Earthquake was registered in Mexico City after goal by football team of Mexico at 2018 World Cup

The Institute of geological and atmospheric studies of Mexico has registered the earthquake in the capital city of the country during a match at the 2018 world Cup between Germany and Mexico (0:1).





The possible cause of quakes in Mexico City is jumping of fans after the goal of the national football team of Mexico.





Seismological sensors have registered the earthquake in Mexico City that was generated artificially. It is possibly that the cause in jumping after the national football team of Mexico scored a goal at the 2018 World Cup. At least, two sensors have detected quakes at 11.32am," says the Institute on Twitter.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.