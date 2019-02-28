Air Soyuz landing coverage to be aired by NASA television

Texas. November 14. Kazakhstan Today - NASA Television will provide live coverage as three of the crew members on the International Space Station come back to Earth Sunday, Nov. 18.



According to RedOrbit.com, "expedition 33 Commander Sunita Williams of NASA, Flight Engineer Aki Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Russian Soyuz Commander Yuri Malenchenko will undock their Soyuz TMA-05M spacecraft from the station, heading for a pre-dawn landing in Kazakhstan, northeast of the remote town of Arkalyk at 7:53 p.m. CST (7:53 a.m. Kazakhstan time on Nov. 19). Their return will wrap up 127 days in space since their launch from Kazakhstan on July 15, including 125 days spent aboard the station."



"At the time of undocking, Expedition 34 formally will begin aboard the station under the command of NASA's Kevin Ford. He and his crewmates, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Evgeny Tarelkin, will tend to the station as a three-man crew for one month until the arrival of three new crew members in December. They are Tom Marshburn of NASA, Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency and Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko," the online edition reports.



"NASA Television landing coverage will begin Saturday, Nov. 17, with the change of command ceremony when Williams will transfer the helm of the orbiting laboratory to Ford. Coverage will continue Nov. 18 and 19 with Expedition 33 landing and post-landing activities," the article says.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.