7 Kazakh citizens out of those returned from Syria are terrorist suspects

Out of those persons returned from Syria back to Kazakhstan as a result of the Zhusan operation, pre-trial investigations against 6 men and one woman were initiated on suspicion of committing terrorist acts, head of the NSC Department Bakhytbek Rakhymberdiyev has stated.





The circumstance of their stay abroad will be thoroughly checked, and the court will put a decisive end. This was taken into account," said Rakhymberdiyev during a briefing in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.





They in the National Security Council have told whether the Kazakh citizens returned on January 6 were harmful to society.





Several persons have been returned ever since conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan broke out. 40% of them were prosecuted, some have since been released, the rest received prevention and rehabilitation with help from the civil society, relatives. These persons are no longer dangerous," said the head of the NSC Department.





According to the NSC, around 380 Kazakh citizens, and about 500 children are currently in Syria and other hottest areas.





The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Ministry has announced that Kazakhstan would continue the policy of returning Kazakh citizens.









