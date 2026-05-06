05.05.2026, 20:15 3996

A Meeting with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development was Held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, received the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development, Surya Deva, who arrived at the invitation of Kazakhstan to study the national experience in the implementation of the human right to development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed on the political reforms being implemented in the country at the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, including the adoption of a new Constitution on 15 March 2026.

Particular attention was drawn to the modernization of the public administration system, the strengthening of the role of the Constitutional Court, the development of human rights institutions, the expansion of mechanisms for public participation in decision-making, as well as the further enhancement of social policy and the reinforcement of safeguards for vulnerable groups of the population.

Surya Deva positively assessed the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, including measures aimed at strengthening the national system for the protection of human rights. In this context, the parties discussed Kazakhstan’s role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as its international initiatives at the regional and global levels.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to an open and constructive dialogue on human rights, as well as to advancing the right to development as an essential component of sustainable and inclusive growth.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

05.05.2026, 20:01 4276

Kazakhstan Travel Guide in Thai Language Presented for the First Time in Bangkok

A presentation and roundtable titled "Kazakhstan Tourism Potential: Presentation & Guidebook Launch" was held in Bangkok, aimed at promoting Kazakhstan’s tourism potential and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, highlighted the steady growth of Kazakhstan-Thailand relations in the tourism industry. According to him, in 2025-2026, the number of Kazakh citizens visiting Thailand exceeded 175,000, confirming the country’s continued popularity as a preferred travel destination. At the same time, there is a growing interest among Thai tourists in Kazakhstan, with approximately 10,000-15,000 Thai citizens visiting the country over the same period.

A key factor contributing to the growth of tourist flows is the expansion of direct air connectivity between the two countries. Currently, there are 23 weekly direct flights linking Bangkok with Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Phuket with Astana and Almaty. These routes are operated by Air Astana, SCAT Airlines, and AirAsia X, making travel more accessible and convenient," - Margulan Baimukhan noted.


Special attention was given to the presentation of the "Complete Travel Guide Kazakhstan" in Thai, aimed at raising awareness among Thai audiences about Kazakhstan’s cultural and natural diversity. With the support of Air Astana, a round-trip ticket to Kazakhstan was also raffled among the participants.

During the event, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Chakrienorrathip Sevikul, emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations between Thailand and Kazakhstan, highlighting the significant potential for cooperation in the tourism sector. He also expressed confidence that the intensification of joint initiatives would contribute to expanding tourist exchanges, deepening cultural ties, and fostering mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

As part of the program, Thai bloggers and representatives of the "Kazakh-Thai Alliance" community shared their travel experiences in Kazakhstan, highlighting popular destinations and unique features of the country.

Tourism cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand is already marked by significant achievements and steady positive dynamics, reflecting a high level of mutual interest and trust. At the same time, both countries are committed to implementing new ambitious initiatives. Future plans include further expansion of tourism routes, increased investment cooperation, and the launch of joint projects in the hospitality sector, including the opening of Thai hotel properties in Kazakhstan and new air routes.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.05.2026, 17:45 16641

The Manisa Region of Türkiye Shows Interest in Expanding Trade and Investment Cooperation with Kazakhstan

The Manisa Region of Türkiye Shows Interest in Expanding Trade and Investment Cooperation with Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
As part of the working visit of the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, to the province of Manisa, a series of substantive meetings were held with company leaders of the region’s leading industrial enterprises, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

During the meetings, presentations were delivered on the activities of companies operating in sectors such as composite materials production, construction industry, plastic products manufacturing, machinery, metal processing, agro-industrial complex, and industrial technologies. In particular, special attention was given to the production capacity and export potential of companies including Fiber Kompozit, Logo Beton, Nat Plastik, Asr Makina, Namtek Makina, Sistem Oluklu Mukavva, Efestar, SKP, Osso, Agrotek, Hat İndüksiyon, Zenit, Miksan, and Onuras.

The parties discussed prospects for further expanding trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, and exchanged views on Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate, industrial zones, and government support mechanisms.

Following the meetings, a number of companies from the Manisa region highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s investment potential and expressed interest in implementing production projects in the Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkistan regions, as well as in the city of Shymkent.

In this regard, a visit of a business delegation from the Manisa region to Kazakhstan is scheduled for May 2026. It is expected that this visit will provide additional momentum for the development of concrete investment projects and the strengthening of bilateral industrial cooperation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.05.2026, 12:22 16946

In Montreal, a Screening of a Kazakh Film was Held for the ICAO Leadership for the First Time

In Montreal, a Screening of a Kazakh Film was Held for the ICAO Leadership for the First Time
Images | gov.kz
With the assistance of the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the ICAO Cinema Club, a screening of the Kazakh musical film "Bakyt Qushagynda" in the Kazakh language with English subtitles was organized for the first time, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The event was attended by the President of the ICAO Council, Toshiyuki Onuma, the Secretary General, Juan Carlos Salazar, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Canada, Dauletbek Kusainov, as well as Permanent Representatives of Member States to ICAO, heads of structural units of the Organization, staff of the ICAO Secretariat, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Canada, and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Montreal.

In his speech, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to ICAO, Timur Tlegenov, noted that this event is of a historic nature, since for the first time a screening of a Kazakh film has been organized within the premises of ICAO Headquarters. He expressed confidence that such cultural initiatives would contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and the development of cultural exchange. Particular attention was paid to the significance of the presented film, based on the works of the outstanding Kazakh composer Shamshi Kaldayakov, whose work occupies an important place in the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

In his speech, the President of the ICAO Council, Toshiyuki Onuma, thanked the Kazakh delegation for the excellent organization of the evening.

He also noted that during his tenure as Permanent Representative of Japan to ICAO, one of his first initiatives was the organization of a screening of a Japanese film, emphasizing the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international cooperation.

In addition, T.Onuma emphasized the significant role of civil aviation as an instrument that unites states and contributes to the development of global interaction.

Prior to the screening, a reception with traditional Kazakh refreshments was organized for the guests, as well as a musical programme on the national instrument - the dombyra. Performed by a citizen of France, Alexander Audi, well-known Kazakh works were presented, including "Saryarka," "Kara Zhorga," "Karatorgai," "Alatau," and others.

Following the event, the guests noted the high level of organization of the reception, the warm atmosphere of the evening and received the Kazakh film with great interest, which obtained positive feedback from the audience.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.05.2026, 10:13 17281

A New Impetus to Kazakhstan-Thailand Partnership: Preparations for the Business Forum and THAIFEX 2026 Move to the Practical Stage

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand Margulan Baimukhan held a meeting with Mr. Phurisit Changsiripun, Vice Executive Director of the Thai Chamber of Commerce / Board of Trade of Thailand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and promising avenues for further development of Kazakhstan-Thailand trade and economic cooperation, including the expansion of bilateral trade, promotion of investment interaction, strengthening of business-to-business contacts, as well as the use of Kazakhstan’s potential as a key trade and logistics hub for Thai businesses seeking access to the markets of Central Asia and the CIS countries.

Special attention was paid by the Kazakh diplomat to organizational matters related to the preparation of the Kazakhstan-Thailand Business Forum, which is planned to be held in late May 2026 in Bangkok on the sidelines of THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2026. The parties reviewed the possible framework of the event, including the participation of government agencies, national development institutions, chambers of commerce, and business representatives from both countries.

M.Baimukhan emphasized the importance of the Forum as a practical platform for establishing direct contacts between exporters, importers, and investors, as well as for discussing prospects for cooperation in agro-industry, food production, logistics, digital technologies, and other priority sectors.

The parties also separately discussed the participation of the Kazakh delegation and domestic producers in THAIFEX - Anuga Bangkok 2026 as one of Asia’s largest food and trade exhibitions. The Thai side expressed its readiness to provide the necessary support to ensure Kazakhstan’s effective participation.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue joint efforts to ensure the successful participation of the Kazakh delegation in the events scheduled for May 2026.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

02.05.2026, 16:15 48946

Kazakhstan strengthens digital partnership with Alibaba Group in the fields of artificial intelligence and data centers

The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, met the Chairman of "Alibaba Group", Joseph Tsai, where prospects for cooperation in the fields of digital technology and artificial intelligence was discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The Chairman of "Alibaba Group" was briefed on the progress of Kazakhstan's implementation of the "Digital Kazakhstan" strategy, aimed at developing the digital economy and establishing a regional AI hub.

An invitation was extended to "Alibaba Group" to participate in the AI Data Center Valley project - an international hub for data centers, cloud services, and AI companies, as well as the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to strengthen international expertise.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

02.05.2026, 15:46 49261

Kazakhstan and Montenegro Discuss Cooperation in Digitalization and Public Administration

The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Montenegro Gabiden Temirbek, held a meeting with the Minister of Public Administration of Montenegro, Marash Dukaj, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing Kazakh-Montenegrin cooperation in digital transformation, including public administration, GovTech, civil service modernization, and the application of artificial intelligence.

The Montenegrin side was briefed on Kazakhstan’s experience in introducing digital solutions, including the E-Qyzmet system, as well as approaches to the digital transformation of the public sector.

The parties noted significant potential for expanding cooperation in these areas, including through the exchange of experience, expert-level contacts, and further development of the legal framework.

Minister Marash Dukaj highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan in digitalization and expressed interest in studying Kazakhstan’s experience.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening cooperation and continuing dialogue on the issues discussed.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

02.05.2026, 13:01 49566

Kazakhstan and Northeastern Regions of Thailand Expand Cooperation in Industry and Logistics

Kazakhstan and Northeastern Regions of Thailand Expand Cooperation in Industry and Logistics
Images | gov.kz
As part of a working visit to the northeastern regions to study transport corridors of the Kingdom of Thailand, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, held a series of meetings and familiarization visits in the provinces of Udon Thani Province and Nong Khai Province, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, and logistics, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

In Udon Thani Province, the Kazakh diplomat met with the provincial Governor, Rachan Soonhua, to discuss prospects for expanding interregional cooperation, including trade, investment, and humanitarian ties. It was noted that Udon Thani is one of the economic centers of northeastern Thailand, with well-developed industrial and logistics infrastructure.

As part of the visit program, a meeting was also held with representatives of the Federation of Industries of Udon Thani Province, where opportunities for establishing direct contacts between business communities of Kazakhstan and Thailand were discussed.

Margulan Baimukhan delivered a presentation on Kazakhstan’s investment and economic opportunities, including projects in the agro-industrial complex, manufacturing, logistics, and energy sectors.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in attracting Thai companies to participate in joint projects, as well as in developing cooperation in industrial production and technology transfer.

Special attention was also given to visits to the industrial zone of Udon Thani Province and the region’s logistics center, where opportunities for establishing production facilities and warehouse infrastructure were presented. The parties discussed prospects for Kazakh companies’ participation in regional supply chains, as well as the use of Thailand’s logistics potential to access markets in Southeast Asia.

During the visit to Nong Khai Province, a meeting was held at the Customs Office, where information was presented on current customs procedures, regulation of cross-border trade, and the functioning of one of Thailand’s key border checkpoints with Laos. The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in logistics, simplifying trade procedures, and developing international transport corridors linking Southeast Asia with Central Asia.

Particular attention was given to the region’s potential as a major transit hub in the Greater Mekong Subregion, as well as opportunities to utilize its infrastructure for developing multimodal transport and strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and ASEAN countries.

Following the meetings, an agreement was reached on the participation of a business delegation from Udon Thani Province in the Kazakhstan-Thailand business forum scheduled for the end of May this year.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

02.05.2026, 12:48 48566

Kazakhstan Expands Cultural Opportunities for Pilgrims in Mecca and Medina

The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah, Ruslan Kospanov, visited the International Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, located within the Abraj Al Bait complex (Clock Tower) in Mecca, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

During the meeting and discussions with Mr. Fayez Kansara, the General Manager of Al-Salam Company (ASC), the exclusive operator of the Museum, the parties discussed possible areas of cooperation in culture, education, and tourism aimed at expanding opportunities for citizens of Kazakhstan visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The Consul General noted that, in accordance with previously reached agreements with the leadership of the Muslim World League and with the participation of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, work is currently underway to open the first Prophet Museum in Central Asia in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana.

In turn, Mr. Fayez Kansara highly appreciated the initiative and expressed readiness to further establish and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Following the visit, the official signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation took place between the Museum, represented by its exclusive operator Al-Salam Company (ASC), and the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the ceremony, Fayez Kansara emphasized that the Republic of Kazakhstan has become the first foreign country with which the Museum has concluded such an agreement.

In accordance with the signed document, an agreement was reached to introduce a special discount program for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, providing reduced admission fees to the International Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization. The initiative applies to the Museum’s branches in Mecca and Medina and will be valid for a limited period, after which it may be extended upon mutual agreement of the parties.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to further strengthen their partnership, develop joint cultural and educational initiatives, and continue operational coordination aimed at improving service quality and expanding opportunities for Kazakhstani citizens visiting the Kingdom.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed