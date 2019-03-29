At least 31 killed, 39 wounded in bomb attack on market in Pakistan

At least 31 people were killed and 39 wounded on Friday in a bomb attack at a bazaar in the northwestern tribal belt of Pakistan, EFE reports.





Explosives hidden in a motorcycle were detonated by insurgents at around 10am local time, at the market in Kalaya, local government spokesperson Mohamed Danish told EFE.





Another government spokesperson Saleem Khan said that the bazaar, located in lower Orakzai agency, was bustling with people when the blast took place.





It was the second major incident of the day in Pakistan after an attack on the Chinese consulate on Friday morning in Karachi killed seven people.





Pakistan launched a massive anti-terror operation in the northwestern areas of the country in 2014, in which 3,500 suspected terrorists were killed, according to the Pakistani military.





In 2017, it was followed by another nine anti-terror operations in other parts of the country.









