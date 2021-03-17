Roads were closed more than 500 times in two months in Kazakhstan

Roads in Kazakhstan have been closed more than 500 times since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development said on Monday.

539 restrictions for vehicles have been imposed. About 500 cars were rescued from the snow drifts.

Roads were closed 329 times due to poor visibility, snowstorms and gusty winds.

78 times were imposed restrictions due to ice, 34 - due to low temperatures and 98 - due to traffic restrictions in neighboring regions. The Akmola region has been a leader in terms of restrictions," reads the report.













