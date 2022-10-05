Система Orphus

Akhmet Baitursynov’s 150th anniv to be marked in Paris

03.10.2022, 19:26 4531
Paris is to hold celebrations on the occasion of Kazakh writer and linguist Akhmet Baitursynov’s 150th anniversary as well as 100 years since the birth of singer Roza Baglanova, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Kazakh foreign ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov, a roundtable on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of prominent figure Akhmet Baitursynov will be held on October 4 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Kazakh science and higher education minister Talgat Yeshenkulov, UNSECO deputy director general, as well as scholars from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Germany, and Turkiye are to be present.
 
He went on to note that a solemn concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Roza Baglanova with the participation of the Sazgen sazy ensemble, well-known singers will be held the same day.
 
Last year, the two anniversaries were listed as UNESCO memorable dates for 2022-23.
 

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to debate coop issues

03.10.2022, 18:32 4636
Images | gov.kz
The regular Kazakhstan -Turkmenistan consultations between the foreign ministries will be held on October 4 via a videoconferencing. This year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the nations, Kazinform reports.
 

The sides are expected to debate pressing issues of further strengthening of cooperation between the countries in the spirit of strategic partnership, progress of realization of agreements achieved at high level. Special attention will be paid to the schedule of forthcoming events," an official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing.

 
He highlighted that Turkmenistan is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan both in Central Asia and the Caspian region.
 

Direct flights set to be opened btw Kazakhstan and Seychelles

30.09.2022, 19:10 13891
Images | Depositphotos
A Kazakh delegation held talks with the aviation authorities of the Republic of Seychelles within the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly held in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.
 
A memorandum was signed following a meeting between Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee Chairman Talgat Lastayev and Seychelles Transport Minister Antony Derjacques.
 
The Air Seychelles airline eyes opening direct flights en route Victoria-Almaty in January next year.
 
The sides noted the importance of direct air communication to further promote tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries. 
 
Kazakh MFA opens accreditation of foreign journalists

30.09.2022, 15:36 13981
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs about the opening of accreditation of foreign journalists to cover the following events:
 
October 13, 2022 – VI Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA);
 
October 14, 2022 – Meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS);
 
October 14, 2022 – The Central Asia – Russia Summit.
 
Representatives of foreign media must submit an application for accreditation at the following link before 07:00 p.m. Astana time on October 5, 2022: https://accr.sgork.kz:64778/user_login/?next=/application/:
 
1) To obtain a login and password, it is necessary to send a list of representatives of foreign media according to the attached form to the email address [email protected];
 
2) After receiving the login and password, access to the above-mentioned application portal of the Accreditation Center will be provided. Instructions for filling in the data for accreditation are posted in the upper left corner of the portal.
 
If you have any additional questions, please contact the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan:
 
- Abylay Amandykov, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (701) 7776447 (WhatsApp, Telegram);
 
- Shyngyskhan Tagai, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (707) 7053837 (WhatsApp, Telegram);
 
- Tamiris Nurmagambetova, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (747) 2989029 (WhatsApp, Telegram).
 
It should be noted that admission to the above-mentioned events will be permitted only with a PCR test with a validity period of 72 hours from the date of receipt of the result.
 
The programs of the above-mentioned events will be announced additionally.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Leading Agricultural University of Hungary interested in opening branch in Kazakhstan

30.09.2022, 13:36 14556
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences (Godollo), Prof. Dr. Csaba Gyuricza.
 
The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on cooperation in the fields of the agro-industrial complex, as well as agricultural education and science within the framework of bilateral cooperation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.
 
The Kazakh diplomat dwelled separately on the implementation of the National Project for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex of Kazakhstan, designed for 2021-2025, and outlined that agricultural science should take into account the needs of the agro-industrial complex in combination with the doctrine of the country's food security, be innovative and focus on the development of complex scientific and technical products that meet market needs.
 
Referring to the tasks set by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on accelerating modernization in all fields of the economy of Kazakhstan, which he announced in his State of the Nation Address, Ambassador Abdrashov invited the Hungarian agricultural university to open its branch in Kazakhstan. He stressed that high-quality higher education in Hungary will be in demand in our country and will give an additional impetus to the further strengthening of economic ties between our countries.
 
According to the rector, the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, which unites four universities and eleven research institutes, is one of the largest multidisciplinary higher education institutions focused on agriculture in Central and Eastern Europe.
 
Prof. Dr. Gyuricza outlined that the opening of a branch in Kazakhstan will allow scientists of the two countries to conduct joint scientific research on all topical issues of the agro-industrial complex, transfer new technologies, train and improve the skills of Kazakhstani specialists.
 
It should be noted that the Government of Hungary annually allocates 250 grants for Kazakhstanis. As part of the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship, 29 students from Kazakhstan are currently studying at the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences. In 2022, as part of the academic mobility of the Bolashak Center for International Programs, 6 scholars arrived in Hungary to conduct research in various sectors of agriculture.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia increase flights more than 3-fold

30.09.2022, 10:19 14651
Images | gov.kz
On the sidelines of the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly in Montreal the Kazakh delegation held talks with civil aviation authorities of Saudi Arabia, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s official website reads.
 
The session takes place between September 27 and October 7, 2022.
 
The Kazakh delegation is led by the civil aviation committee Talgat Lastayev.
 
During the talks the sides debated direct air service between the two nations highlighting its importance for further development of direct trade and economic, investment, cultural cooperation.
 
Following the talks, the parties signed a protocol to increase the number of regular passenger flights between the countries more than threefold from 4 to 14 flights a week. The sides also agreed to further develop air service between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan’s Corner opened at UPNV Jakarta National Development University

29.09.2022, 21:54 16481
Kazakhstan’s corner named after the famous philosopher, scientist and mathematician al-Farabi was opened at the UPNV Jakarta National Development University with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Indonesia and Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The corner presents books about the history, culture, economy, sights of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as objects of Kazakh folk applied art. The corner is open to increase the awareness of Kazakhstan among local youth, as well as to popularize the Kazakh language and culture.
 
The event was organized as part of the visit of a delegation of the Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages to Jakarta to their Indonesian colleagues, during which the parties discussed the possibility of launching a double degree program, and also outlined ways to further expand cooperation.
 
UPNV Jakarta National Development University and the Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages are actively cooperating within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed at the end of 2021. Earlier, in June 2022, a delegation of the Indonesian University visited Kazakhstan, during which Indonesia’s corner was opened. 
 
Source: kazinform 
 
G42, Government of Kazakhstan sign MOU to collaborate on government digital adoption

29.09.2022, 18:52 16566
G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company, and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on government use of big data analytics, cloud, AI and other digital technologies.
 
Under the MOU, G42 will work with the Ministry to explore the use of big data analytics and digital use cases in government, with a focus on healthcare, finance, safety & security, and developing digital twin technologies for Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana. The two parties will also consider areas for cooperation including sovereign government cloud to securely host government applications in-country and to provide a backbone for future services; development of AI capabilities; and the potential for Kazakhstan to become a data and cloud hub for Central Asia, WAM reports.
 
The agreement was signed by Zhaslan Madiyev, First Deputy Minister, Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mansoor AlMansoori, Group Chief Operating Officer, G42.
 

G42 is very pleased to have been selected by the Ministry to cooperate on developing the potential of digital technologies to better serve the strategic goals of Kazakhstan and to support the nation’s goals to become a digital hub for Central Asia. We look forward to exploring new use cases for digital solutions and to aiding Kazakhstan to build its own capabilities in critical areas including cloud, AI and big data analytics," said AlMansoori.

 
The MOU was formalised following meetings between First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Timur Suleimenov; Bagdat Mussin, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, and Mohamed Saeed Al Ariqi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan, with senior executives from G42.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and G42 Group COO Mansoor AlMansoori also had high-level meeting to discuss areas of cooperation and joint projects in the areas of AI, big data analysis and cloud infrastructure to drive digital transformation in the country. In this meeting, the President emphasised that human capital in AI and IT is of strategic importance to Kazakhstan.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
UK’s RSPB to support Bokey Orda Nature Reserve in W Kazakhstan

29.09.2022, 11:38 15906
Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Aliya Shalabekova held a working meeting with a delegation of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (Great Britain) and Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK), Kazinform learned from the Ministry’s press service.
 
The sides discussed the course of implementation of the project on maintaining the activity of specially protected conservation areas in West Kazakhstan region ¬–¬ Bokey Orda and Ashiozek nature reserves.
 
The sides agreed to continue cooperation and discuss achievements of Kazakhstan in the expansion of the network of specially protected areas at the upcoming meeting of the parties to the Convention on Biodiversity Conservation slated for December 2022 in Montreal (Canada). 
 
