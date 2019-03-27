6 missing after U.S. Marines jet, air tanker crash off Japan coast

An FA-18 jet and a KC-130 tanker plane of the U.S. Marines collided and crashed off the western Japan cost early Thursday, with six of the seven crew members still missing as rescue and search operations continued, the Marines and the Japanese Defense Ministry said, Kyodo reports.





The rescued crew member was taken to the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in western Japan, the Marines said. A Japanese government official said the person, rescued by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, is in a stable condition.





According to U.S. media reports, there were two crew on the fighter jet and five personnel on the tanker plane.





The FA-18 and the KC-130 from the Iwakuni base were conducting routine training when they collided some 100 kilometers south of Cape Muroto in Kochi Prefecture at around 1:40 a.m., according to the ministry.





A Japanese search and rescue aircraft immediately responded to help in recovery efforts, the Marines said, adding the circumstances of the accident were under investigation.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.