90 miners died since 2006 at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau - Senator

The accident rate in all divisions of Arcelor has grown over the past 10 years. Over the past 10 years, 23 accidents have occurred at the Arcelor coal mines, eight accidents lefts 41 people injured, 19 casualties. This is not counting two major accidents in 2006 and 2008, where 71 miners were killed," Ershov said.
According to him, the state of affairs with emergency safety now requires urgent action across Kazakhstan. When developing measures, it is proposed to put safety issues at the forefront, rather than the production and economic goals.
Source: KazTAG
