A Meeting with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development was Held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

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First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, received the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development, Surya Deva, who arrived at the invitation of Kazakhstan to study the national experience in the implementation of the human right to development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed on the political reforms being implemented in the country at the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, including the adoption of a new Constitution on 15 March 2026.





Particular attention was drawn to the modernization of the public administration system, the strengthening of the role of the Constitutional Court, the development of human rights institutions, the expansion of mechanisms for public participation in decision-making, as well as the further enhancement of social policy and the reinforcement of safeguards for vulnerable groups of the population.





Surya Deva positively assessed the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, including measures aimed at strengthening the national system for the protection of human rights. In this context, the parties discussed Kazakhstan’s role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as its international initiatives at the regional and global levels.





The parties reaffirmed their commitment to an open and constructive dialogue on human rights, as well as to advancing the right to development as an essential component of sustainable and inclusive growth.