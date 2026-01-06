05.01.2026, 16:10 1796
Earthquake recorded on the border of Zhambyl, Almaty regions
Underground tremors were registered 30 km north of the village of Otar, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.
According to the Center’s operational data, the earthquake occurred on January 5, 2026, at 10:15 am Astana time.
The coordinates of the epicenters are 43.76° north latitude, 75.15° east longitude. MPV magnitude made 3.7 and energy class was8.8.
