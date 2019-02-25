Almaty showed interest in Smart City projects in London and Manchester

Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Kazakhstan Michael Gifford. This was reported at a press service by the Mayor.





Baibek noted that Britain has a lot of experience in the field of innovative development and Almaty are interested in some of the best practices in the implementation of Smart City projects, using the example of London and Manchester. Positive dynamics is demonstrated by the trade turnover between Almaty and Great Britain, almost doubling in 2017 (54.7% compared to 2016) and amounting to about 275 million dollars.





Michael Gifford confirmed that there are all the prerequisites for further partnership between the countries.





I chose Almaty as the fastest developing megapolis of the region, one of the first working trips, I am confident that the initiatives implemented in the city will bring it to a new level. I will do my utmost to further strengthen cooperation between our companies, expand educational programs and mutually enrich cultures", the British Ambassador to Kazakhstan said.





During the meeting, the delegation presented the potential of the Investor Service Center on the principle of "one window", Industrial Zone and SEZ "PIT". There are 144 enterprises in Almaty with the participation of British capital in the sphere of trade, finance, telecommunications, construction, etc.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.