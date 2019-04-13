Astana. 19 May. Kazakhstan Today - 17 cities and towns of Kazakhstan joined UNICEF global initiative, Kazakhstan Today reports referring to the Prime Minister press service.



The 3rd republican forum of child-friendly cities initiated by the UN Children's Fund takes place in Almaty today, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reports.



Over 70 people including deputy mayors of child-friendly cities, representatives of the UNICEF, NGOs, teachers, leaders of children and youth organizations, directors of departments for protection of children's rights and mass media participate in the event.



The forum will focus on defining cooperation strategies aimed at creation of conditions for future-oriented childhood, coordination of efforts on provision of children with quality care in all important spheres of life-sustaining activity of cities, social adaptation of children and youth through participation in public organizations, volunteer associations, children and youth maslikhats.



A model of accreditation and certification of child-friendly cities will be presented to the forum participants. This model was developed by the Ministry jointly with the UNICEF, the press service of the Ministry informs.



Child-friendly city is a global initiative of the UNICEF that was announced in 1996 with the aim of creating urban environments adapted to the needs of children, since their well-being is an important indicator of a healthy environment, a democratic society and good management practices.



In accordance with the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science, 17 cities and towns of Kazakhstan have joined the initiative since 2006. These are Astana, Almaty, Saran, Satpayev, Balkhash, Anai, Osakarovka, Semey, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Aksu, Ekibastuz, Pavlodar, Aksai, Kyzylorda, Petropavlovsk, Aktobe, Shymkent. The committee for children's rights protection of the Ministry of Education and Science signed memos with the akimats of these cities.



Conditions of children, families were studied in these cities and towns. Interdepartmental coordination councils were established. Strategic programs of implementation of this international initiative were developed and adopted.



As a result, the cities and towns implementing the global initiative also implement such projects as "Child-friendly policlinics", "Child-friendly libraries" (Balkhash), "Council of Farthers" (Satpayev), Center for support of childhood and family, Center for troubled families (Ust-Kamenogorsk). Besides, programs of inclusive education including establishment of specially equipped rooms and organization of transportation of children to group classes were developed in Saran. Children maslikhats were established in Pavlodar, Aksu, Ekibastuz, Balkhash, Kyzylorda, Ust-Kamenogorsk. A network of school ombudsmen has been established and successfully functioning in Pavlodar.



