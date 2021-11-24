Система Orphus

Woman with three children jumped out of the 9th floor in Almaty

22.11.2021, 14:52 6913
Woman with three children jumped out of the 9th floor in Almaty
Images | telegram/Qumash
In Almaty, in one of the apartment buildings of the Zhetysu micro district, a 28-year-old woman and her three young children, born in 2015, 2016 and 2019, threw themselves from a 9th-floor window, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the city's PD.
 

A woman and two children died at the scene. Another child died in an ambulance," the press service said.

 
At present, in order to investigate the cause and other circumstances of the tragedy, an investigative and operational group has been created in the Almaty PD.
 
This fact is registered in the unified register of pre-trial investigation under article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, added in the PD.
 
Comments

90 miners died since 2006 at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau - Senator

11.11.2021, 15:10 53785
90 miners died since 2006 at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau - Senator
Images | sputnik-georgia.ru
90 people have died since 2006 at the mines of ArcelorMittal Temirtau (AMT), Senate Deputy Sergei Ershov said.
 

The accident rate in all divisions of Arcelor has grown over the past 10 years. Over the past 10 years, 23 accidents have occurred at the Arcelor coal mines, eight accidents lefts 41 people injured, 19 casualties. This is not counting two major accidents in 2006 and 2008, where 71 miners were killed," Ershov said.

 
According to him, the state of affairs with emergency safety now requires urgent action across Kazakhstan. When developing measures, it is proposed to put safety issues at the forefront, rather than the production and economic goals.
 
Source: KazTAG
 
6 killed after a methane outburst in Karaganda region

07.11.2021, 13:05 67771
6 killed after a methane outburst in Karaganda region
At least six workers were killed in a methane outburst in a mine in the town of Abai in Karaganda region.

As a result of the accident, two miners born in 1960 and 1963 were critically injured. They were rushed to a local hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

According to reports, the methane outburst happened at the Abai mine of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC in Karaganda region at 8:24 am. 64 workers were at the mine at the time of the accident.

At the instruction of Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin a commission led by Minister for Emergencies Yuri Ilyin was sent to the scene of the deadly accident.

Source: Kazinform


 
Charter light aircraft crashed in Almaty region

18.10.2021, 12:44 123661
Charter light aircraft crashed in Almaty region
Images | Kazinform
Charter light aircraft Cessna 182 crashed in the Almaty region.
 

On October 17, a charter flight was performed on a Cessna 182 aircraft, the incident occurred on the southern shore of the Lake Balkhash in Almaty region, according to the aircraft commander, the aircraft overturned during takeoff from the site," the report says.

 
There were one crew member and one passenger on board of the aircraft, nobody has been injured, but the plane was completely destroyed.

Source: KazTAG


 
