39 families have been returned back from Syria to Kazakhstan

Over the last two years, 39 families, including 91 children, were returned back to Kazakhstan on the Syrian and Iraq border. All of them hold citizenship of Kazakhstan. It was said by Chairman of Pravo Public Fund Olga Ryl during a seminar-meeting 'The organization of the activities to de-radicalize and rehabilitate under-aged persons from the families returned from zones of terrorist activities. The development of socio-psychological legal support centers for underaged persons.'



"39 families and 91 children have been returned back to their native land over the last two years. They are citizens of Kazakhstan, although they were born in foreign states such as Iran, Egypt, Turkey. There are the families raising from one child to four children, as well as children without parents. There are also a group of teenagers in contact with the law, children against whom criminal proceedings were terminated, or they can be one of the groups that may be involved in extremism," said Olga Ryl.



She noted that the first child was returned back to Kazakhstan three years ago, who is in the 7th grade, and all rehabilitation issues have already been solved.



13 centers dealing with de-radicalization and rehabilitation of persons from the zones of terrorist activities operate in Kazakhstan, in such regions of the Karaganda, Zhambyl, Aktobe regions, and the following cities as Kokshetau, Atyrau, Zhezkazgan and Kaskelen.



"Such centers include two structures, they are a baby hotel, where the returning family can live and receive social medical and social welfare services. The second part is a lawyer's office. The center is designed to restore documents of children, to resume allowances either for loss of breadwinners or for the deaths of the fathers who took them outside the country," said Ryl.



She underlined that the rehabilitation centers also considers the employment issues and professional courses among women.



"When the women return, then she does not have a residence permit, housing, as well as conditions for adaptation. Especially if they spent a long time there. Their stay in the center depends on rehabilitation as it can take a year or six months. It is necessary to understand that it requires a rather lengthy period to restore documents, the judicial process itself longs for three months, including the changes to civil contracts so that the child could get a birth certificate. There are women who gave birth but who are not given any documents. In such cases, genome expertise is conducted, that lasts for a month, and after that the officials of the Public Registration Offices issue a birth certificate," said the Chairman of Pravo Public Fund.



The speaker also noted that 13 had been employed out of the 40 parents who returned to their country. Another 13 persons are not employed because they raise young children up to 3 years old, 14 are unemployed persons, 6 of whom passed professional courses.



