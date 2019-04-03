Ablyazov's attempts to destabilize the situation in Kazakhstan were condemned in European Parliament

General Prosecutor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Kozhamzharov met with deputies of the European Parliament headed by co-chamber of the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee "The Republic of Kazakhstan – The European Union" Iveta Grigule.





Kozhamzharov told about the investigating judge, undeclared investigations, conciliation and writ proceedings, about the reduction of periods of detention, expanding the use of alternative preventive and punishment measures, increasing the contestability of the sides of criminal proceedings that were introduced following the advanced experience of the European countries.





According to the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office, at the meeting the information on criminal activity of the individuals hiding from Kazakhstan’s justice in Europe was delivered to deputies of the European Parliament, including Ablyazov and his associates, the Khrapunov family, Ryskaliyev brothers, Taizhanov and others.





It is reported that the two sides gave a critical evaluation to criminal actions of Ablyazov and his attempts to destabilize the social situation in the country.





Also, the protection of the constitutional rights of citizens, guaranties to ensure privacy and inviolability of property, freedom of speech was discussed.





At the same time, Kairat Kozhamzharov expressed gratitude to deputies of the European Parliament for facilitation in the conclusion of the agreement on enhanced partnership with the European Union.





The accumulated experience of interaction demonstrates the effectiveness of the legal system of Kazakhstan, our readiness to be a reliable partner in the Eurasian space. We confirmed that the most serious crimes that concern the whole international community are not allowed to go unpunished," said Kozhamzharov.





We note that former head of BTA Bank Mukhtar Ablayzov was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property in absentia, with a penalty of 300 MCI and the deprivation of the right to do professional activity in banks for over three years, as well as at a colony of maximum security facilities.





According to the investigation, Ablyazov managed to create an organized crime group that includes 100 people, including foreign residents. In the main proceeding, the aggrieved party told about the credit-related frauds in the bank. His former employee of BTA Bank told about illegal signatures and Ablyazov’s work approaches. It was reported that Ablyazov legalized stolen funds in BTA Bank be himself. Also, wanted oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov is accused of the organization of killing banker Yerzhan Tatishev in 2014.









