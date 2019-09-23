Air Astana receives APEX 5 Star Award

The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) has awarded Air Astana a 5 star rating in the Major Airlines category for the second year in a row at an award ceremony in Los Angeles on 9th September 2019, the press service of Air Astana informed.





The rating was based on passengers’ online reviews from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. More than a million flights were covered among 600 airlines in the world. Passengers evaluated carriers according to 5 parameters: seat comfort, on-board service, food and drinks, entertainment system and Wi-Fi service. Just over 20 global airlines, 13 major and two regional airlines reached Five Star status as determined by their passenger ratings.

The APEX Award is the European rating agency, which evaluates the level of passenger service worldwide. The rating is considered one of the most prestigious and reputable in the airline industry.





