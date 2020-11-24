Aida Balayeva met with the US Ambassador

The meeting of the Minister of Information and Public Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva with the US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kazakhstan William Moser took place, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the MIPD of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, Aida Balayeva noted that Kazakhstan and the United States continue to build close and trusting relations within the framework of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation, in particular, in the field of regulation of religious activity, including on ensuring human rights to freedom of religion.

The Minister stressed that Kazakhstan is carrying out large-scale work to modernize the domestic media sphere, develop strong and competitive domestic media, create conditions for a dialogue between the state and society and professional participants in the media market.

In turn, William Moser praised the activities of the ministry in the field of information, freedom of religion and development of civil society, in particular, in supporting NGOs within the framework of grant funding.

The parties expressed their intentions to further establish close and mutually beneficial relations.













