should be revealed, as well as to know what books they read. It should be noted that there are not such terrorists who have not read a book. It is certain that they read various religious books," said the Director of the Centre for Applied Research.





We note that the aim of the seminar is to increase the religious literacy of the population, the qualification of subject-matter specialists who have an important role in promoting traditional values with the help of which the internal stability of the country maintains, as well as activities of supporters of false movements are limited.





The seminar is aimed at preventing the threat of religious extremism and increasing the qualification of religious representatives.









