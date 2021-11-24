Woman with three children jumped out of the 9th floor in Almaty

Images | telegram/Qumash
A woman and two children died at the scene. Another child died in an ambulance," the press service said.
At present, in order to investigate the cause and other circumstances of the tragedy, an investigative and operational group has been created in the Almaty PD.
This fact is registered in the unified register of pre-trial investigation under article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, added in the PD.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.