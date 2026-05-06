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A Meeting with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development was Held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
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Kazakhstan Travel Guide in Thai Language Presented for the First Time in Bangkok
A key factor contributing to the growth of tourist flows is the expansion of direct air connectivity between the two countries. Currently, there are 23 weekly direct flights linking Bangkok with Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Phuket with Astana and Almaty. These routes are operated by Air Astana, SCAT Airlines, and AirAsia X, making travel more accessible and convenient," - Margulan Baimukhan noted.
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The Manisa Region of Türkiye Shows Interest in Expanding Trade and Investment Cooperation with Kazakhstan
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In Montreal, a Screening of a Kazakh Film was Held for the ICAO Leadership for the First Time
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A New Impetus to Kazakhstan-Thailand Partnership: Preparations for the Business Forum and THAIFEX 2026 Move to the Practical Stage
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Kazakhstan strengthens digital partnership with Alibaba Group in the fields of artificial intelligence and data centers
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Kazakhstan and Montenegro Discuss Cooperation in Digitalization and Public Administration
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Kazakhstan and Northeastern Regions of Thailand Expand Cooperation in Industry and Logistics
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Kazakhstan Expands Cultural Opportunities for Pilgrims in Mecca and Medina
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