Criminal case initiated on the fact of a fire at a school in Pavlodar

Regarding yesterday's fire, the materials on this fact are being investigated. The preliminary reason is a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of electrical appliances, that is, non-standard electrical extension cords. A criminal case has been initiated," Yerlan Turegeldiyev said.
Meanwhile, unscheduled inspections of educational facilities due to this incident are not planned. According to him, schools and kindergartens in the country are inspected in accordance with risk assessment criteria from February to May.
Currently, inspections of all educational facilities are being carried out as planned, regardless of the area, number of storeys. About 8 thousand objects are planned for the first half of the year, more than half of them have already been checked. We can say that by the end of May - beginning of June, the results of all inspections will be summarized and reported to the public," the speaker added.
Recall that the day before in Pavlodar, school No. 28 was on fire for more than two hours. The roof of the two-story building was completely engulfed in fire - 1200 square meters were damaged.
