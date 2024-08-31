This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
3 killed, 3 more injured in head-on crash in Abai region
relevant news
Over a thousand birds die on Lake Shalkar in Pavlodar region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bus carrying LLP Bogatyr Coal workers falls into ditch in Ekibastuz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Four planes damaged by hail at Astana airport on Thursday
Heavy hailstorm occurred in Astana on August 8 may cause a delay in the flights. Currently, the airline recorded damage to four airplanes due to a storm. Engineering inspections and maintenance are underway, that may take several days," the statement said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Chief of Almaty city’s sport department dies in Paris
Unfortunately, we lost Yerden Khairullin, chief of Almaty city’s sport department, in Almaty. His heart suddenly stopped," Dias Akhmetsharip, Media Advisor of the Minister of Tourism and Sport, said to Kazinform News Agency.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
8 people including 5 children killed in horrific road accident in Aktobe region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
3 Kazakhstani climbers survive avalanche on Khan Tengri mountain peak in Kyrgyzstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Body of last rescuer killed in Maikainzoloto mine incident recovered after seven months
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
3 die in road accident in N Kazakhstan region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.08.2024, 10:11Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day 30.08.2024, 09:471486Kazakh Khoroshavin wins bronze at Track Asia Cup 2024 in Thailand 28.08.2024, 18:19Kazakhstan and the UN Reaffirmed Their High Level of Cooperation in the Field of International Security13631Kazakhstan and the UN Reaffirmed Their High Level of Cooperation in the Field of International Security 28.08.2024, 17:2113451Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to King of Jordan 28.08.2024, 19:0613376Kazakh Supreme Audit Chamber chairman presents public audit system reform package 28.08.2024, 20:2313301Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation with Portugal Discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry 28.08.2024, 12:1513221Parliament chambers to hold joint session Sep 2 08.08.2024, 18:3895971President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana 08.08.2024, 19:0195841Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan capital 08.08.2024, 17:55Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia93281Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia 09.08.2024, 13:4293241CA transport ministers sign memo of coop and Astana Communique 09.08.2024, 16:4993041Central Asia’s future depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation - President Tokayev