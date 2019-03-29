The personality of a person reported about Almaty subway bomb is identified

Almaty. 26 April. Kazakhstan Today - Staff of law-enforcement bodies has identified the personality of the subway which has reported about mining in Almaty. It was the citizen of Sarkand town.



"Joint efforts of law-enforcement bodies, and also intelligence agencies of Almaty and Almaty region have identified the personality reported about a bomb in the Almaty subway. It was the resident of Sarkand, and he has made the above-stated illegal actions from hooligan motives," the press service of DIA of Almaty reported.



The investigation during pre-judicial investigation upon obviously untrue report on the act of terrorism (Art. 273 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan) will give a legal treatment to actions of calling and degree of his fault is defined.



We will remind, the anonymous call about allegedly planted bomb at one of metro stations has arrived the night before. Passengers of the subway began to be evacuated immediately. Later after careful check of all stations by the staff of special forces of the explosive device and suspicious objects it was not revealed.



