6.7 million foreign tourists visit Iran in 8 months

Head of the Department of Passports and Visas of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that since the beginning of this current Iranian year (will end March 19, 2020), 6.7 million foreign tourists have entered the country with visas issued for them, IRNA reports.

At the inauguration ceremony of the National Conference on Ecotourism, Culture and Tourism Development in Mashad, Mojtaba Karimi stated on Wednesday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the process of facilitating tourist arrivals to the country, thus providing facilitation for issuing visas is on the agenda of the ministry.

He said that negotiations are underway with other countries to lift the visa barriers.

The facilitation of the issuance of visas led to the rise in the number of foreign tourists' arrival to the country (from three million foreign tourists in 2014 to 7.73 foreign tourists at the end of 2018).

He added that the issuance of electronic visas at the foreign ministry has started since 2016 and is now being issued in the shortest time.

The National Conference on Ecotourism, Culture and Tourism Development will be held in Mashhad on December 4-8 with the aim of promoting responsible tourism culture and creating an atmosphere of interaction for researchers, students, and tourism activists.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.