Fans evacuated from the Olympic Park as storm blew in PyeongChang

Organizers of the Olympics asked all the fans in PyeongChang to take cover in the premises and not go out into the streets, sport.rbc.ru reports.





In the Olympic Park, all the structures that can be damaged due to wind are being dismantled. All the fans in Gangneung, who had not yet reached the ice arenas, were asked to return home. Workers in the Olympic Park dismantle the tents, which are in risk of falling apart under the wind.





In the mountain cluster, where there are facilities for snowboarding, mountain skiing, biathlon and cross-country skiing, at the moment the lifts are out of order. The competitions have been postponed so far.





Previously, the organizers announced the postponement of individual biathlon race for women due to bad weather. It will take place a day later, on February 15. Also, the starts in the women's ski slalom were postponed - the competition will be held on February 16. Competitions in cross-country skiing have so far been postponed.





It should be noted that the Olympics in Korea proved to be the most difficult in the last 20 years in terms of weather conditions. For the first time since 1994, the air temperature does not go above the plus temperature and the wind disrupts the competition almost every day.









