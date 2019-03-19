Kazakhstan native sentenced to 5 years in prison after cyberattacks on Yahoo in USA

Canada’s citizen Karim Baratov who is accused of breaking Yahoo accounts was sentenced to 5 years in prison, life.ru reports.





At the initial stage, Baratov was looking at 7 years 10 months in prison, however, the judge offered to revise the decision. According to him, hackers get at least 5 years in prison for such crimes.





We note that at the end of 2017, Baratov pleaded guilty to committing mass breaking of Yahoo accounts in 2014.





In March of the previous year, the US officials brought charges employee of the Centre for Information Security of the FSS Dmitry Dokuchayev and his chief Igor Sushin who according to the Ministry of Justice hired Russian Aleksey Belan and Canada citizen, Kazakhstan native, Karim Baratov with aiding cyberattack on Yahoo.





It was reported that Karim Baratov detained for breaking Yahoo accounts is not a citizen of Kazakhstan, because in 2011 he registered the loss of the citizenship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the legislation. He is not a citizen of Canada.









