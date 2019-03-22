Mass fight between Chinese workers and security guards happened in the Atyrau Refinery

In Atyrau, there has been a mass fight between foreign workers of Sinopec Engineering and security guards of the firm that provides services to the Atyrau Refinery, Ak Zhaiyk reports.



According to information from the unofficial newspaper, six Chinese citizens were involved in the fight. The conflictИs reason is that Chinese workers were not allowed to leave the territory of the plant before the scheduled time.



Press secretary of the regional Internal Affairs Department Nazymgul Kaisagalieva, in turn, said that the situation was under control.



It noted that Sinopec Engineering is a general contracting organization on the project "reconstruction and modernization of the Atyrau Refinery".



Earlier, there were mass fights and various conflicts between foreign and local workers.



Source: BNews.kz



