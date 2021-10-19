Система Orphus

Charter light aircraft crashed in Almaty region

18.10.2021, 12:44 1486
Charter light aircraft crashed in Almaty region
Images | Kazinform
Charter light aircraft Cessna 182 crashed in the Almaty region.
 

On October 17, a charter flight was performed on a Cessna 182 aircraft, the incident occurred on the southern shore of the Lake Balkhash in Almaty region, according to the aircraft commander, the aircraft overturned during takeoff from the site," the report says.

 
There were one crew member and one passenger on board of the aircraft, nobody has been injured, but the plane was completely destroyed.

Source: KazTAG


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

    Instructor detained following death of woman on bungee jump in Karaganda

    12.10.2021, 15:49 36964
    Instructor detained following death of woman on bungee jump in Karaganda
    Images | krok.biz
    An instructor was detained on the case of the death of a woman on a bungee jump in Karaganda.
     

    During the investigation, a 32-year-old attraction instructor was identified who had violated safety rules. The suspect was detained under Article 128 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Kazakhstan and placed in a temporary detention facility," Yerlan Fayzullin, head of the police department of the Karaganda region said.

     
    As it was reported on October 10, a 33-year-old woman jumped from a height of 25 meters from a bungee on the roof of the Sozvezdie hotel in Karaganda and hit a concrete structure on the ground at high speed, as a result of which she died. 
     
    Source: KazTAG
     

     
     This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

    Blast hit in school boiler room in the Kyzylorda region

    11.10.2021, 15:42 40474
    Blast hit in school boiler room in the Kyzylorda region

    A blast hit in a school boiler room in the Kyzylorda region, the press service of the Department of Emergency Situations said.

    "Today at 8.15 am, the Crisis Management Department of the Emergency Situations Department of the Kyzylorda region received a message saying that solid fuel heating boiler exploded without fire, followed by partial destruction of walls and floors of the building on an area of 64 square meters," the report says.

    Nobody has suffered in the accident, educational process has not been disturbed.

    Source: KazTAG


    This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

    Tags:Incidents

    Poisoning of children in pool was presumably due to breakdown of the water chlorination system

    24.09.2021, 12:47 65611
    Poisoning of children in pool was presumably due to breakdown of the water chlorination system
    Images | bashinform.ru
    Poisoning of children in the pool was presumably due to a breakdown of the water chlorination system, said Sadvakas Baigabulov, deputy head of department of sanitary epidemiological control.
     

    According to preliminary data of the investigation, according to a representative of the pool, a week ago, a new system for the chlorination of water was installed, which suddenly went out of order with the release of chlorine into the water of the pool. For laboratory research, water was taken from the pool for the content of residual chlorine and bacteriological research," he said.

     
    In his words, 14 children who visited the synchronized swimming group on September 23, 11 children choking and coughing were taken by to the toxicology department of the city children's clinical hospital. The children's health is satisfactory, they are getting symptomatic treatment.

    Source: KazTAG


     
     This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read