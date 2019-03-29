Air Astana switches to winter flights schedule

From October 28 2018, Air Astana has switched to a winter schedule of flights finishing on 30 March 2019, press service of Air Astana reports.





In this period, Air Astana reduces the number of flights from Astana to London, Dheli, Omsk, from Almaty to Beijing, and from both Kazakhstan's cities - to Kiyev, Moscow and St.Petersburg.





In the 2018/19 winter season, Air Astana continues operating flights to 20 states, including 5 CIS states (Russia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan), as well as Georgia and Ukraine. Its own flights will run to 40 cities, including 28 foreign cities.





A network of flight to the CIS states includes 11 destinations: they are Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Omsk, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Tumen, Banu, Bishkek, Tashkent, Dushanbe, as well as flights to Kiev and Tbilisi.





Domestic flights include 12 cities of Kazakhstan: Almaty, Astana, Aktau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Shymkent, Kyzylorda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda.





In March 2018 Air Astana signed a code-sharing agreement with Cathay Pacific air company owing to which passengers of the two airlines have the opportunity to fly through the partner's flight network, in particular, Air Astana clients can travel to states of Asia and Australia through Hong Kong.





Code-sharing agreements with Air France/KLM, Hong Kong Airlines, Air India, Asiana Airlines, Bangkok Airways, Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines Lufthansa, LOT-Polish Airlines remain in effect, including 95 interline agreements.





All these agreements expand access of Air Astana passenger to transfer flights and fares of more than 500 foreign states.





Note that in 2018 the airline launched new flights Atyrau-Frankfurt-Atyrau, Astana-Tumen-Astana and Astana-Kazan-Astana.









